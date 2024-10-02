The trials are underway: in Agatha All Along, Agatha Harkness and her ersatz coven have started walking the Witches’ Road in search of the deepest desires. Their first stop took them to a Coastal Grandma fantasy where Jennifer Kale’s potion-making skills were tested. Despite a torrent of water and some gross-looking facial deformities, everyone made it out except for WandaVision’s Mrs. Hart, aka Sharon (Debra Jo Rupp).

Now down one member, the remaining characters are on their way to their next trial, and it looks like it will take another tone entirely: one a lot groovier. Here’s everything you need to catch Agatha All Along Episode 4, from when you can watch to what’s coming ahead.

What is the Agatha All Along Episode 4 Release Date?

Agatha All Along premieres Wednesday, October 2, on Disney+. This is a shift from previous Marvel series on Disney+ like Loki Season 2, which premiered on Tuesdays.

When is the Agatha All Along Episode 4 Release Time?

Much like other high-profile Disney+ releases, Agatha All Along bucks Netflix’s habit of a midnight PST/3:00 am EST release by debuting new episodes at 6:00 pm PST/9:00 pm EST. It means longer to wait, but it also there’s no need to stay up late (or get up early) to watch the episode as soon as it’s out.

It looks like the next trial will take the action from Nancy Meyers to Studio 54. Marvel Studios

How Many Episodes Are Left In Agatha All Along?

Agatha All Along has a total of nine episodes, so there are five after this. However, there’s only a month left in the entire show’s run. Because the series has a two-part finale scheduled for October 30 — All Hallow’s Eve Eve — there are only four weeks left for the last five episodes.

Is there a Trailer for Agatha All Along Episode 4?

Unfortunately, there’s no trailer just for Episode 4, but you can check out the trailer for the entire show below.

How Long is Agatha All Along Episode 4?

The runtimes for Agatha All Along’s first four episodes were leaked by the Twitter account @ScarletWitchUpdates before the show’s premiere. According to that source, Episode 4 will have a runtime of 40 minutes and 52 seconds, making it only about 30 seconds shorter than Episode 2, the longest episode so far. This is the last episode we’ll have intel on, but it’s a safe bet to expect future episodes to come in around the 40-minute mark as well.

What is the Plot of Agatha All Along Episode 4?

There’s no telling what trial will come next for Agatha and friends, but the marketing for the series seemed to emphasize two: the Nancy Meyers episode we saw last week and another one set in a mystical recording studio, a trial that will most likely involve yet another cover of “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road.”

Considering the coven’s protection witch, Alice Wu-Gulliver, is the daughter of rock star Lorna Wu (of Lorna Wu and the Coral Shore), it’s probably her trial, so we can expect to get a deeper look into her backstory.

Will There Be an Agatha All Along Season 2?

There’s no word as of yet for a possible Season 2 of Agatha All Along, but considering that this is a spinoff of WandaVision, additional seasons seem unlikely. If anything, fans should probably see those two shows as part of one ongoing story, which many expect to wrap itself up with the Vision show that’s currently in development.

Then again, everything could change according to fan response. Any character could become a fan-favorite and get their own Agatha-All-Along-esque spinoff.

Agatha All Along Episode 4 premieres Wednesday, October 2, on Disney+.