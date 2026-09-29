The more the Game of Thrones universe expands, the more the Targaryens take center stage. In Game of Thrones, only two characters are Targaryens, and we don’t even know about the second one until most of the way through the show. In House of the Dragon, the vast majority of characters are Targaryens on both sides of the Dance with Dragons. Even A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the Game of Thrones spinoff that was supposed to scale down the scope, still has a future Targaryen king as one of its main characters.

Now, this new focus is moving to the silver screen with Aegon’s Conquest, a new historical epic prequel following the reign of the Targaryens all started: with Aegon the Conqueror and his sisters/wives, Visenya and Rhaenys. They were the first Targaryens to travel to Westeros, and as the only ones with dragons, they quickly took control of the entire realm. After a long wait, we finally know when to expect the first Game of Thrones movie — and who will be behind the camera.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms director Owen Harris will bring Aegon’s Conquest to life in a new movie. Ray Tamarra/Shutterstock

What Is The Aegon’s Conquest Release Date?

According to Deadline, Aegon’s Conquest will be released in theaters on June 1, 2029. This is a long time away, even for a big-budget movie, but an official release date is just another great sign that this project will actually happen, unlike the multiple other Game of Thrones spinoffs that have ended up shelved.

This project has been in the works for a long time. Rumors about an Aegon’s Conquest project started swirling back in 2023, but it wasn’t confirmed until April of this year, when Warner Bros. officially announced the movie during CinemaCon. The 2029 scheduling makes perfect sense if you look at the larger Game of Thrones release schedule: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 is set for 2027, while House of the Dragon Season 4 should release in 2028. By placing this movie in 2029, we won’t see a Game of Thrones-less year until 2030 at the earliest.

We’ve previously only seen Aegon’s Conquest in an animated featurette. HBO

What Is The Plot Of Aegon’s Conquest?

At the time, we knew that Beau Willimon, one of the most-acclaimed writers from Star Wars’ Andor, would write the script, but we didn’t know who would direct until now. Owen Harris, one of the directors of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, will helm the movie. Harris is a perfect choice, as he has directing credits across genre TV, including the award-winning “San Junipero” episode of Black Mirror and multiple episodes of the Damon Lindelof Peacock series Mrs. Davis.

Harris may not have experience directing feature films, but he knows how to enter a franchise already in progress and create a new chapter and its own little world. He did that for Dunk and Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms; hopefully, he can do the same with Aegon, Visenya, and Rhaenys in Aegon’s Conquest.

A lot is riding on this movie — it’s not only the first theatrical Game of Thrones story, but it’s also the first time we’ll see this foundational part of Westerosi history in live action. We know a little bit about these characters from bonus featurettes, but this will show where the whole world we’ve been exploring for 15 years actually began.

Who’s In The Cast Of Aegon’s Conquest?

No one has been cast yet, and there aren’t even any casting rumors yet, but updates will be posted as soon as they become available.

Is There A Trailer For Aegon’s Conquest?

There isn’t a trailer yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as one shows up.

Aegon’s Conquest will premiere in theaters on June 1, 2029.