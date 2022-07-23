A Quiet Place: Day One release date, trailer, plot, and cast

Paramount Pictures may have had a huge 2022 thanks to Top Gun: Maverick, but its upcoming slate of movies is a bit chaotic and suffering from several delays. Among them is an upcoming A Quiet Place spinoff subtitled Day One that’s set within the universe of John Krasinski’s hit films. How does this spinoff relate to the first two movies? When will it be released? Here’s everything we know, but be sure to read quietly.

When is the A Quiet Place: Day One release date?

Day One was originally scheduled for September 22, 2023. But in late July 2022, the studio announced that the film had been delayed to March 8, 2024.

A Quiet Place Part II had its world premiere in New York City on March 8, 2020, mere days before the World Health Organization officially declared Covid-19 a pandemic. By March 12, John Krasinski announced that the film would be delayed, and it wasn’t released until over a year later on May 28, 2021. It’s unclear to what extent Day One’s delay is due to ongoing pandemic issues, but it’s not inconceivable that it could face more delays.

What is the A Quiet Place: Day One story?

This looks familiar! Paramount Pictures

Back in April 2022, Paramount announced at CinemaCon that this previously untitled spinoff film would be called A Quiet Place: Day One. The first two films both jumped around a bit in the apocalypse’s timeline; the first movie opens on Day 89 before jumping forward to detail the dramatic events of Day 472 and 473. Part II takes place in the days immediately after, but the film opens on Day 1.

We’re clearly meant to read between the lines here and see Day One as a prequel that takes place entirely on the first day of the invasion. This was reportedly confirmed by Krasinski himself when the title was announced in April 2022.

Previous films followed the Abbott family in upstate New York, but the sightless aliens with super-hearing known as “Death Angels” landed all around the globe and killed most of the human population in a matter of weeks. So this prequel could really be anything from another tight, paranoid thriller to an action-packed alien invasion. It could even take an anthological approach and tell several different stories.

Is there a trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One?

There’s no trailer for this spinoff yet, but chances are high that it will detail the initial alien invasion, a day that was featured via flashback in the second movie:

Here’s a look at the first 10 minutes of A Quiet Place Part II, which happens entirely on Day 1.

Who’s in the cast for A Quiet Place: Day One?

Though plot details remain scarce, don’t expect Krasinski or previous co-stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, or Cillian Murphy to appear. Instead, Day One will likely focus on one or more new groups of characters, hopefully in a very different setting.

Who’s making A Quiet Place: Day One?

John Krasinski — who co-wrote, directed, and starred in both previous movies — reportedly came up with an original idea for this spinoff. When it was announced in November 2020, Mud and Midnight Special director Jeff Nichols was attached to write and direct. However, Nichols left the project in October 2021 and was replaced by Pig director Michael Sarnoski in January 2022.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller are also on board as producers, which was also the case with previous films in the franchise.

Are A Quiet Place: Day One and A Quiet Place Part 3 the same?

Nope. In addition to this spinoff, Paramount also announced a third installment of the mainline series back in February 2022 during an annual investor day presentation. Details are still under wraps, but it’s being billed as A Quiet Place Part III and is loosely slated for 2025. It seems likely that the third entry will follow the survivors of the Abbott family shortly after Part II, but maybe it will flashforward to a time when the Abbott baby from the first two movies has grown. We’ll just have to wait and see.