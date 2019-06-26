Dark Crystal Age of Resistance cast, release date, and more on the fantasy prequel series

This article about the series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was originally published on June 26, 2019 and updated on May 25, 2021 following the release of the season on Netflix. Read on for the original article, with some new changes to reflect the latest updates on this topic.

There was plenty of excitement around the forthcoming prequel series to Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal being released out into the world. Netflix gave fans of the original the nostalgia trip of a lifetime back to the world of Thra as the battle between the Gelflings and the evil Skeksis takes shape in the prequel series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

The Dark Crystal originally released in 1982 during a boom in Henson’s career when his fantasy works were in great demand. Although The Dark Crystal initially earned mixed reviews, it developed cult status and holds the honor of the fourth highest-grossing puppet film of all time.

Netflix first announced Age of Resistance back in 2017. At the time, it was confirmed that Jim Henson’s Creature Shop and The Dark Crystal conceptual designer Brian Froud would return to help to create new puppets and sets for the prequel series, preserving the look and feel of the original film should be preserved for a new generation of viewers. Here’s everything we know about The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, including its release date, star-studded cast, and whether it will continue past the first season.

Brea searches for answers in 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' Netflix.

When was The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance release date?

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was released on Netflix on August 30, 2019.

Is there a trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance?

The first teaser trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance arrived on May 30, 2019. The focus of the teaser was setting up the look and feel of the Dark Crystal world. Fans got to see how the puppetry made famous by Jim Henson in his 1982 film (as well as other films) would be translated for audiences old and new.

How many episodes are in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance?

There are 10 episodes in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Each episode is about an hour long.

What is the plot of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance acts as a prequel series to The Dark Crystal. Per the official synopsis, the series follows three Gelflings — Deet (Emmanuel), Rian (voiced by Taron Egerton), and Brea (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy) who “discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, and set out to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.”

Is there any weapon that can help defeat the Skeksis? Netflix.

Who is in the Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance cast?

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance sported a celebrity-filled cast. It included:

Taron Egerton (Rocketman) as “Rian”

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) as “Brea”

Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) as “Deet”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror) as “Seladon”

Caitríona Balfe (Outlander) as “Tavra”

Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery) as “Kylan”

Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as “Naia”

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) as “All-Maudra Mayrin”

The star power is magnified with the voice cast of the villainous Skeksis:

Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter film series) as “The Emperor”

Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead) as “The Chamberlain”

Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) as “The General”

Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as “The Scientist”

Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) as “The Ritual-Master”

Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as “The Collector”

Harvey Fierstein (Mrs. Doubtfire) as “The Gourmand”

Other notable guest stars include Eddie Izzard, Lena Headey, Alicia Vikander, Natalie Dormer, Andy Samberg, and Bill Hader. Sigourney Weaver serves as the narrator for the series.

Who directed The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance?

Netflix recruited Louis Leterrier, a director with experience in action and fantasy films, to direct all 10 episodes of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Leterrier’s past credits include Transporter 2; The Incredible Hulk (the Ed Norton one); Clash of the Titans; Now You See Me; and, last but not least, The Brothers Grimsby.

Leterrier shared a message for fans on the official Dark Crystal website, expressing his love for the world Jim Henson created and what he hopes to achieve with this new series. His message reads in part:

As a filmmaker, one of my earliest influences was Jim Henson’s masterpiece The Dark Crystal, a movie that brought to life a universe rich in detail and teeming with incredible characters. The creativity in the film was limitless and groundbreaking for that time, restricted only by the special effects tools of its day. As I envision Age of Resistance, I am most excited about joining today’s film techniques with the practical visual effects that are such an integral part of The Dark Crystal – the artistry, the craftsmanship, the performances, and of course the puppets!

Evil is afoot in Thra. Netflix.

Is there a place I can read more about the world of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance?

The lore around the world, history, and characters of The Dark Crystal are as dense as it is enthralling. If what you’ve read here piques your interest and you want to do an even deeper dive as part of your Age of Resistance pre-game, you can head over to the official Dark Crystal website to do more reading.

The sections titled “Mythology,” “Encyclopedia,” and “Glossary” are of particular note. There you’ll be able to not only learn key phrases and historical events within the world of Dark Crystal, but you’ll get a more in-depth look at the landscape of Thra, the inhabitants, the key players, and more familiarity with what’s at stake for these characters.

Was The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance renewed for another season?

The creators of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance have shown interest in continuing the adventures of the Gelflings and Skeksis. In September 2019, co-creator Will Matthews told IndieWire, “If we are lucky enough to get more seasons then the story will go on and we know where it's going and it's maybe more hopeful than you might think.” Co-creator Jeffrey Addis added, “We also have a concrete document for season two. So we are ready to go.”

Unfortunately, Netflix was not as ready to go as the creatives. A year after the interview, and the release of the series, the streaming service announced The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance would not be returning for a second season. “We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes,” wrote Executive Producer Lisa Henson in a statement, “and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is currently streaming on Netflix.