American Horror Story Season 9 release date, cast, trailer, and more

This article about Season 9 of the horror anthology series American Horror Story was originally published on November 23, 2018 and updated on April 19, 2021 following the release of the season on FX. Read on for the original article, with some new changes to reflect the latest updates on this topic.

American Horror Story returned for Season 9, as the horror anthology series took on slasher films and the ‘80s alike. Here’s everything we know about the season, including new and returning cast members, plot, and if the show was renewed for Season 10.

When was the American Horror Story Season 9 release date?

American Horror Story Season 9 premiered on September 18, 2019, concluding on November 13. It continued the tradition established since 2011’s AHS Season 1, Murder House, premiering annually on September or October to get fans ready for spooky season.

When Can We Expect a Trailer for American Horror Story Season 9?

The trailer for American Horror Story Season 9 premiered on August 26, 2019. It introduces the ‘80s camp setting in all its leg warmer, neon wardrobe glory, as well as the danger that’s to come for our main characters.

What was the plot of American Horror Story Season 9?

American Horror Story Season 9 was subtitled “1984.” Taking place in the titular year, it focused on a group of teenagers becoming camp counselors at the newly-reopened Camp Redwood. Their summer fun is interrupted, though, when a series of murders begin to occur. Now it’s a fight for survival in a series that takes a look at generations of gruesome death, with some afterlife shenanigans for good measure.

Who was in the cast of American Horror Story Season 9?

Though American Horror Story is an anthology series, it specializes in using the same cast members between its various seasons. The returning AHS cast members to appear in Season 9 included:

Emma Roberts as Brooke Thompson

Billie Lourd as Montana Duke

Leslie Grossman as Margaret Booth

Cody Fern as Xavier Plympton

John Carroll Lynch as Benjamin Richter / Mr. Jingles

Leslie Jordan as Courtney

Tanya Clarke as Lorraine Richter

Lily Rabe as Lavinia Richter

Dylan McDermott as Bruce

Finn Wittrock as Bobby Richter

Season 9 also featured a slew of new cast members to AHS. Matthew Morrison, who previously worked with Ryan Murphy on Glee, played Trevor Kirchner, Camp Redwood’s activities counselor. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy played jock Chet Clancy. Anjelica Ross played Rita, the camp nurse and disguise for a much more perturbed Donna Chambers. Zach Villa rounded out the main cast, playing real-life serial killed Richard Ramirez.

Was American Horror Story renewed for Season 10?

Yes! There will be plenty more scares to come with American Horror Story Season 10: Double Feature. The season will premiere in the fall of 2021, with filming having previously been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.