5 Things Star Wars Fans Need To Remember Before Andor Season 2

It’s been three years since Andor redefined what a Star Wars story could be, but it’s finally delivering the next (and, sadly, last) chapter of this mini saga. Though fans have been eagerly awaiting its return, some may need a refresher before Andor’s second season hits Disney+. The show, while critically acclaimed, is also pretty dense. Its first season ran for 12 episodes, giving fans a comprehensive look at the galaxy before the Rebellion took shape. It tracks a year in Cassian’s life, and Season 2 will add to that exponentially.

Before Andor returns for its second season, here’s everything you need to remember about the Star Wars show.

Andor Began 5 Years Before Rogue One

Let’s get the timeline straight. Lucasfilm

Andor is a direct prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. Both take place around 0 BBY, or before the Battle of Yavin. That’s when Luke Skywalker blows up the Death Star, striking the first blow against the Empire and setting the tone for the Galactic Civil War. Andor uses BBY to mark the passage of time: Season 1 takes place in 5 BBY, five years before A New Hope. Season 2 will follow the next four years leading up to Rogue One, from 4 BBY to 1 BBY.

Mon Mothma Is In Financial Trouble

Mothma’s misadventures with Tay Kolma will continue in Season 2. Lucasfilm

An Imperial senator with a staunch moral compass, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) is one of the most crucial figures of the Rebellion in its early stages. She never gets her hands dirty, but she’s secretly bankrolling the revolution using family funds. In Season 1, she gets into some hot water after Imperial auditors start looking into her accounts. She tries to pin her husband Perrin (Alastair Mackenzie) and his gambling addiction as the culprit, but it’s not enough to get the Empire off her tail.

To make her rebel cover ironclad, Mon enlists the help of a childhood friend, Tay Kolma (Ben Miles), who’s now a banker on Coruscant. Tay helps her set up a foundation as a front, allowing her to continue supporting the Rebellion. He also brings on the Chandrilan broker, Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane), who proposes a marriage between his son and Mon’s to strengthen their alliance. Season 2 will spend some time on that wedding, but Mon’s troubles likely won’t end there.

The ISB Is Looking For “Axis”

Has Dedra Meero given up the hunt for Cassian? Lucasfilm

The Imperial Security Bureau, or ISB, is working hard to quell rebel sentiments throughout the galaxy. Andor Season 1 follows Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) as she hunts a figure called “Axis,” who may be the ringleader in a rebel cabal. As the story continues, Axis is revealed to be Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), but his operation is impossible to track. She eventually chooses to catch Cassian, the one person who may be able to identify Axis. Her search leads her to his home planet, Ferrix.

Dr. Gorst’s Creepy Imperial Torture

Remember this face... this creepy, creepy face. Lucasfilm

At Dedra’s insistence, the Imperial presence on Ferrix grows all the more suffocating. The ISB nabs Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), in an attempt to get to Cassian. Dr. Gorst (Joshua James) is appointed to interrogate her, and he uses the screams of eerie alien children (literally) to break her will. Unfortunately, all he manages to do is break her mind. She’s a shell of herself by the time Season 1 ends, so she could have a long road to recovery ahead of her in Season 2.

The Battle of Ferrix

“Fight the Empire!” Lucasfilm

The first season of Andor ended with a crucial showdown between the hard-working people of Ferrix and the Imperial cronies searching for Cassian. The death of his mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw) was more than enough to lure Cassian back to his old stomping grounds, but he also returned to free Bix from Imperial imprisonment. Before her death, Maarva recorded a rousing speech about fighting the Empire, which lit a fire under the Ferrixians and kick-started a massive skirmish in the streets.

Cassian uses the chaos to rescue Bix from ISB containment, and with the help of his friends Brasso (Joplin Sibtain), Wilmon (Muhannad Ben Amor), she’s able to escape Ferrix. Cassian hangs back to speak to Luthen, who’s also on Ferrix watching the revolution take shape, but he does promise to meet up with Bix, Brasso, and Wil when the dust settles.

Andor Season 2 premieres on April 22 on Disney+.