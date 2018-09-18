The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 release date, trailer, plot, and renewal

This article about Season 2 of the comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was originally published on September 17, 2018 and updated on April 17, 2021 following the release of the season on Prime Video. Read on for the original article, with some new changes to reflect the latest updates on this topic.

After absolutely sweeping the comedy categories at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, fans were waiting with baited breath for The Marvelous Ms. Maisel Season 2. And they got just that in the winter of 2018 with 10 more episodes of hijinks from the wannabe stand-up comedienne, her friends, and family.

Here’s everything we know about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 release date, trailer, plot, and more.

When was The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 release date?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 released on December 5, 2018. All 10 episodes dropped simultaneously on Prime Video.

Is there a trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2?

Yes! Amazon Prime released a trailer on October 28, 2018, a little over a month before the season premiered.

What’s the plot of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 has Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) continuing her fledgling stand-up comedy career. Her mother Rose (Marin Hinkle) starts the season with an impromptu trip to Paris after her social life falls apart that ends up turning into a long-term stay. After she returns home, the family spends two months on their annual vacation in the Catskills, where Abe (Tony Shaloub) finds out about Midge’s comedy secret.

Midge and her manager Susie (Alex Borstein) go on a short tour that culminates in a star-making appearance on a telethon. It’s a performance that makes singer Shy Baldwin offer her a spot on his tour. But after her new boyfriend Benjamin (Zachary Levi) proposes to her, she weighs if she can truly have both a career and family. And things for the rest of the characters end eventfully as well, with Abe looking to leave his career at Columbia behind, Joel (Michael Zegen) looking to open a night club, and Susie getting an offer to be the manager of Midge’s rival Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch).

Did The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 win any Emmy Awards?

Yes! Though the show was not as successful at the Emmy as it was in its first season, it still walked away with trophies for Tony Shaloub and Alex Borstein. They won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively. Rachel Brosnahan also won a Golden Globe Award earlier in 2019 for her performance.

Was The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel renewed for Season 3?

The adventures of Mrs. Maisel continue! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was renewed for a third season, which premiered on December 6, 2019.