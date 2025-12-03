2026's Most Exciting Horror Movie Is Still Hiding Its Biggest Star

The 28 Days Later franchise found rebirth with 28 Years Later, but Danny Boyle’s return to zombie-ridden Britain was only the beginning. Soon to follow is 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Nia DaCosta’s sequel that picks up where 28 Years Later left off — and explains those peculiar villains we saw at the end.

28 Years Later may have only premiered this summer, but we’re barely a month away from seeing The Bone Temple in theaters. In anticipation, there are now two new trailers to scour for clues, but there’s still one key detail missing from both of them.

The first trailer is called the “New” trailer, and it shows Dr. Ian Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) explaining the Bone Temple to Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell), who accuses him of being Old Nick, aka Satan. Check it below:

The other trailer is the “International” trailer, which has some notable differences. In it, we learn more about the Jimmys, who all dress in the iconic tracksuit and blond tresses of the now-thoroughly-canceled British media icon Jimmy Savile. We also see young Spike (Alfie Williams), who’s tossed a blond wig and seemingly inducted into the Jimmys himself.

In both trailers, Kelson believes he can treat the rage virus, and we see him inject Samson (Chi Lewis-Perry) with a mysterious substance, accompanied by the quote, “And now, a leap into the unknown.” Check out the international trailer below:

Regardless of which trailer you watch, one character is missing: Jim, the original 28 Days Later lead played by Cillian Murphy. According to Danny Boyle, Jim will appear in The Bone Temple, but only to tease the third film in the 28 Years Later trilogy.

That appearance will apparently be kept under wraps until the movie hits theaters, but we won’t have to wait long. 28 Years Later and The Bone Temple were filmed back-to-back, so there’s only a seven-month gap between their releases. These trailers may include tons of Jimmys, but we’ll have to wait just a little longer to see the original Jim.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple hits theaters on January 16, 2026.