28 Days Later revitalized the zombie genre, but the success of Danny Boyle’s 2003 post-apocalyptic masterpiece can’t be tied to just the filmmaker. Breakout star Cillian Murphy lent a great deal to the movie’s popularity, and it’s no surprise he went on to a successful career that recently culminated in an Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer.

Now, 28 Days Later is getting a long-gestating sequel, 28 Years Later, but while Cillian Murphy is an executive producer, he won’t appear in the film. That doesn’t, however, mean that his time playing Jim for the franchise is over.

In an interview with IGN, Boyle revealed that while Jim doesn’t appear in 28 Years Later, he will return to the franchise in the upcoming Nia DaCosta sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. The Bone Temple will premiere on January 16, 2026, only about six months after 28 Years Later’s June 20, 2025, debut.

Jim will return decades after the apocalypse. Searchlight Pictures

“He is in the second one," Boyle said. "I shouldn't give away too much.” While Murphy is returning for The Bone Temple, Boyle is not, although he remains optimistic that he could direct a third movie.

A third 28 Years movie has yet to be greenlit, and Boyle suggests Jim’s appearance in the second movie serves as a way to stoke anticipation for the next chapter. “Although each story completes itself, there's a handover section to the next film as well,” he said. “So it's very ambitious. We haven't got the money for the third one yet. It will depend on how the first one does, I guess. But hopefully, if we do ok, they'll give us the go-ahead for the money and for the third one. Everybody's standing by for that, really. Including Cillian.”

If the first movie brings back Danny Boyle and the second movie brings back Cillian Murphy, then a third movie combining the team that made 28 Days Later so compelling in the first place is a no-brainer. We’ll find out if it will be a reality after 28 Years Later premieres later this month.

28 Years Later premieres in theaters June 20, 2025.