It’s been over two years since Netflix delivered the final season of Dark, a German time-travel epic that redefined the genre and proved international entertainment could thrive on the streaming service. Now, we’re finally getting a follow-up from series creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese in the form of 1899, a nautical thriller where nothing is what it seems.

The plot of 1899 seems even more confusing than Dark — and that’s really saying something — but before we can get into the plot itself, you’ll have to actually watch the new show. On that note, you might be wondering exactly what time 1899 hits Netflix. We’ve got that info for you here along with lots more.

What is 1899’s release date?

1899 sets sail for Netflix on Thursday, November 17.

What is 1899’s release time?

Like all Netflix shows, 1899 debuts at 3 a.m. Eastern (that’s midnight Pacific time).

Who’s in the cast of 1899?

The cast of 1899. Netflix

The Netflix show has a large and mostly European cast. Here’s a quick rundown:

Emily Beecham — Maura Franklin (a doctor traveling alone)

Andreas Pietschmann — Eyk Larsen (the ship's captain)

Miguel Bernardeau — Ángel (a rich man from Spain)

José Pimentão — Ramiro (a fake priest traveling with Ángel)

Maciej Musiał — Olek

Mathilde Ollivier — Clémence (a young woman from Paris elite)

Jonas Bloquet — Lucien (married to Clémence, also French)

Isabella Wei — Ling Yi (a young woman from China)

Gabby Wong — Yuk Je (a middle-aged Chinese woman traveling with Ling Yi)

Rosalie Craig — Virginia (a rich British woman)

Alexandre Willaume — Anker (a Danish man)

Maria Erwolter — Iben (Anker’s wife)

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen — Krester (Anker and Iben’s son)

Clara Rosager — Tove (Anker and Iben’s daughter)

Yann Gael — Jérôme (a stowaway from France)

Fflyn Edwards — Elliot

Isaak Dentler — Franz (a worker on the ship)

Aneurin Barnard — Daniel

Anton Lesser — Maura's father

What’s the plot of 1899?

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark.