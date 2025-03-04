The cancellation of Daredevil, Netflix’s flagship Marvel series, was a blindsiding blow in 2018. Though it wasn’t officially a part of Marvel’s cinematic universe, it was easily one of the best Marvel projects — if only because it was such a wild departure in terms of tone and story. Daredevil elevated the stakes of a traditional ground-level story: while the Avengers were off preventing world-ending threats, the Netflix universe had problems of its own. Charlie Cox’s blind anti-hero was at the center of it all, bringing one of Marvel’s most nuanced heroes into live-action.

Though Netflix axed Daredevil in 2018 — along with the other shows in its “Defenders” universe — it was impossible to deny their potential. And surprisingly, Marvel seemed to agree. It’s taken five years, but Cox has finally returned as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Daredevil: Born Again won’t be his first adventure in the MCU, but it is the most anticipated, as it’s as close to Daredevil Season 4 as we’re ever going to get. Here’s everything you need to know about the Born Again premiere, from its release date and time to the plot points you need to remember.

Get ready for a massive Daredevil reunion. Marvel Studios

What is the Daredevil: Born Again release date?

While the first wave of Disney+ shows all premiered on Wednesdays, that release schedule is no longer a hard-and-fast rule. Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Tuesday nights, beginning with a two-episode premiere on March 4. From there, a new episode will drop weekly until the season finale on April 22.

What is the Daredevil: Born Again release time?

Daredevil: Born Again has secured a primetime release window on Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream at 9:00 pm EST, or 6:00 pm PST, each Tuesday night.

Is there a trailer for Daredevil: Born Again?

Yes, there is. Though Marvel quietly unveiled footage of Daredevil: Born Again at Comic-Con and D23 in 2024, it took a lot longer for the studio to release an official trailer. Our first true look at the series came last October — and in January 2025, Marvel finally released a full-length trailer for fans.

What is the plot of Daredevil: Born Again?

Born Again is said to pick up roughly five years after the end of Netflix’s original series. Per its official synopsis, “Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

In the years since Matt Murdock defeated Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, at the end of Daredevil Season 3, our hero abandoned his alter ego as Daredevil. Fisk also eschewed his criminal ways to pursue public office. When we meet him in Born Again, he’s become the mayor of New York — which will likely prompt Matt to rekindle his crusade as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

Born Again will introduce a handful of new characters, like Kirsten Mcduffie. Marvel Studios

Who is in the Daredevil: Born Again cast?

Born Again marks a highly-anticipated reunion for many members of the Daredevil cast. Apart from Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, who played Daredevil and Kingpin in the original series, a few other familiar faces are also set to return. Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are back as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, Matt’s best friends and co-owners of his law firm. Born Again will also bring back three memorable antagonists: Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal); Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel); and Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zuror), Wilson’s loyal wife.

The series will also introduce some new characters:

Kirsten Mcduffie (Nikki M. James), a former New York City DA

Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), a therapist and Matt’s new love interest

White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes), a potential threat to Daredevil and the Punisher

BB Urich (Genneya Walton), a journalist taking on Ben Urich’s legacy

Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini), a potential protege to Wilson Fisk

How many episodes will Daredevil: Born Again have?

While Born Again was originally set to run for 18 episodes, a creative overhaul cut that number in half. This means that Season 1 will contain nine episodes, a number that mirrors the output of the original 2015 series.

Will there be a Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Yes! Daredevil: Born Again already has another season on the way. By the time the series premieres on March 4, production will have begun. And the Daredevil revival won’t stop there: Marvel is also developing a Disney+ special for Bernthal’s Punisher. Hopefully, the saga will only continue from there — fans have waited years to return to Hell’s Kitchen, and there’s no reason to stop here.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4 on Disney+.