Thunderbolts cast: How the MCU team is changing the comics

Thunderbolts is a brand-new take on some classic Marvel characters.

Ghost, played by Hannah John-Kamen, appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp. The daughter of Hank Pym’s colleague Elihas Starr, she gained her quantum-shifting powers in the same failed experiment that killed her father.

A very different Ghost appears in Marvel comics, starting as an Iron Man villain. Ghost’s powers come from “flux-state processors” he invented and fused with his body, enabling him to become intangible and hack electronics with ease.

