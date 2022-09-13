Thunderbolts cast: How the MCU team is changing the comics

Thunderstruck
Thunderbolts is a brand-new take on some classic Marvel characters.
Ghost, played by Hannah John-Kamen, appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp. The daughter of Hank Pym’s colleague Elihas Starr, she gained her quantum-shifting powers in the same failed experiment that killed her father.
A very different Ghost appears in Marvel comics, starting as an Iron Man villain. Ghost’s powers come from “flux-state processors” he invented and fused with his body, enabling him to become intangible and hack electronics with ease.