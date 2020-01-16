'Sabrina' Season 3 trailer reveals hell's surprising new queen

Would you go to hell for love? Sabrina Spellman would — and she does in the trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3.

Balancing her mortal and witch lives proves more difficult than ever before in the newly released Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 trailer, where, in addition to joining the cheerleading squad at Greendale High School, Sabrina is forced to assume the throne of the underworld to become the Queen of Hell. What’s next, storming the gates of heaven?

Netflix released the full trailer Thursday morning, and true to the promise from the end of Part 2, Sabrina plans to infiltrate hell where she hopes to find a way to free her boyfriend Nicholas Scratch. At the end of Part 2, the Dark Lord Satan was trapped within Nick’s body, and now they’re both imprisoned deep within hell. Because the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban tries to make a claim for the throne, Sabrina — who is Satan’s daughter after all — has to defend it so she might bring balance. And speaking of balance, removing Satan from power has thrown everything off balance in hell, but also in heaven and on Earth.

Now a cheerleader becomes the ruler of hell in another wickedly clever turn of events for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as the show goes to places and does things we haven’t seen before.

Sabrina reunites with Nick in a limited capacity, but something troublesome is off-camera. Netflix

Sabrina shaking things up in the underworld has repercussions for every realm, and it also puts her coven of witches at risk. She had trouble balancing her double life when things were far simpler, so how’s she going to handle this? For starters, when Caliban puts the crown on his own head and taunts her, she’s going to punch him right in the face so hard that the crown falls off.

Some of these developments are a tad confusing. At the end of Part 2, it seemed like Lilith would become the Queen of Hell. Is she not allowed to because she’s not royalty? That feels a bit like an unfair retcon in some regards.

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, ‘The Fright Club’ (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms — and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of ‘Queen’ to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil.

It seems like this “tribe of pagans” will come into direct conflict with the coven on Earth while Sabrina is dealing with everything in hell, but it also looks like she’ll split her time between high school, helping to manage the coven, and also ruling over all of hell. Is there anything she can’t do?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 will be released on Netflix January 24, 2020.