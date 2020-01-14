Once thought to be a bizarre Sony project, Morbius has quickly become one of the most anticipated superhero films of the year. The new trailer confirmed the film’s connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Michael Keaton showing up as Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Now, a fascinating leak reveals yet another MCU character might join him.

Before the trailer dropped, a Twitter leak predicted that Spider-Man would show up in wanted posters scattered throughout the movie. The leak proved accurate, and Dr. Michael Morbius was seen walking right past a graffiti image of the webslinger, with the word “Murderer” splashed across his face. The detail also confirmed Morbius takes place after the events of Far From Home, which saw Mysterio reveal Peter Parker’s identity to the world while accusing him of murder.

With that prediction confirmed, the same leak from DR Movie News also suggested that Vulture — like Morbius, a member of the Sinister Six supervillain group in the comics — will be joined by another well-known MCU character. J.K. Simmons is rumored to appear in Morbius, reprising his role as The Daily Bugle’s irate editor-in-chief J. Jonah Jameson. According to the leak, Jameson will interview Jared Leto’s character, though the nature of their conversation was not revealed.

J. Jonah Jameson outs Spider-Man's identity at the end of 'Far From Home'. Marvel Studios

The information also implies that Sony’s shared universe will only be referenced in the Spider-Man movies, and not in any of the other MCU films. In addition, Sony’s films will only be impacted by the MCU’s Spider-Man films, which came across clearly throughout the Morbius trailer. That said, Disney and Sony’s deal won’t last forever, so there’s probably no need to involve all the other MCU films in Sony’s universe if there’ll be another split down the line.

While there has been no official word from Sony or the filmmakers that Simmons will actually appear in Morbius, the leak was accurate about the Spidey references, so it’s not a stretch of the imagination to believe that Jameson will be back. After all, Simmons’ cameo at the end of Far From Home was unexpected, but worked to bridge the divide between Sony and the MCU. And Jameson’s just the kind of guy to milk the Spidey controversy for viewers. Now that we know Morbius and the MCU are connected, Jameson interviewing the living vampire is the best way to further bring the two studios’ continuities together without altering either of their timelines or plans.

Morbius hits theaters on July 31, 2020.