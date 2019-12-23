The X-Men universe may be in flux after the multi-billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Walt Disney, but the next generation of mutants are still on their way to the big screen. The New Mutants, the long-delayed X-Men horror movie spin-off, is getting a new trailer out in January — more than two years after the original trailer was released online — which means a theatrical or streaming release is imminent.

On Saturday, director Josh Boone responded to a fan on Instagram who asked him if there’s any updates regarding a new trailer for The New Mutants.

“Soooooon. January,” Boone said.

The fan’s question, which specifically asked about a new trailer, was in response to an Instagram post shared by Boone on November 19, where Boone shared his uncorrected proof of Stephen King’s 2014 novel, Revival. It was subtle update that Boone was still at work on the film adaptation of Revival, which prompted the fan to ask about Boone’s experimental Marvel movie.

So there you have it: Sometime in the early new year, a new look at The New Mutants will show up on your feed. The Marvel/Fox film was shot and completed shooting way back in 2017 (plus some delayed reshoots throughout 2018). However, the film suffered numerous delays to avoid overcrowding, with cousin films Deadpool 2 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix finding its own places in the calendar years of 2018 and 2019.

Screenshot of Josh Boone's Instagram, where he confirmed the new trailer's release in January for 'The New Mutants.' Instagram.com/joshboonemovies

There was also the matter of Disney’s purchase of Fox (and how the film’s extremely dark horror tone could fit from the rest of Disney’s family-friendly Marvel franchises), which was finalized on March 20, 2019.

Originally slated to release in April 2018, its release was pushed to August 2019 before being pushed again to April 2020. Unless something else happens, it looks like April 2020 is the definitive release for The New Mutants.

The New Mutants is a spin-off of the original X-Men film series, and based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name. The story follows a new group of mutants who come up after the original generation of X-Men. In a change of pace from other Marvel movies, Boone took a dramatically dark approach to the comics, exploring the young mutants living in an asylum. A source close to the film told ComingSoon.net the movie is like “Stephen King meets John Hughes.”

The film’s cast includes Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things). In a story exploring the film’s production and release, Tracking Board also reported that Antonio Banderas was cast (in secret) to play an unnamed villain in the post-credits scene.

The New Mutants will release in theaters on April 3, 2020.

Watch he original trailer: