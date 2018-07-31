Cocaine: It’s a hell of a drug, according to Rick James, and apparently, Instagram users think so, too.

Hard drug memes on the platform are spreading like wildfire, with some of Instagram’s most popular personalities posting memes about drugs like cocaine and ketamine that elicit hundreds of thousands of likes.

Meme-star Shitheadsteve, who has 2.6 million followers, reposted a cocaine meme in July that garnered over 72,898 likes and 1,977 comments in less than two weeks.

For those who don’t consume hard drugs, the popularity of the memes may be shocking given the taboo status of drugs like cocaine, which is criticized for its real potential for addiction along with its environmental and humanitarian consequences. But could the internet trend actually be reflecting a cultural shift in attitudes towards hard drugs?

Addicted to Drug Memes

Sebastian Tribbie, known as youvegotnomale on Instagram, is perhaps the reigning king of hard drug memes. With over 66,300 followers, Tribbie, who is a staple in the New York City nightlife scene, frequently posts about cocaine, Xanax, and ketamine, with 15 percent of his posts over a three-day sampling in July relating to hard drug use.

Tribbie, who says drug memes “never do bad” in terms of traffic, tells Inverse that the popularity of drug memes can be attributed to shifting norms around substance use: “I think drug memes are for millennials. I mean, on the show Girls the main characters did cocaine, and 2 Broke Girls makes countless jokes about hard drugs like coke and Molly … I think the drug stigma has gone way down … millennials are very open to trying new things.”

Judging by Tribbie’s following, he may be right. Everyone from Rose McGowen (who is currently facing cocaine possession charges) to progressive activist and media personality Bridget Todd have liked and commented on Tribbie’s drug posts, with Todd writing, “would never share but totally agree” on a post that reads, “Anyone who says they don’t like cocaine is a pussy.”

Jeff Epstein, who goes by PopGoggles and is one of Tribbie’s favorite memers, frequently makes content about cocaine and Adderall despite his claim that he himself is a sober, recovering addict. Unlike Tribbie, Epstein thinks drug memes simply provide a relatable outlet for those who are already doing hard drugs but may have previously remained silent because of cultural taboos. In an email, he told Inverse: “I actually think they’re relatively universal. What’s funny is that people from all cultures, demographics, and economic standpoints relate to them. Some people are just more open about it. I get so many DM’s from people with respectable jobs or public jobs that say they love them but can’t like or comment because they don’t want others to see.”

Epstein says that out of all of his memes, he receives the most DMs about the ones tackling drugs, but he doesn’t view them as a catalyst for drug culture, saying “these are all just fun stories and are to be taken in jest.”