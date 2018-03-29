In 2012, Josh Richards was not a soldier, or a miner, or a Mars One hopeful. He was Keith, the Anger Management Koala.

The bit was exactly what it sounds like. Richards — who describes himself as a “short, obnoxious, ginger Australian” — would dress up as his country’s most notorious marsupial and swear at a live audience. A former soldier-turned-traveling comic, he says being Keith was oddly therapeutic.

“It was a way of sharing stories I had never been able to talk about,” Richards tells Inverse, referring to his time in the Royal Marine Commandos. “I was able to talk about things that happened when I was with [other soldiers], where friends of mine had nearly died, and I had never told anyone about it.”

Donning a furry suit and playing ukulele for a crowd allowed him to process his most disheartening memories, the ones he couldn’t show as Josh, the outwardly charismatic comedian. On stage, he was Keith Richards, an angry koala.

“I was lost, very lost,” Richards says, pausing. “I had spent most of my life thinking I was going to be a soldier … and then I poured myself into comedy because I thought that was one of the only things I was good at. But then I started to get jaded with standup.”

It was still a better option than his last job, working as a blast specialist in a Western Australian mine. Through all this, Richards could feel the spark slowly drain from his body. Logging long, brutal hours, Richards had become an unrecognizable, unsatisfied, wholly unfulfilled version of himself.

Richards, an angry koala roaming between various Edinburgh Starbucks, began to wonder if he could leave life on Earth for something else and never return. The idea wasn’t just a lark, but a shot at salvation.

Amid all this, Richards was putting the finishing touches on a one-koala show he’d written about a trip to Mars. Spinning stories about interplanetary escape was easier than living in the stalemate of reality. A one-way ticket seemed like a good option, even if it was only a pipe dream; something to occupy his mind, day after monotonous day.

Until it wasn’t.