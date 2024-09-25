It’s all been leading to this. After a slow and steady build, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is finally launching into its climactic closing act. The war against Sauron (Charlie Vickers) has officially begun, and the armies of Middle-earth are slowly rallying against their common foe. But defeating the Dark Lord — or thwarting his plan to forge those rings — will be easier said than done.

Anyone familiar with J.R.R. Tolkien’s work knows things will get much worse before they get better. Though our heroes are working hard against unseen forces, Sauron always seems two steps ahead. We know good ultimately triumphs over evil, but for now, The Rings of Power is all about the Dark Lord’s rise. That creates an interesting tension the closer we get to the season finale. Is there any success against Sauron in store? We’ll have to tune in this week to find out. Here’s everything we know about The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 7.

What is the Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 7 release date?

New episodes of The Rings of Power drop each Thursday on Prime Video. Episode 7 will be available to stream on Thursday, September 26.

What is the Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 7 release time?

New episodes of The Rings of Power premiere at 12:00 a.m. PST/3:00 a.m. EST.

What is the plot of The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 7?

This season has seen Sauron — disguised as Annatar, the “lord of gifts” — create more Rings of Power with the help of Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). After successfully completing rings for Elves and Dwarves, only rings for Men remain, and Sauron is closer than ever to achieving his goal. Though the Dwarves refused to provide any more mithril, and the armies of Adar (Sam Hazeldine) are about to converge on the kingdom of Eregion, Sauron is more determined than ever. He’s turned to dark magic to ensure Celebrimbor can complete the rings in peace, but his success will mean the end of Eregion itself.

In The Rings of Power’s latest episode, war has officially reached Middle-earth. After weeks of buildup, Uruks and Elves will finally clash at the Siege of Eregion, consolidating a few disparate storylines. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), the Elven warrior Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), and Adar all have a part to play in the siege; whether they can put aside their differences to defeat Sauron remains to be seen.

Is there a trailer for The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 7?

Yes. Check out the teaser for Episode 7 below for a quick look at the coming battle.

How many episodes are left in The Rings of Power Season 2?

The Rings of Power Season 2 has eight episodes. Episode 7 will be the penultimate installment, setting the stage for an epic season finale on Thursday, October 3.

Will The Rings of Power have a Season 3?

A new season of The Rings of Power hasn’t been announced yet, but development for Season 3 is reportedly underway. Hopefully, Amazon will make an official announcement after Season 2; the longer it waits, the longer fans will likely have to wait for the next batch of episodes.