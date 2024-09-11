It’s only been a few weeks since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power officially returned with its second season, but the Prime Video prequel has already passed the halfway mark. Fortunately, Season 2 still has plenty of surprises up its sleeve... and plenty of questions left to answer. Episode 5 should kick the central story into a higher gear, especially after all the strange, spooky action in Episode 4.

With Sauron’s (Charlie Vickers) quest to create all the Rings of Power picking up steam, our heroes are working overtime to combat the darkness spreading across Middle-earth. That manifested in a handful of misadventures last week, particularly for Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Isildur (Maxim Baldry), and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman). How will our heroes fare in Episode 5? Here’s everything you need to know about The Rings of Power’s upcoming episode, from its release date to what we know of its plot.

What’s going on with the Dwarves in Khazad-dûm? Prime Video

What is the Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 5 release date?

The Rings of Power returns with a new episode each Thursday night. Episode 5 streams on Prime Video on Thursday, September 12.

What is the Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 5 release time?

New episodes of The Rings of Power are available at 12:00 a.m. PST/3:00 a.m. EST.

What is the plot of The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 5?

The Rings of Power Episode 4 finally introduced us to Tom Bombadil. Prime Video

Episode 4 was light on Sauron and his master plan, but his subtle influence could be felt in each subplot. Even without the rings completed, Middle-earth is falling into his grip. It was up to Galadriel, Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and a small company of Elves to reach Celembrimbor (Charles Edwards) before he could complete Sauron’s work, but an army of orcs led by Adar (Sam Hazeldine) made that impossible for now. Galadriel is now a prisoner of Adar, though having a common enemy in Sauron might keep things from getting dicey in Episode 5.

Beyond that story, last week’s episode focused on the introduction of Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear), the Ents in the Southlands, and the Elves trekking toward Eregion. The Rings of Power will likely pivot back to the narrative threads left out of Episode 4, circling back to the coup in the kingdom of Númenor, the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm (who recently came into possession of Rings of Power), and Sauron and Celebrimbor. Whether Sauron will convince his creative partner to finally get started on those rings for Men remains to be seen, but conflict is brewing in almost every corner of Middle-earth, so Episode 5 likely won’t be wanting for tension.

How many episodes are left in The Rings of Power Season 2?

There are eight episodes total in The Rings of Power Season 2. After Episode 5, only three episodes remain, with the season finale arriving on Thursday, October 3.

Will The Rings of Power have a Season 3?

The Rings of Power hasn’t yet been renewed for Season 3, but there’s no cause to panic just yet. Amazon has invested a lot into the series, so it’s hard to imagine the streamer abandoning it any time soon.