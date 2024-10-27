It didn’t take long for The Penguin to become the greatest show on television — but just as the DC series has found its footing, its riveting crime saga is close to its end. As The Penguin is an eight-episode limited series, only three chapters remain. It’s disappointing news for a story that feels like it’s just getting started, especially after the riveting revelations in Episode 5. There’s clearly still plenty of gas in the tank, so it’ll be interesting to see where this week’s episode takes Colin Farrell’s title character.

Gotham City is teetering at the edge of an all-out war between its most famous crime families, with Oz Cobb stuck right in the middle. Whether the aspiring kingpin can carve out his own empire feels like a foregone conclusion, but if The Penguin’s unpredictable first half has taught us anything, it’s that his fortunes can change in the blink of an eye.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Penguin Episode 6, from its release date and time to its potential plot.

What is The Penguin Episode 6 release date?

After moving from Thursdays to Sundays on Max, The Penguin has officially settled into the streamer’s primetime weekend slot. Episode 6 premieres on Sunday, October 27 on HBO and Max.

What is The Penguin Episode 6 release time?

Sofia Falcone is now Sofia Gigante. HBO

New episodes of The Penguin premiere on HBO at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PST. Episode 6 will also be available to stream on Max at the same time.

Is there a trailer for The Penguin Episode 6?

Yes! Sneak peeks for The Penguin air after each episode. Check out the preview for Episode 6 below.

What is the plot of The Penguin Episode 6?

The last episode of The Penguin saw Oz Cobb facing a few major setbacks, while his new rival, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Millioti) seized control of her family’s criminal empire. After murdering her dissenters, Sofia rejects the Falcone name, rebranding the organization under her mother’s maiden name, Gigante. With her position as head of the family now more or less secure, Sofia also forges a deal with Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown). His own partnership with Oz took a left turn back in Episode 3; after Oz kills his wife and son in Episode 5, Sal has newly escaped from prison and is set on revenge.

Oz, meanwhile, is about to set up shop in the defunct Gotham neighborhood of Crown Point. He’s laid claim to what remains of Sofia’s new drug, Bliss, though there’s not much product left. After finding his old hideout in the tunnels below Crown Point, however, Oz may have found the perfect solution. It’s here that he’ll regroup with the help of his protege, Victor (Rhenzy Feliz), and eventually build his criminal enterprise.

How many episodes are left in The Penguin?

There are eight episodes total of The Penguin. After Episode 6, only two remain, with the season finale set to air on November 9.

Will The Penguin get a Season 2?

There aren’t any current plans for a second season of The Penguin, but this likely won’t be the end for the character. The series is bridging the gap between The Batman and its upcoming sequel, so the story will definitely set the scene for the events of The Batman II. Characters from The Penguin could also continue their journeys in the film: in other words, this is just the beginning.