10 Years Later, Fujifilm Is Finally Releasing a New Wide Format Instant Camera

Fujifilm releases an almost endless number of Instax Mini instant cameras like the recent retro-looking Instax Mini 99, but has only sold two wide-format Instax Wide instant cameras to date. After 10 years, Fujifilm is releasing the Instax Wide 400.

The Instax Wide 400 replaces the decade-old Instax Wide 300 that was released in 2014, which itself succeeded the Instax Wide 210 launched in 2009. Think about that for second, and how different 2014 was. TikTok hadn’t come out yet; USB-C and wireless charging were but dreams that wouldn’t become universal for a few more years; VR and mixed reality headsets like the Quest were still duct-taped-together prototypes.

With the explosive popularity of instant cameras in recent years and a new wave of brand love for Fujifilm and its film roots, I’d say the Instax Wide 400 is arriving just in time to capitalize on the anti-AI camera and editing sentiment as of late.

Comes In One Color

Fujifilm

Before I get to the new features in the Instax Wide 400, let’s talk about the color: a “fashionable green” according to Fujifilm. Maybe there will be other colors in the future, but at launch later, it only comes in the one.

The Instax Wide 300 only came in two: a black and silver combo and a “toffee” colorway with a white body and light brown accents around the lens ring and shutter button.

Whereas the Instax Wide 300 was kind of Frankesteined together with a grip on the right side and a viewfinder bolted onto the left, the Instax Wide 400 cleans up the body design to make it more compact and moves the viewfinder to the right side. It's a neater design and one that will fit better in your bag.

Modern Instant Camera Features

The Instax Wide 400 takes the same Instax Wide format film (3.4 x 4.25 inches). If you’re new to Instax Wide film, just know that it’s wider than a standard Type 600 Polaroid and exactly two Instax Mini photos placed side by side.

In 2014, self-timers on instant cameras were unheard of. Now, it’s an essential feature for our selfie-taking generation, so the Instax Wide 400 has a self-timer. The timer can be set from two-second increments up to 10 seconds. And speaking of selfies, the lens has a mirror for framing selfies when it’s fully extended.

The camera has two focusing modes: a “Normal” mode for shots between 3 to 10 feet and a “Landscape” mode for photos 10 feet and farther. The camera can also take macro photos from a distance of 15 to 19 inches.

You can bring the Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 to shoot photos at the beach, but it’s not water-resistant. Fujifilm

Image quality should look better (but hopefully still retain some semblance of the softer qualities of film) thanks to auto exposure and improved flash photography. If you’re looking for super sharp photos, why are you even considering an instant camera? Go back to your smartphone or high-resolution mirrorless camera.

Fujifilm also says there’s a “camera angle adjustment accessory” included in the box that lets you mount the Instax Wide 400 to a tripod in portrait and landscape mode.

Instax Wide 400 Price and Release Date

The Instax Wide 400 comes with an accessory to mount it on a tripod in two angles. Fujifilm

The cost of being The New Instant Camera comes with a small premium: the Instax Wide 400 will cost $149.95 when it arrives by the end of June. For comparison, the Instax Wide 300 is priced at $129.95.

A twin pack of Instax Wide film (20 sheets) retails for $31.50, which works out to about $1.50 per shot. Like Fujifilm’s other size instant film, there are all kinds of borders that color Instax Wide film comes in, including white and black; Fujifilm also sells black and white film with a white border. They’re not wallet-friendly like Instax Mini, but I can tell you that Instax Wide prints look better on peg boards, fridges, and anywhere else you might slap one on.

As somebody who’s been lugging around the Instax Wide 300 for 10 years — somewhat embarrassed by its dated design — this new model looks like a worthy successor. Now, let’s just hope Fujifilm doesn’t wait another 10 years to release a new model.