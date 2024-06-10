WWDC 2024
6 macOS Sequoia Features Every Mac Owner Needs to Know
If you own a Mac, these new macOS features, coming as part of a free software update this fall, could change how you use your computer.
by James Pero
Apple
The iPhone isn’t having all the fun in Apple’s first big foray into AI. At WWDC 2024, Apple announced macOS Sequoia with loads of new features that should materially change the experience for Mac users everywhere.
You’ve got an upgraded Safari experience, a wild way of controlling your iPhone remotely on a Mac, and a new suite of AI-centric tools for image and text generation powered in part by none other than OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
A public beta for macOS Sequoia won’t be available until next month (the actual public release is this fall), but here are the most notable features you can look forward to.
