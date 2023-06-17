Whether you're an amateur cook who could use some help or a grill master who feels like you can test doneness with your eyes closed, a meat thermometer is the best way to ensure that your food is cooked the way you want it. The best Bluetooth meat thermometers will send accurate stats directly to your smartphone and have a wireless range that works for your cooking space — meaning you won’t have to hover over the heat while you cook.

What to Look for When Shopping for Bluetooth Meat Thermometers

Wired vs. Wireless Design

When I say these Bluetooth thermometers have a wireless range, I mean that they transmit temperatures and other cooking data straight to your phone or tablet. However, that doesn’t always mean they’re entirely wire-free meat thermometers; some of the models below have wired probes that connect to a separate base. If you’re shopping for this kind of Bluetooth meat thermometer, be sure the cord is the right length for your cooking space (you’ll need a spot right next to the oven to place the base). Meanwhile, some of the meat thermometers on this list are truly wireless, for a streamlined experience.

Wireless Range

The wireless ranges of the picks below vary between 150 and 500 feet. If you don’t mind staying in the vicinity while you cook, a smaller range should be just fine. But if you want the freedom to walk away from your food to hang out on the other side of your home, stick to options with a higher range.

Power Source

Another feature to consider is the power source. Some of the picks below are powered by rechargeable batteries, while others use single-use batteries — then, there are some truly wireless options that use a mix of both. Whichever design you opt for, you’ll just want to make sure it’s fully powered up before the next time you plan to use it.

Additional Features

The best smart meat thermometers do require downloading an app, and features vary between devices. You can opt for a relatively simple thermometer that just provides the internal temperature of your meat, or one that includes extras like temperature charts for various proteins, alerts when your food reaches the right doneness, and a timer for resting your meat.

The number of probes may also be an important factor, especially if you’re cooking multiple proteins at once or have family members who prefer their steak at different temperatures. Some choices on this list have probes that simultaneously read the internal temperature of meat and the ambient temperature of your grill, oven, or smoker, while others have a separate thermometer to read how hot your cooking vessel is.

Each meat thermometer on this list can read the internal temperature of meat, though the max temperature varies from 210 to 482, continually. (For reference, chicken is considered fully cooked at 165 degrees.) They will also read the ambient temperature of your cooking vessel and max out between 527 and 572 degrees.

If you’re ready to upgrade your old-fashioned dial thermometer with something more convenient, read on for the best Bluetooth meat thermometers on Amazon right now.

01 The Overall Best Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Amazon MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer $80 See On Amazon Pros: A best-seller on Amazon, with over 33,000 reviews

The free app tells you exactly when your food has come to temperature and how much cooking time is left Cons: Only comes with one probe With more than 26,000 five-star ratings, this Meater Plus wireless meat thermometer is a best-seller on Amazon. The sleek, single-probe device has two sensors: one to monitor the internal temperature of your meat and another to measure the ambient temperature of the oven or grill, and it can handle internal temperatures up to 212 degrees and external temperatures up to 527 degrees. Results are displayed on your smartphone or tablet via the companion app, and the thermometer stays connected to your device within a range of 165 feet. The app’s Advanced Estimator Algorithm can also predict how long it will take to cook different cuts of meat, then sends notifications when your food is ready to come off the heat, which can help you with time management. You can also create custom alerts. When you’re done, clean the probe and pop it back into its slim bamboo charging case, which itself is powered by a AAA battery. Helpful review: “First of all, it's super easy to use, and it connects seamlessly with the Traeger app on my phone. I love being able to monitor the internal temperature of my meat without having to hover over the grill constantly. The Meater Plus even has dual sensors to measure both the meat's temperature and the ambient temperature of the grill. The best part, though, is that it's wireless. [...] I've used the Meater Plus to cook chicken, pork, and beef, and it's been spot-on with accuracy every time. The app also provides helpful tips and cooking guides, which is awesome for someone like me who's not exactly a grill master.” Wireless range: 165 feet | Probe type: Wireless | Number of probes: 1 | Power source: 1 AAA battery for charging case, rechargeable probe

02 The Best Budget Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Amazon Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer $26 See On Amazon Pros: The cheapest option on the list

Battery lasts for up to 350 hours Cons: 40-inch cables can limit where you can use this thermometer This wallet-friendly Bluetooth meat thermometer assures you’ll have perfectly cooked dishes for less than $30. It comes with two probes, but it’s also available in a six-probe design for less than twice the price. The probes can read within 2 degrees of accuracy and withstand up to 300 degrees in the meat and 572 degrees in the grill. The 40-inch cables plug into a AA battery-operated base with a large, backlit LCD screen and a magnetic back, so you can stick it onto your grill or oven. The thermometer has a wireless range of up to 230 feet, and the app will send a notification to your phone if the temperature gets out of range, which helps to prevent overcooked food. To power it, use 2 AA batteries — the screen shuts off after 10 seconds to conserve power, and it has a lifespan of up to 350 hours. Helpful review: “GET ONE PLEASEE. You'll never overdo your steak or chicken again. [...] My phone updates me on the temperature and it's done right every time!!!! Bluetooth works flawlessly! Brings two temperature prongs so you can put one on your brisket and another on your steak or measure both the breast and wing of the chicken.” Wireless range: 230 feet | Probe type: Wired | Number of probes: 2 (also available in a 6-prong design) | Power source: 2 AA batteries

03 The Best Long-Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Amazon ThermoPro TempSpike Bluetooth Meat Thermometer $80 See On Amazon Pros: The farthest range of all the options on the list, with Bluetooth signals that reach 500 feet

Can set temperature alerts from 5 to 15 degrees below the target temperature so you don’t overcook your meat Cons: You have to insert the probe 3 inches into the meat, so reviewers note it doesn’t work as well on thin cuts If your grill, smoker, or oven is far from where you want to be, it’s hard to beat the ThermoPro TempSpike meat thermometer, which has a Bluetooth signal that reaches up to 500 feet — the farthest on this list by over 200 feet. The single probe is truly wireless and has two sensors — one that can read internal temperatures up to 212 degrees and one that reads ambient temperatures up to 572 degrees. It offers that reading in three seconds, and you can set alarms on the coinciding app that will let you know when the meat is 5, 10, or 15 degrees away from reaching the target temperature. When it comes to batteries, this pick is rechargeable by USB and has a battery life of up to three months, according to the brand. Helpful review: “Its wireless which makes it a little fatter than a wired probe but otherwise Its a nice probe. Accurate. App is good. You can set pre-warnings, etc. Good range. Great battery life. Worked just smoking a pork butt. Would buy again in a heartbeat.” Wireless range: 500 feet | Probe type: Wireless | Number of probes: 1 | Power source: rechargeable via USB

04 The Best Rechargeable Meat Thermometer Amazon Inkbird Bluetooth Grill BBQ Meat Thermometer $50 See On Amazon Pros: Can read up to 482 degrees in the meat continually and 572 quickly

12 preset meat modes make this a great choice for beginners Cons: Wireless range is on the short side, at 150 feet

Separate meat thermometers and ambient temperature probes For a rechargeable Bluetooth meat thermometer with more than one probe, the Inkbird thermometer is an option with plenty of useful features. It has a wireless range of up to 150 feet and comes with four probes that are each attached to a 60-inch cable — three for measuring internal temperatures, and one for clocking the ambient temperature of your grill, smoker, or oven. It also has a wide temperature range, with the ability to read from 32 to 572 degrees for quick measurements and up to 482 degrees for continual monitoring. Results are displayed on an LED screen as well as on your phone via the app. You can also view a graph that shows temperature changes throughout the cooking process, and the 12 different meat modes help take the guesswork (and Googling) out of cooking. A USB cable is included for charging the thermometer’s built-in battery, and a full charge can last up to 40 hours. Helpful review: “A must have for anyone with a non Bluetooth equipped pellet grill. Bluetooth app is amazingly simple to use, even for us non tech types [...] range is great, I can keep a connection to the unit from anywhere within my house and can even get to the end of my driveway before losing Bluetooth connection while the unit is in my average suburban sized backyard.” Wireless range: 150 feet | Probe type: Wired | Number of probes: 4 | Power source: rechargeable via USB

05 The Best Premium Meat Thermometer Amazon MEATER Block 4-Probe Premium Smart Meat Thermometer $240 See On Amazon Pros: Touch-screen charging dock allows you to cook without a smartphone

Four wireless probes allow you to cook multiple proteins at once Cons: The most expensive option on the list With more than 3,400 five-star ratings, this wireless meat thermometer is a popular high-end option, and for good reason. It comes with four wire-free probes, each of which measures the internal temperature up to 212 degrees and ambient temperature up to 527 degrees. A 165-foot wireless range allows you to wander away from your cooking area, and the Meater app will inform you if the food needs attention. The app includes a guide that walks you through the cooking process for various proteins, and you can customize notifications based on specific temperatures and times. It also has a standalone mode in the touch-screen dock that allows you to cook without a smartphone. Note that the probes have built-in rechargeable batteries for wireless operation, but standard AA batteries are required for the bamboo charging dock. Helpful review: “This is by far and away the best system I’ve had for my smoker. The Bluetooth direct from the probes instead of having wires has been a game changer for me. Measuring the grill temp and the meat temp at the same time with a single probe has saved me some hassle and helped me turn out some great meals.” Wireless range: 165 feet | Probe type: Wireless | Number of probes: 4 | Power source: 4 AA batteries for base, rechargeable probes

06 The Best Minimalist Meat Thermometer Amazon KitchenAid Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer $80 See On Amazon Pros: At just 4.25 inches, the case and thermometer are the most compact on this list

The easy-to-use app allows you to pick how you want your meat cooked and will even tell you when to flip it Cons: Only can read internal temperatures up to 210 degrees The KitchenAid Yummly is the best smart meat thermometer for anyone who values style as much as substance. It’s completely wireless and sends info to your phone via Bluetooth from up to 150 feet away. It can read internal temperatures up to 210 degrees and external temperatures up to 572 degrees. The Yummly app allows you to customize times and temps, but it also includes preset programs to ensure that culinary novices don’t under- or overcook meals (with photos to help true beginners to tell medium-rare from medium). A sleek, compact storage case doubles as a battery-operated charging dock between uses, and it also has a magnetic back for space-saving vertical storage on any metal surface. Helpful review: “The thermometer works quite well, and stays charged for about three hours. The App it communicates with via a Bluetooth connection, does a fine job of showing cooking times, meat adjustment (like flipping it over), and resting times. There are useful recipes on the App as well. The App did a fine job of counting down, based on desired temperature and doneness.” Wireless range: 150 feet | Probe type: Wireless | Number of probes: 1 | Power source: 2 AAA batteries for base, rechargeable probe

About The Recommender

Debbie Lee has written about food and travel for various print publications. Her bylines have appeared in GQ, Men’s Journal, The New York Times, Mic, and Bustle. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Writing from New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute.