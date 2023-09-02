50 Weird Things Under $30 on Amazon That Are Clever as Hell

There are plenty of bizarre things for sale on the internet that beg the question: Who would buy this? Then there are these weird things on Amazon that are so damn clever, you’ll wonder who wouldn’t add them to their cart immediately. Why? Because they’re weird in the most helpful ways. From ingenious tools that streamline cooking and cleaning, to products that help you save money in the long run, you’ll find plenty of finds that will upgrade your routine. You’ll also discover some items that are just, well, fun. Because we all deserve to have a little more fun (don’t we?).

01 A Collapsible Solar Lantern For Camping & Bug-Out Bags Amazon KIZEN Collapsible Solar Lantern $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to the great outdoors, or just looking to add some practical tools to an emergency kit, this collapsible solar lantern fits the bill. Also chargeable via USB, this versatile lantern has three settings: low, high, and SOS flashing. It folds down to just 1.8 inch in height, so it takes up minimal storage and backpack space, and the hook lets you hang it anywhere.

02 The Skull Ice Mold That For Drinks That Are Chilled (& Spine Chilling) Amazon Shaped 3-D Skull Ice Mold Tray $13 See On Amazon Cocktails are more fun (and a little bit metal) when you add some skull-shaped ice cubes to the glass. These ice molds make four extra-large cubes, and the flexible silicone material makes it easy to pop them out. The cubes pair perfectly with simple spirits (whiskey, tequila), but if you’re a tiki drink aficionado, they’re an absolute must for zombies.

03 These Liners That Keep You From Ever Having To Scrub The Oven Again Amazon ThreadNanny Oven Liners (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Cleaning the oven is arguably the most unforgiving kitchen task, but with these nonstick oven liners, you can kiss that chore goodbye forever. Just stick them on the floor of the oven (they can be trimmed to size), and they’ll catch runoff cheese, sauce, and crumbs. The BPA-free liners are heat-safe to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and can be wiped clean or run through the dishwasher.

04 A Low-Profile Outlet Extender That Minimizes Bulk Amazon ECHOGEAR Low-Profile Outlet Extender $14 See On Amazon Getting a little extra plug-in space doesn’t mean you have to deal with a bulky surge protector or power strip. In fact, this highly rated outlet extender has a minimalist 1.1-inch profile, so it not only looks sleek, but fits into tight spaces, like behind furniture. It offers up three AC sockets for appliances, along with two USB ports for charging devices.

05 This Fan-Favorite Masher For Meat, Potatoes & More Amazon Farberware Meat & Potato Masher $10 See On Amazon Whether you use it to brown ground beef, whip up guacamole, or prepare mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving, this masher will prove its worth in your kitchen. The five angled blades are designed to make chopping, mashing, and even scraping bowls easy. Boasting a stellar 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, the masher is both BPA free and dishwasher safe.

06 The Dog Collar That Lights Up For Safer Night Walks Amazon Blazin' LED Dog Collar $22.99 See On Amazon Evening walks call for a little extra visibility, so outfit your pup in this LED dog collar. It helps drivers see your pet from up to 1,000 feet away, and operates on both solid and blinking modes. It’s water resistant, and offers up to eight hours of operation on a single charge. Available sizes: 4

07 These Sconce Night Lights That Are Brightness Adjustable Amazon LOHAS Night Lights (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Add a little illumination to dark areas with these sconce-style night lights. They cast a warm glow — both above and below — giving hallways and stairways an upgraded feel. A dimmer on the side lets you choose the brightness level, and an auto-sensor turns them on at dusk and off at dawn. Available colors: 6

08 A Magnetic Wristband That Keeps Hardware Close By Amazon RAK Magnetic Wristband $14 See On Amazon Home repair and DIY tasks could be a lot easier if you didn’t have to dig through your toolbox to grab a screw midway through the job. This wristband has an embedded magnet, so it keeps your hardware within easy reach at all times — which also reduces the chance that anything will (annoyingly) fall to the ground. The Velcro closure is adjustable to fit most wrists.

09 This Kit That Makes It Easy To Clean Your Favorite Kicks Amazon Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $18.97 See On Amazon If your favorite shoes (or any of your shoes) have seen better days, grab this cleaning kit to bring them back to fresh-out-of-the-box status. This best-selling set is safe to use on leather and other materials, and the accompanying scrub brush works off dirt without causing damage. You can even soak your laces in the solution to make them look brand new.

10 The Highly Rated Packing Cubes That Streamline Your Suitcase Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $20 See On Amazon A jumbled, overflowing suitcase is the second most annoying thing about travel (after long airport security lines), but these packing cubes let you sort items by type, so you can keep tabs on everything. Boasting a near-perfect overall rating, the set includes four mega-lightweight cubes with mesh tops, so you can view contents at a glance. You’ll also get a drawstring bag for dirty laundry. Available colors: 10

11 The Foldable Desk Lamp That’s Perfectly Portable Amazon TOMOL Portable Desk Lamp $14 See On Amazon This portable desk lamp is an ideal work and study ally, whether you’re traveling, or just don’t want to clutter your desk with extras. The minimalist lamp is height adjustable, and folds down flat for packing or storing in a drawer. It can be powered via USB or AA batteries — your choice.

12 A Hawaiian Mineral Sunscreen Made With Natural Botanicals Amazon Kōkua Sun Care SPF-50 Mineral Sunscreen $30 See On Amazon Sun protection is important year round, and this mineral sunscreen from Hawaiian brand Kōkua lets you channel island vacation vibes while slathering up. Reef safe, it’s formulated with botanicals like skin-nourishing kukui and macadamia oils and plumeria extract. Made with zinc oxide, the SPF-50 sunblock absorbs into skin with a clear finish.

13 The Oven Rack Guards That Help Protect Your Arms From Burns Amazon LeeYean Heat-Resistant Silicone Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Steering clear of the rack when you reach into the oven is tricky, but you can prevent forearm burns with these oven rack shields. Made from heat-resistant silicone, they offer a bit of extra protection, so you can concentrate on balancing that sheet of cookies, instead of playing dodge with the rack. Just trim them to size and slide them on.

14 These Cable Labels That Help You Make Sense Of Your Cords Amazon Wrap-It Cable Labels (36 Count) $16.99 See On Amazon Tangle of cords behind your TV or computer got you down? Add some order in the form of these cable labels that indicate exactly what each wire is for. The color-coded labels can be easily written on with a ballpoint pen, and since they secure with Velcro (not adhesive), they’re easy to adjust as needed.

15 The Stretchy Silicone Lids That Fit Over All Kinds Of Containers Amazon Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7) $16 See On Amazon If you’d rather not dedicate an entire cupboard to food storage containers, stock up on these reusable silicone lids that cover everything from bowls to pots to half pieces of fruit. Made from silicone, each one is ultra-stretchy to fit a variety of containers, making them surprisingly versatile. They’re freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe.

16 The Seat Gap Organizers That Add Extra Storage To Your Ride Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Gap Organizers (2-Pack) $19 See On Amazon These car seat gap organizers are a convenient add-on for two distinct reasons: 1.) They give you easy-to-access storage for sunglasses, your phone, and other essentials, and 2.) they fill the space between your seats and center console. (That means no more eternally lost fries or change.) Made from faux leather, they come in shades to match your car’s interior, like gray, tan, and black. Available colors: 4

17 This Cleaning Kit That Clears The Grime From Window Tracks Amazon Bestylez Window Track Cleaner Kit $12 See On Amazon Window tracks inevitably get grimy over time, but it’s easy to bring them back to installation-grade status with this cleaning kit. The set includes two scrub brushes to loosen debris, along with four spongey pads that grab dust and dirt from both sides of the track at the same time. Just a few swipes is all it takes.

18 These Gliders That Let You Slide Appliances Across Your Countertop Amazon AIEVE Appliance Sliders (8 Count) $8 See On Amazon If your coffee maker or stand mixer lives under your kitchen cabinets, you know what a pain it is to pull it out when you need to use it. These appliance sliders are your fix. Just stick them onto the underside of your machine with the adhesive, and they’ll glide out with ease. They’re safe to use on most surfaces including marble, wood, and stainless steel.

19 A Fan-Favorite Fitted Sheet With A Pocket For Phones & Remote Controls Amazon DREAMCARE Fitted Sheet with Pocket $22.99 See On Amazon Fo quick access to your remote control, earbuds, or other essentials, this fitted sheet with a pocket comes in clutch. Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon, it’s not just a gimmick; according to reviewers, the sheet is “extremely soft and comfortable,” and feels “like you are sleeping on clouds.” It’s made from double-brushed microfiber, and features bonus elastics at each corner to ensure it doesn’t pop off your mattress. Available sizes: twin — California king

20 The Laptop Cooling Pad That Keeps Your Computer From Overheating Amazon Targus Laptop Chill Mat with USB port $25 See On Amazon Just because your laptop is running hot and slow doesn’t mean it’s time to invest in a whole new machine. This laptop cooling pad features dual fans to keep your computer cool and running smoothly. Compatible with both Macs and PCs, it’s powered by USB-A and features nonslip pads to keep your laptop in place. One reviewer wrote, “I've been using this cooling mat for a few days now and it has a made a HUGE difference. The fans are quiet, the plug is easy to grab and easy to tuck away.”

21 A Car Organizer Bin That Wrangles All Your Must-Haves Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Organizer $23.95 See On Amazon Commutes, road trips, everyday errands — this car seat organizer can keep all your essentials organized and within easy reach. Along with two main compartments, the bin has four cupholders, a zippered pocket, and front mesh pockets for tissues and hand sanitizer. It secures to your seat belt — so no sliding around — then collapses when you space for passengers. Available colors: 6

22 This Cleaning Ball That Keeps Your Backpack, Briefcase Or Toiletry Kit Dirt-Free Amazon Sauberkugel The Clean Ball $12 See On Amazon You know how the insides of backpacks and toiletry bags tend to get dirty and gross over time? This cleaning ball fixes that. It rolls around the inside of the bag, and the inner sticky ball traps dust, crumbs, and dirt. When it’s lost its stickiness, pop open the honeycomb shell, remove the debris from the inner sticky ball and give it a rinse, then stick it back in your bag.

23 These Drain Clog Removers That Don’t Rely On Harsh Liquids Amazon Huryfox Drain Clog Removers (6-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Hesitant to pour a bottle of liquid clog remover down the drain? Try these cheap drain clog removers first. Each flexible 20-inch stick reaches deep into the drain where the barbs grab onto hair and other gunk — when you pull it out, the clog will come back up with the stick. It’s an easy job and takes less than 20 seconds.

24 The Collapsible Measuring Cups & Spoons That Don’t Jam Drawers Amazon Kaptron Collapsible Measuring Spoons and Cups $10 See On Amazon Cooking tools have a way of building up until your kitchen drawer jams every time you try to open it. These collapsible measuring cups and spoons afford you a little more space by folding down flat when you’re not using them. They’re made from BPA-free silicone — which is dishwasher safe — and feature easy-to-read markings. No wonder they’ve earned a 4.7-star overall rating from reviewers.

25 This Litter Mat That Keeps Your Floors Crunch Free Amazon iPrimio Cat Litter Mat $18.99 See On Amazon Hate the crunch of litter under your shoes? This litter mat is here for you. The mesh surface traps the granules before they travel far, and you can simply vacuum them up or shake the mat out. It comes in a range of sizes and colors, and cat owners reported that it’s soft on kitty paws — so your feline won’t avoid it.

26 A Bluetooth Headband That’s More Comfortable For Sleep & Working Out Amazon MUSICOZY Bluetooth Headband $20 See On Amazon If you fall asleep best with music or a podcast playing, you’re going to want to keep this soft and stretchy Bluetooth headband on your nightstand. It features built-in earphones that won’t dig into your ears — so it’s much more comfortable than earbuds. It’s perfect for working out too, doubling as a sweatband, and features controls built right in, so you can adjust volume and skip tracks. Available colors: 11

27 The Paint Pens That Make Small Touch-Ups A Breeze Amazon Slobproof Touch-Up Paint Pen (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon With these paint pens, you don’t have to pull out a big can and brush to touch up small dings and scratches. Just fill the tube with the matching paint, then use the fine-tip brush to cover imperfections on walls, doorframes, furniture, and more. You’ll get two pens, plus a syringe that makes filling them up a mess-free affair.

28 This Dual-Purpose Tool That Scrapes Jars & Spreads Butter, Frosting & More Amazon Tovolo Mini Scoop and Spread Tool $7 See On Amazon This scoop and spread tool is the kind of thing you didn’t know you needed — but will end up using every day. The dual-purpose tool features a flexible silicone end for scraping jars and scooping, and a stiffer nylon side for smoothly spreading butter, jam, frosting, and soft cheeses. The tool even cuts through soft baked goods like biscuits and muffins with ease.

29 The Natural Toothpaste That Goes Beyond Basic Mint Flavors Amazon Boka Natural Toothpaste $11.99 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with a minty fresh taste in your mouth, but if you want to switch things up at the bathroom sink, this natural toothpaste comes in flavors like coco ginger (with hints of chamomile), lemon lavender, and cinnamint (and you can still get traditional mint, if you like, too). It’s made with nano-hydroxyapatite, a form of calcium, to help strengthen enamel. The non-fluoride toothpaste is vegan and free of artificial colors and flavors.

30 A Super Bright Flashlight Made From Military-Grade Aluminum Amazon GearLight S2000 LED Flashlight $19 See On Amazon This compact flashlight is bigger than a penlight, but not at all bulky — so you can still stick it in your pocket for quick and easy access. Providing super bright illumination, it casts a wide beam, but is zoomable when you need to focus light in a specific area. It’s tough, too — made from military-grade aluminum, it can withstand drops from up to 10 feet.

31 This Smartphone Wallet That Gives You One Less Thing To Keep Track Of Amazon Gear Beast Cell Phone Wallet $10.20 See On Amazon Keep one less thing in your back pocket by using this cell phone wallet. Compatible with most smartphones, it attaches securely with adhesive and features three card slots, an ID window, and a snap closure. It comes in two-tone designs, and won’t interfere with your ability to use magnetic phone mounts in the car. Available colors: 6

32 A Relaxing Foot Soak That Soothes Soreness & Softens Calluses Amazon Daily Remedy Citrus Detox Foot Soak $15.67 See On Amazon This foot soak is great to have on hand, whether you work on your feet, hike, run, or are just in some need of some relaxation. The formula is a blend of natural ingredients like sea salt, lemon oil, ginger oil, and vitamin C — together they work to cleanse skin, relieve soreness, and soften calluses. Just add half a cup to water, then immerse your feet for 15 to 20 minutes.

33 An Under-Sink Organizer That Leaves Space For The Pipe Amazon Gracenal Under-Sink Organizer $20 See On Amazon Make the most of the storage under your bathroom or kitchen sink with this under-sink organizer. The double-decker organizer is designed to make use of vertical space, while still accommodating for the pipe. For extra convenience, there’s a hanging compartment for scrub brushes, and a sliding bottom tray that makes it easy to grab items in the back.

34 The Phone Holder That Mounts To Shelves, Cabinets & Airplane Tray Tables Amazon MiiKARE Airplane Phone Mount $10 See On Amazon This phone holder mount is mega-versatile — you’ll be putting it to work constantly. For watching movies on flights, you can attach it to the tray table (either in its folded-up or folded-down position). For viewing recipes in the kitchen, you can hang it from a cabinet or clamp it to a shelf. And for simple video calls, you can set it up tabletop. The hinge makes it easy to adjust to the perfect angle. Available colors: 10

35 This Burger Press That Keeps The Patties From Falling Apart On The Grill Amazon Cave Tools Burger Press $21 See On Amazon Want burger patties that don’t fall apart on the grill? (And that don’t turn into a mess between the buns?) This burger press is the tool you’re missing. Made from dishwasher-safe aluminum, the press has measurement lines for quarter- and third-pounders, and makes perfectly round patties that look restaurant quality. You’ll also get 10 sheets of parchment paper to keep patties separate after they’re formed.

36 A Flip-Top Lid That Turns Mason Jars Into Dispensers Amazon County Line Mason Jar Flip-Top Lid $19.99 See On Amazon Got a Mason jar hanging around doing nothing? Turn it into a dispenser for drinks, sauces, and marinades with this dispenser lid. Compatible with wide-mouth jars, it screws on easily and has a flip-top spout and comfortable handle. Available colors: 4

37 The Diversion Safe That Looks Like A Can Of Sliced Beets Amazon BeBesta Stash Can $10 See On Amazon Leave home with some peace of mind by stashing valuables in this diversion safe that looks like a canned good. It comes in a variety of options, so you have your pick of sliced peaches, whole kernel corn, beef ravioli, and so much more. It looks just like the real thing, but the bottom features a screw-on plastic cover.

38 These Reusable Mopping Pads That Save You Money Amazon Turbo Microfiber Mop Pads (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon One-use mopping pads are undeniably pricey. Save yourself some bucks by using these reusable mop pads instead. They’re made from microfiber, and when used dry, trap dust and hair, and when used wet, work to scrub your floor and remove grime. They’re machine washable and safe to use on all kinds of surfaces, like hardwood, laminate, and tile.

39 A Muscle Roller Stick For Post-Workout Recovery Amazon URBNFit Muscle Roller $21 See On Amazon After you hit the gym, run this muscle roller stick across your hamstrings, quads, lower back, neck... you get the picture. The six independent rollers feature multiple trigger points to stimulate circulation and encourage myofascial release — this may help speed up muscle recovery and soothe soreness. The reinforced steel core helps ensure durability.

40 This Mini White Noise Machine That’s Perfect For Travel Amazon BABELIO Mini White Noise Machine $19 See On Amazon Going on a trip? Limited space on your nightstand? This mini white noise machine is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and weighs just 2.4 ounces. It features 15 non-looping sounds, including brown noise, fans, and nature sounds like birdsong, ocean waves, and rain. It’s rechargeable and feature 30- and 60-minute timers. Available colors: 9

41 A Wireless Apple Watch Charger That Attaches To Your Key Ring Amazon VACOOR Portable Apple Watch Charger $19 See On Amazon This Apple Watch charger attaches to your key chain, so you can keep your timepiece powered up when you’re on the go. The wireless power bank works magnetically, and provides a full charge in two hours. It comes with a type-C cable, so you can recharge the power bank periodically, then keep it on your key ring.

42 This 6-Cup Mug Tree That Frees Up Cupboard Space Amazon Dorhors Mug Tree $15 See On Amazon Free up some kitchen cabinet space by storing your coffee cups on this mug tree. Measuring just 6 inches across, it has a small footprint, so you won’t have to give up a lot of countertop real estate. It has room for six mugs, and comes in finishes like black, natural wood, and walnut. Available finishes: 4

43 The Hooks That Let You Hang Clothes Vertically To Save Space On Your Closet Rod Amazon JIDAVN Hanger Connectors (25-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If your closet is packed, these clothes hanger connectors can help you get a little room back on the rod. Each connector slips over a hanger, then features a hook that holds the next hanger. Each hook can handle up to 11 pounds, so they’re suitable for even your heaviest coats.

44 These Stackable Fruit Baskets That Let You Store More Produce Amazon X-cosrack Stackable Wire Baskets (2-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Big farmers market haul? These stackable wire baskets can handle it — without apples ane peaches tumbling out onto your countertop. They click together without hardware, so you unstack them at will, and also feature screw holes at the back if you prefer to mount them to the wall.

45 The Hat Organizer That Helps Prevent Crumpling Amazon Binboov Hat Rack $8 See On Amazon Keep your baseball caps from getting crushed by hanging them on this hat rack. The simple organizer has a Velcro closure — secure it around the pants rod of any hanger — along with clips for storing up to 10 hats. Use it for other other brimmed hats and beanies, too.

46 A Magnetic Paper Towel Holder That Requires Zero Installation Amazon DELITON Magnetic Paper Towel Holder $10 See On Amazon Not only does this magnetic paper towel holder free up kitchen counter space, but it doesn’t require any permanent installation with hardware (ideal if you rent or just don’t want to mess with tools). Just stick it onto your fridge or other magnetic surface — if you’re barbecuing, it secures right onto the grill, too. Available finishes: 5

47 This 3-Layer Lunch Box For Better Meals On The Go Amazon Bentgo Stackable Bento Box $17 Go beyond brown bag lunches with this stackable lunch box that makes it possible to enjoy a square meal anywhere. The triple-layer bento box includes a one-compartment base container and a two-compartment top container — sandwiched in between is a tray with three utensils. The BPA-free pieces are dishwasher safe, and a strap keeps everything secure in transit. Available colors: 8

48 An Absorbent Chenille Bath Mat With A Minimalist Aesthetic Amazon Color&Geometry Chenille Bath Mat $26 See On Amazon This bath mat is made with ultra-absorbent chenille, but unlike other chenille mats — which have a high, shaggy pile — it boasts a more understated, minimalist design. The machine-washable rug features a simple waffle-weave pattern and nonslip bottom. Choose from calming shades like navy, black, and beige. Available colors: 4

49 The Fizzy Tablets That Clean Your Water Bottle For You Amazon Bottle Bright Water Bottle Cleaning Tablets (12 Count) $8 See On Amazon Reaching into water bottles with a scrub brush is a chore, to say the least. These water bottle cleaning tablets simplify everything — just drop one into a bottle full of warm water, let it stand and fizz for at least 15 minutes, then rinse. Your bottle will be squeaky clean, no scrubbing required.