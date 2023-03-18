50 Weird Things That Are Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon Right Now

Popularity isn’t everything in life — but when it comes to shopping, it can help you determine what products are really worth buying. If a product is popular, it’s probably set at a great price and has thousands of glowing reviews from people who have taken the time to try it out themselves. So when I say that the weird things you’ll find below are skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon right now, you can rest assured that each item I’ve included is absolutely worth its weight in gold.

But if you want to see exactly what I’m talking about? Then you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

01 A Gadget That Bakes Delicious Waffle Bowls Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Bowl Maker $17 See On Amazon Not only is this waffle bowl maker a fun way to take desserts to the next level, but its non-stick surface also makes it easy to pop your finished bowl out without any cracking. Plus, it only weighs 1 pound — so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to store it.

02 This Container That Lets You Save Bacon Grease For Later Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer $15 See On Amazon Incorporating bacon grease into your cooking can add a delicious depth of flavor, so why not grab this container? It’s made from tough stainless steel that can withstand high temperatures, while a built-in strainer removes any burnt bits. Plus, the lid helps keep everything inside fresh until you’re ready to use.

03 A UV Flashlight That Helps You Find Hidden Stains Amazon GearLight UV Black Light Flashlight $14 See On Amazon Can’t figure out where that odor is coming from? It could be an invisible pet stain — in which case, this UV flashlight is a must-have. It illuminates hidden stains so that you can easily find them, but can also be used on beg bugs, scorpions, and other small critters. Just supply three of your own AA batteries and you’re ready to go.

04 The Meat Thermometer That’s Easy To Use In The Dark Amazon Kizen Meat Thermometer See On Amazon With its large LCD screen and helpful backlight, you shouldn’t have any trouble reading this meat thermometer when grilling outside at night. It’s also waterproof, making it easy to rinse clean — and the handle even features a built-in bottle opener so that you can sip while you flip your meats.

05 A Fork That Attaches To Your Condiment Jars Amazon Chef'n FridgeFork Condiment Fork $9 See On Amazon Olives, pickles, roasted red peppers — this fork is perfect for all of them and more. The band stretches to fit around the top of your condiment containers, while the caddy base works to catch any drips so that your refrigerator shelves stay clean. It’s also BPA-free, as well as safe to wash in the top rack of your dishwasher.

06 This Magnetic Wristband That Holds Onto Nuts & Bolts Amazon RAK Magnetic Wristband $22 See On Amazon Don’t tackle that upcoming DIY project until you have this wristband. Strong magnets on the inside hold onto nuts, bolts, nails, screws, or any other small metal pieces you’ll want to keep nearby. And since it’s tear-resistant, there’s no need to worry about how it’ll hold up with constant use. One size fits most.

07 These Packing Cubes That Can Help You Fit Even More In Your Suitcase Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $21.99 See On Amazon Not only can these packing cubes help keep you organized, but they can also help you fit even more stuff inside your suitcase. The reinforced stitching helps prevent tears, while a zippered mesh top makes it easy to see what’s inside each one without having to unpack everything. Choose from nine colors.

08 A Trash Can That Helps Your Car Stay Clean Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can $12 See On Amazon Don’t let that soda can sit on the floor of your car — just throw it into this trash can instead. The leakproof bottom helps protect your upholstery from spills, while a mesh pouch on the side gives you room to store snacks, water bottles, and more. Simply hang it around a headrest, and it’ll always be within reach when you need it.

09 The Salt & Pepper Shakers With Adjustable Pour Holes Amazon Willow & Everett Premium Salt and Pepper Shakers $18 See On Amazon Few things ruin a meal as quickly as adding too much salt, which is only part of the reason why these salt and pepper shakers are such a good buy. Their pour holes are adjustable, making it easy to add just the right amount of salt and pepper to your meals — and they’re even versatile enough to use with practically any type of salt.

10 A Hammock That’s Easy To Take With You Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock $35 See On Amazon Whether you’re camping or heading out to a music festival, you’ll be glad you packed this hammock. It folds down into a convenient travel pouch, making it easy to take practically anywhere. The nylon material is also incredibly strong — and it even has a weight limit of up to 500 pounds.

11 This Strainer That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $20 See On Amazon Unlike regular strainers that can take up a ton of cabinet space, this clip-on version is way easier to work with in cramped kitchens. The spring-loaded clips stretch to fit onto nearly any pot, pan, or bowl — even if it has a lip. And since your food stays inside of the pot as you pour, you’re less likely to wind up with any spillage.

12 These Swedish Dishcloths That Can Help You Save Money Amazon Swedish Wholesale Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Still using wasteful paper towels to wipe up messes? Not only are these Swedish dishcloths reusable, but they also have a slightly gritty texture when dry, making them great for tough clean-up jobs around the house. However, they aren’t so gritty that they’ll leave behind scratches — so go ahead and use them on nonstick cookware, glass, or nearly any other delicate surface.

13 An Electric Whisk That Does The Work For You Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $12 See On Amazon Whether you’re frothing milk for coffee or beating egg whites into stiff peaks for meringue, this electric whisk can help you get the job done. The whisking tip is made from rust-resistant stainless steel — and its powerful motor only needs one AA battery (which is not included) to start whisking.

14 The Pastry Brushes That Won’t Shed Bristles Amazon M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Pastry Brush (2-Pack) $9.99 See On Amazon Unlike some pastry brushes that can shed bristles into food, these silicone ones won’t shed, nor will they absorb any unwanted odors or stains. They’re also heat-resistant up to 445 degrees Fahrenheit, making them perfect for grilling — and their ergonomic handles comfortably fit into both hands.

15 An LED Dog Collar That Helps Them Stay Visible At Night Amazon Blazin' Safety LED Dog Collar $23 See On Amazon With its bright LED bulbs that can be seen from up to 1,050 feet away, this collar is a must-have if you want to help keep your dog safe at night. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to eight hours, and features three lighting modes: on, strobe, or blink. Choose from four sizes as well as 11 colors.

16 This Cleaning Kit That Breathes New Life Into Tired Shoes Amazon Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Bottle Fabric Cleaner for Leather, Whites, and Nubuck Sneakers (4 Oz) $18.97 See On Amazon Leather, canvas, suede — this cleaning kit is suitable for use on nearly any type of shoe. Each order includes a brush to help you scrub away dirt and grime, and the cleanser is also ultra-potent. The result? You only need to use a little in order to tackle a big cleaning job, which can help you save money in the long run.

17 These Meat Claws That Help You Shred BBQ Amazon Cave Tools Meat Claws $13 See On Amazon Tired of eating the same chopped meats every meal? Try shredding them using these claws. They’re made from tough metal, making it easy to rip apart everything from chicken to pork — and the non-slip handles even help you keep a firm grip when shredding.

18 The Oven Mitts That Help Protect Your Forearms Amazon HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitt $10.99 See On Amazon If the oven mitts you’ve been using are on the shorter side, consider upgrading to these silicone ones. The added length helps protect your forearms from burns when reaching into the oven, and they’re even heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Choose from 12 colors.

19 A Collapsible Bowl That Lets You Pop Fresh Kernels Amazon The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $15 See On Amazon Air poppers can be incredibly bulky, making this bowl a smart alternative. Simply add your fresh kernels, then send it through the microwave for a spin — within just a few minutes it can easily make up to 15 cups of popcorn. And since it’s collapsible, stashing it away in a cabinet is a total breeze.

20 This Power Bank That You Can Recharge Using The Sun Amazon LICORNE Solar Charger Power Bank $24 See On Amazon Don’t head out on that camping trip until you have this power bank. A powerful solar panel built into its side lets you recharge it simply by leaving it out in the sun — all while two USB ports let you charge multiple devices at the same time. Plus, the waterproof casing helps protect it from rain.

21 These Baking Mats That You Can Reuse Over & Over Amazon Kitzini Silicone Baking Mats (4-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Unlike wasteful baking sprays or parchment paper, these baking mats can be washed and reused thousands of times. They’re made from tough silicone that’s heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit — and their non-stick surface makes clean-up a total breeze.

22 An Egg Cooker That Gets Breakfast Made Fast Amazon Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re in the mood for hard-boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs, this egg cooker can get your breakfast made in just a few short minutes. There’s enough space to cook up to six eggs at the same time — and at only 1 pound, you shouldn’t have much trouble (if any) finding somewhere to stash it.

23 This Dispenser That Holds Up To 30 Grocery Bags Amazon simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser $15 See On Amazon Every home has that one cabinet filled with plastic grocery bags, so why not transfer them into this dispenser? There’s enough space inside for up to 30 bags — and you can easily mount it to a wall or inside of a cabinet door using the included tape. Or, if you’d prefer a more permanent fit, use the screws that also come included.

24 A Pizza Cutter That Helps Protect Your Hand From Nicks Amazon Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $10 See On Amazon You’d have to try to cut yourself when using this pizza cutter, as the sharp blade is encased in a protective guard that helps shield your hand from nicks and slices. And when it’s time to clean it off? The entire cutter dissembles so that you can easily give both the blade and guard a thorough wash.

25 The Knife Block That Fits Into Narrow Drawers Amazon Joseph Joseph 85120 Kitchen Drawer Organizer $11 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of counter space for a knife block? This one has a narrow, low profile that allows it to fit into most drawers — and there’s even enough space for up to nine knives. It also has nonslip feet to help keep it from shifting out of place, as well as an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 25,000 satisfied reviewers.

26 A Mount That Works With Nearly Any Phone Amazon iOttie Universal Car Mount Phone Holder $18 See On Amazon With an adjustable clamp that stretches to fit nearly any smartphone, consider this mount a smart buy — especially if you’re looking for hands-free ways to use your phone in the car. A strong suction cup keeps it fastened to your dashboard, while its telescopic arm makes it easy to point where you need it. What’s not to love?

27 These Oven Liners That Help Keep Mess To A Minimum Amazon ThreadNanny Heavy Duty Non Stick Oven Liners (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Place one of these liners in the bottom of your oven, and it’ll catch any stray drips or spills to help keep messes to a minimum. They’re heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and are made without any BPAs or PFOAs.

28 This Masher That Can Help You Save Time In The Kitchen Amazon Farberware Meat & Potato Masher $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re chopping up ground beef or crushing tomatoes into sauce, this masher can help you get the job done faster than a wooden spoon. It’s made from tough nylon that can withstand being pressed down into pots and pans — and it’s even heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

29 A Handy Dispenser That Helps Dry Food Stay Fresh Amazon Honey-Can-Do Dry Food Dispenser $18 See On Amazon Cereal, lentils, granola — this dispenser is great for all sorts of dry ingredients. The airtight lid helps keep everything inside fresh for up to 45 days, while a built-in measuring cup helps you dish out 1-ounce portions with every twist in order to prevent waste.

30 The Rolling Pin That You Can Adjust For Different Doughs Amazon Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin with Removable Rings $18 See On Amazon Whether you prefer a hearty tart or svelte pie crust, this rolling pin comes with a variety of removable discs that you can use to adjust how thick your dough rolls out. It’s made from solid beech wood and the discs are even dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

31 An Ice Cube Tray That Makes Frozen Ice Skulls Amazon Shaped 3D Skull Ice Mold Tray $13 See On Amazon Looking for fun ways to spice up your cocktails? Search no further than this silicone ice cube tray, as it freezes your cubes into solid skulls that are sure to get guests talking. It’s designed to help prevent leaks, and it’s even BPA-free. Plus, over 9,000 reviewers gave it five stars.

32 This Avocado Slicer That Covers All The Bases Amazon OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $12 See On Amazon Not only can you use this tool to break open avocados, but it also features a stainless steel pitter, as well as a slicer that divvies your avocado into seven even pieces. The best part? The middle is even covered with soft rubber to help you keep a firm grip.

33 A Batter Dispenser That Delivers Drip-Free Pouring Amazon KPKitchen Batter Dispenser $19 See On Amazon Don’t get your counters dirty when transferring batter from bowl to pan. Instead, use this dispenser to save yourself some clean-up. Simply press the trigger handle, and the bottom spout will open up so that you can easily pour the batter without any drips or spills. Plus, the measurement markings on the side help you keep track of how much you’ve used.

34 These Cable Clips That Can Help Reduce Clutter Amazon OHill Cable Clips (16 Pack) $8 See On Amazon Every home office has that one corner that’s devolved into a jumbled mess of cables, so why not tidy up with these clips? They make it easy to separate your cables so that you know which one goes where — and their adhesive backing makes it easy to press each one right into place.

35 The Eco-Friendly Food Bags That You Can Wash & Reuse Amazon Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (10-Pack) $14 See On Amazon I’m always forgetting to buy plastic baggies, which is why I made the eco-friendly switch to these reusable ones. They’re made from tough silicone, with a leakproof seal at the top to help prevent spills inside your fridge and freezer. Each order also includes a variety of sizes: two gallon-size, four snack-size, as well as four sandwich-size.

36 An Outlet Extender That Adds 3 USB Ports To Your Wall Amazon QINLIANF USB Wall Charger Surge Protector $13 See On Amazon You don’t have to go hunting around for a USB brick when your phone dies — just plug it into this outlet extender. It features three USB ports, one type-C port, as well as five outlets, giving you tons of space to power all your devices. Installation is also a total breeze since all you need to do is plug it into your existing outlet in order to get it up and running.

37 This Quirky Ladle That Can Stand Upright On Its Own Amazon OTOTO Nessie Ladle Turquoise $18 See On Amazon Not only is this Loch Ness monster ladle cute to look at, but it even features four feet on the bottom that let it stand upright on your counters, as well as inside of your pots and pans. It’s also heat-resistant, BPA-free, and many reviewers raved about how it’s “super cute.”

38 A Splatter Screen That Can Help Prevent Greasy Messes Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan $18 See On Amazon Place this splatter screen overtop your pan when frying food, and it’ll help keep grease pops contained so that your counters stay clean. It’s made from heavy-duty stainless steel, making it unlikely to rust over time — and you even have the choice of four sizes: 9.5, 11.5, 13, or 15 inches.

39 The Insulated Thermos With A Stylish Bamboo Exterior Amazon LeafLife Premium Bamboo Thermos with Tea Infuser & Strainer $25 See On Amazon With its insulated walls that can help cold drinks stay chilled for up to 24 hours, this thermos is an undeniable upgrade to the plastic water bottle you’ve probably been using. Or, if you’re packing lunch, you can also use it to store soup, as it’ll keep hot liquids warm for up to 12 hours. The best part? It even features a reusable tea infuser — just in case you like to make your own blend of loose leaves.

40 These Airtight Containers That Make Any Pantry Instagram-Worthy Amazon Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Even the messiest pantries can become Instagram-worthy with help from these containers, as each order comes with a set of chalkboard labels you can use to get everything organized and looking good. The flip-lock lids are airtight, helping keep everything inside fresher for longer — and you can even stack them on top of each other to save space.

41 The Unbreakable Wine Glasses That Help Keep Drinks Cold Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses $22.15 See On Amazon There’s no reason to worry about dropping these wine glasses, as each one is made from unbreakable stainless steel. The insulated walls also help keep your reds and whites at their ideal temperature while you sip — and you even have the choice of 25 different fun colors.

42 A Knife Sharpener That Fits Into Cramped Kitchens Amazon AnySharp Pro - World's Best Knife Sharpener $22 See On Amazon Whereas some knife sharpeners can be incredibly bulky, this one is small enough to fit into cramped drawers and cabinets. It’s designed to work with nearly any blade — whether it’s serrated or smooth — and there’s no electricity required in order to use it.

43 This Collapsible Lantern That’s Powered By The Sun Amazon Kizen LED Camping Lantern $17 See On Amazon Don’t leave for that camping trip until you’ve packed this lantern. It collapses down to a fraction of its size, making it easy to take with you — and the solar panel built into the top absorbs enough energy to keep it lit for up to 10 hours at night. Plus, it even features a USB port where you can charge your phone if needed.

44 The Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Comes With A Reusable Filter Amazon Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker $35 See On Amazon There’s no need to buy wasteful paper filters when you have this pour-over coffee maker, as its stainless steel filter can be washed and reused as many times as you need. The heat-resistant glass can also handle sudden temperature changes — all while a stay-cool collar gives you somewhere safe to grip.

45 These Puck Lights That Are So Easy To Install Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Touch Lights (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Dark closets and cabinets are no match for these LED puck lights, as each one is powered using just three AA batteries (which are not included). Not only is there no need for any complicated wiring during installation, but each order also includes a set of screws as well as double-sided adhesive that lets you stick them right into place.

46 A Silicone Shampoo Brush That Also Massages Your Scalp Amazon Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager $7 See On Amazon This shampoo brush is designed with pointed silicone bristles that deliver a gentle massage as you wash your hair — all while a large handle on the back helps you keep a firm grip when wet. However, you can massage your dry hair with it as well.

47 The Produce Saver Sheets That Can Help You Save Money Amazon FRESHPAPER Food Saver Sheets (Pack of 8) $10 See On Amazon Don’t let those greens go bad in your fridge. Slip one of these producer-saver sheets inside your veggie drawer, and it’ll help keep them fresher for up to four times longer. They’re also reusable, as well as biodegradable once it’s finally time to throw them out.

48 These Tubes That Make It Easy To Peel Garlic Amazon Maxracy Garlic Peeler $6 See On Amazon Pop a few cloves of garlic inside of these tubes, then roll them underneath your palms a few times. The grippy interior will latch onto the clove skin, gently peeling it away in just a few seconds without getting your hands sticky with that pungent garlic juice. Choose from eight colors.

49 A Rack That Helps You Keep Track Of Pot Lids Amazon YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer $20 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for your cookware lids to turn into a disorganized mess, so why not store them on this rack? Coated steel dividers help prevent scratches, while nonslip feet on the bottom work to keep everything from shifting out of place. And if you have a particularly large lid in your collection, you can also adjust the dividers in order to accommodate it.