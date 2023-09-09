Shopping
50 Weird Things That Are So Freaking Cool on Amazon
Your future favorite Amazon purchases start at just $5.
A silicone fish that helps you separate eggs, a pair of pizza scissors, and a stone bath mat that absorbs water in seconds all sound like a joke but anything is possible on Amazon. There are plenty of other tools and accessories that seem a bit strange at first but become an absolute necessity after just one use. This list contains ways to keep your bedroom organized, your kitchen clean, and everything in between thanks to highly rated products that are as functional as they are affordable.