50 Weird Things That Are So Freaking Cool on Amazon

Your future favorite Amazon purchases start at just $5.

Written by Veronika Kero
A silicone fish that helps you separate eggs, a pair of pizza scissors, and a stone bath mat that absorbs water in seconds all sound like a joke but anything is possible on Amazon. There are plenty of other tools and accessories that seem a bit strange at first but become an absolute necessity after just one use. This list contains ways to keep your bedroom organized, your kitchen clean, and everything in between thanks to highly rated products that are as functional as they are affordable.

01

This dishwasher-safe salad spinner that doubles as a colander

Amazon
Dreamfarm Spina
$28

This dishwasher-safe salad spinner can be used as a colander and by shifting the handle, it can be used right in your sink to spin out excess water in lettuce, pasta, and more. The silicone foot keeps it firmly in place, and unlike salad spinners with a two-part lid, it’s easy to clean.

02

These self-leveling measuring spoons that nest for easy storage

Amazon
Dreamfarm - Levoons Self-Leveling Measuring Spoons Set (Set of 4)
$15

Thanks to the scrapers that each of the four pieces in this measuring spoon set is equipped with, it’s fast and easy to be precise when you’re completing your next recipe. Simply by squeezing the handle, the spoons self-level. And since each of the quantity labels is engraved, they won’t rub off or fade over time.

03

A handy dry-erase board that comes in 3 finishes

Amazon
Three by Three Dry Erase Board With Marker
$15

At about 5.5 inches wide and 9 inches long, this dry-erase board won’t take up too much space on your desk or kitchen counter. It even has a 2-inch slot at the top where you can keep business cards, spare markers, letters, and other small items. Pick it up in white, stainless steel, or gold in the listing.

04

This multi-functional timer that’s activated when you set it down

Amazon
mooas Multi Cube Timer
$19

This colorful cube is both a clock and a timer that can be used in any room of the house. It can display the time in 12- or 24-hour mode, has an alarm, and is backlit. Set the 1-, 3-, 5-, or 10-minute timer by turning it until that side is facing up. It’s powered by two AAA batteries.

05

These $5 peel-and-stick light covers to dim appliances & devices

Amazon
LightDims Electronics Light Dimmers
$5

If you don’t want to unplug your appliances and devices every night but also don’t want to deal with their bright lights as you try to sleep, dim their brightness with these light covers. They can stick onto any surface and won’t leave behind a residue and will dim lights by 50 to 80%. You can even layer them for further dimming.

06

An expandable trivet with a 4.8-star overall rating

Amazon
Joseph Joseph Stretch Folding Silicone Trivet
$14

This silicone trivet extends so that you can keep multiple pots and pans next to each other on the dining table. It’s heat resistant up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit, it folds down to just a few inches wide so it can be slipped into a drawer — and it’s dishwasher safe. It’s racked up a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 3,000 reviews.

07

This absorbent coffee machine mat that comes in lots of colors & sizes

Amazon
HotLive Coffee Mat
$17

To keep your counter free of stains and mess, set up this coffee bar mat under your appliance. It’s made of high-density foam that quickly absorbs liquids and leaves the surface beneath dry. Choose from five colors and three sizes in the listing to fit your space. It can also be trimmed to fit smaller spots.

08

A 3-foot battery-powered LED light strip that installs with just adhesive

Amazon
POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting
$21

For all the spaces where you need more light but don’t have an outlet, take just a few minutes to set up this battery-operated 3-foot-long LED light strip. It’s thin enough that it won’t be noticed and has an adhesive backing so you can place it in typically dark spots like underneath your cabinets or the back of your closet. Simply tap the button to turn it on.

09

This versatile squeegee for cleaning dishes, counters, & more

Amazon
OXO Good Grips Dish Squeegee
$7

With this budget-friendly squeegee, your dishes will come out squeaky clean and thanks to the curved end, it can scrape out bowls with ease. It can also be used to wipe counters, stove tops, and more. The soft edge is comfortable to hold and won’t slip out of your hands — even when wet. Hang it from the convenient loop and pop it in the dishwasher for cleaning.

10

A compact portable electric kettle that boils in just 5 minutes

Amazon
Samshow Portable Electric Kettle Travel Kettle
$27

The size of a tumbler, this portable electric kettle with a stainless steel interior is easy to take on the go so you can have fresh tea or pour overs whenever you please. The sealing ring on the lid prevents leaks and the steam outlet on the top reduces pressure. It can reach up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit in just five to seven minutes.

11

These silicone sheet pan dividers that reduce mess & make meal prep easier

Amazon
Pinzovemo Silicone Baking Sheet Pan Dividers (Set Of 4)
$23

You’ll be able to separate your foods into these silicone baking pans on a baking sheet to prevent overcooking dishes because each one can be taken out at a different time thanks to the heat-resistant handles. It’s also a great way to keep vegan or vegetarian meals separate — and they keep your sheet pan clean. The silicone material is an easy-release surface that doesn’t require butter or oil.

12

A sticker remover that reviewers rave about

Amazon
Scotty Peeler Label & Sticker Remover (Set of 2)
$6

Trying to lift the edges of a label can be frustrating and time consuming, but this two-pack of sticker removers makes it fast and easy to get them up without damaging anything. One shopper wrote, “It makes the dreaded destickering task so much easier and safer.”

13

Some reusable tea bags that are even microwave safe

Amazon
FineGood Silicone Tea Infuser (6 Pack)
$12

This six-pack of silicone tea bags allow you to use whatever tea leaves and herbs you’d like so you can customize your blend like never before. Each piece has a removable bottom and a handle that will ensure the bag stays in place. They are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, too.

14

This waterproof storage shelf that can be assembled in so many ways

Amazon
Mavivegue Book Shelf
$32

Using the 12 cube shelves in this pack, you can create any kind of organizer that you need. Each square is made of a waterproof fabric that can hold up to 30 pounds. Plus, they’re simple to assemble. One reviewer wrote, “The thing is sturdy. Comes with a small wood mallet.[...] Super easy to put together. [...] It's super lightweight, the whole thing came in a small box weighing only maybe 5 lbs. But it does its job!”

15

This highly rated collapsible charger organizer to tidy up your cables

Amazon
Fuse Reel The Side Kick Collapsible Charger Organizer
$15

Adhere this charger organizer to any laptop charger over 2.7 inches so you can control just how much of your cable hangs loose. It will keep your desk and bag neater and when not in use, it collapses down to just 5 millimeters high. “With this little widget, the cord fits nicely around its center spool and clips easily into the notches on 2 of the corners. [...] It unwraps in a flash, only when you want it to. The pop-up action of the spool tucks it out of the way while the cord is in use,” wrote one shopper.

16

An 8-pocket backpack insert made of lightweight felt

Amazon
HIFELTY Backpack Organizer Insert
$18

Instead of dumping all your belongings into one large compartment, make use of this backpack insert to keep everything neat and organized. It’s made of soft felt that won’t add much weight to your bag and will be gentle on any devices you place inside. It’ll keep everything protected and make everything easier to find.

17

This staple-free paper clinch that fastens up to 5 pieces at once

Amazon
Plus Paper Clinch
$12

This paper clinch will quickly replace your stapler. It’s less wasteful, doesn’t require buying staples over and over, and is perfectly palm-sized, making it a breeze to use even when fastening five pieces of paper together. Plus, the glossy white exterior will add some shine to your desk.

18

These silicone lids that are safe to use in the oven, microwave & dishwasher

Amazon
GUANCI Silicone Lids (Set of 8)
$20

Just a light press on any of the eight silicone lids that come in this pack will create an airtight seal so that your leftovers stay fresh for longer. The durable material won’t tear or warp and can even handle temperatures ranging from -40 to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re also safe to put in the microwave and dishwasher.

19

A pair of stainless steel pizza scissors that double as a spatula

Amazon
Asdirne Pizza Scissors
$13

These heat-resistant and sharp pizza scissors make it a breeze to cut the exact size slice you’d like. Your fingers will be safe while doing so because of the high arc of the rings, which are covered in soft rubber that’s comfortable to hold. To serve, just turn it on its side to use as a spatula. The scissors are dishwasher safe.

20

A cutting board set that mounts with no drilling

Amazon
Joseph Joseph DoorStore Chop Cutting Board Set
$20

You’ll be able to prepare all your ingredients at once with this cutting board set that comes with both a small and large size board. Both pieces are double-sided and have non-slip feet so you have a sturdy work area. Plus, the pair comes with an adhesive organizer that can be mounted on the wall or in a cabinet door without any drilling.

21

This cult-favorite silicone cooking spoon that doesn’t leave a drop behind

Amazon
Dreamfarm Supoon
$10

With flexible sides that are similar to a squeegee, this silicone spoon is just the tool to pull out when you want to make sure no sauce is left in your pot or pan. The flexible material slides over every curve and is nonstick. And since the handle keeps the end off your counter, you won’t need a spoon rest.

22

A cool $8 mat that keeps messy projects contained

Amazon
Repotting Mat for Indoor Plants
$8

At less than $10, this repotting mat is one of the most affordable (and helpful) tools that you can pick up. It can be used flat or you can buckle together each corner to create 1.4-inch-tall walls that will keep dirt, paint, and more from escaping. The material is completely waterproof and easy to wipe clean.

23

These leaf-shaped funnels that reviewers love for watering hanging plants

Amazon
Peleg Design Leaflow Plant Pot Watering Funnel (Set of 3)
$15

To avoid making a mess when watering your plants and to make sure you’re wetting plants at their roots and not on their leaves, grab this three-pack of plant watering funnels. With a stem that reaches down to the roots, the tool makes sure that water is being directly absorbed. “Makes it easier to water my hanging plants and blends in well with the leaves,” wrote one shopper.

24

A no-mess egg separator that’s dishwasher safe

Amazon
Peleg Design Silicone Egg Separator
$14

Whether you’re baking a recipe that only requires yolks or want to make an egg white omelette, this egg separator will get the job done faster. It gently collects the yolk so you can transfer it anywhere you need. Pick it up in either the pig, frog, or fish design. The BPA-free silicone is safe to clean in the dishwasher.

25

This roomy bathroom organizer that’s less than $15

Amazon
STORi Bliss 4-Compartment Plastic Vanity Organizer
$13

You’ll be able to fit a ton of toiletries or cleaning supplies within the four compartments and pull-out drawer in this bathroom organizer. Use the built-in handles to take it to and from other rooms in your home. “Love that I can fill the bottom tray with an assortment of cotton balls, Q-tips, and round cotton pads. Fits nicely next to my sink while in use, and I love that I can pick it up as one unit and move it into the cabinet when guests come over,” wrote one reviewer. It’s also available in white and clear in the listing.

26

These drill brush attachments with 27,000+ 5-star reviews

Amazon
Holikme Drill Brush Attachments Set (22 Pieces)
$20

You’ll be able to scrub every nook and cranny of your house with this pack of accessories. The set includes six drill brush attachments, nine scouring pads, three scrubbing sponges, and more. It even comes with an extension rod so you can clean hard-to-reach spots.

27

A set of self-draining soap dishes that can also be used as utensil rests

Amazon
Happitasa Silicone Soap Dish Tray (Pack of 2)
$12

With a built-in spout, this silicone soap dish will not only keep excess water off your counter but will also drain the water back into the sink. The durable food-grade silicone material can even resist heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, making it useful as a utensil rest for cooking.

28

These fan-favorite microfiber bedsheets that have a spot for your devices

Amazon
DREAMCARE Sheets (4 Pieces)
$30

These soft microfiber bedsheets are extremely breathable and also resist fading and wrinkling. The fitted sheet can fit mattresses up to 21 inches deep and the fitted sheet features a handy pocket for your remote, phone, Kindle, or tablet. The sheets have double stitching for durability, corner straps to keep the fitted sheet in place, and envelope-style pillowcases. Choose from 12 colors and several sizes in the listing.

29

A pack of silicone baking mats that can be used 3,000 times each

Amazon
Kitzini Silicone Baking Mat Set (3 Pieces)
$16

An eco-friendly alternative to aluminum foil, this three-pack of quarter-sheet silicone baking mats can be used up to 3,000 times each. They’re made with reinforced fiberglass mesh and are non-stick so that your cookies and pastries pop off without any problem. Half-sheet baking mats are also available in the listing.

30

This $8 cellphone lanyard for hands-free walks

Amazon
Gear Beast Universal Cell Phone Lanyard
$8

Thanks to its flexible webbed design, this cellphone lanyard can stretch to fit any model. It’ll hold your phone plus any cards and cash securely as you walk, hike, or attend a concert. It’s also available in black and purple in the listing.

31

A highly rated support tool for cuttings & flowers

Amazon
PELEG DESIGN Leafriend
$13

When trying to grow a new plant from a cutting, this plant support will make sure that it stands upright. It can sit at the edge of any vase or glass and can even be used to hold cut flowers in place. One shopper wrote, “Ideally, a stem will fit in his hands but larger stems can be threaded through his arms. This is a great solution for propagating plants as the buddies are not only adorable but they also hold your stems up without cutting into them. No more droopy stems, no more damage!”

32

A laptop stand with 42,000+ 5-star reviews

Amazon
SOUNDANCE Laptop Stand
$37

By lifting your screen 6 inches, this laptop stand can help relieve neck pain and eye strain. And because it’s open in the center, your laptop’s air vents will stay uncovered to prevent overheating. It’s available in 10 colors in the listing. “Comes in three or four easy to assemble pieces. No tools needed. [...] Visitors comment on how impressive my desk setup is now. There’s room underneath to slide a keyboard or another closed laptop when not in use,” wrote one reviewer.

33

These motion-activated LED lights that can run for 125 hours each

Amazon
Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack)
$20

Providing 35 lumens of a warm white glow, this three-pack of wireless LED lights works great for the entrance of the home, along stairs, or underneath cabinets. Even better, they’re motion activated and they automatically turn off after 30 seconds of no movement to save power. Adhseive tape and screws are included depending on your preferred method of installation.

34

A compact electric screwdriver with a magnetic case

Amazon
Fanttik E1 PRO Mini Electric Screwdriver
$34

Despite its small size, this electric screw driver is powerful; it will put in the elbow grease for you for up to two hours per charge. Just choose between any of the 24 included heads to get the job done. And since every piece is magnetic, nothing will fall out as you switch them out. Simply recharge it via USB-C.

35

This water-resistant belt pouch with a magnetic closure

Amazon
Running Buddy Magnetic Mini Buddy Pouch
$19

Thanks to its interior magnet, this belt pouch can be attached to your waistband so you can run or complete any kind of workout without having to wear a fanny back or carrying anything in your hands or pockets. The moisture-resistant fabric is extremely lightweight and can stretch to fit your keys, phone, and cash or a card.

36

A self-adhesive drawer that can hold up to 3 pounds

Amazon
COZYWELL Under Desk Drawer
$13

Create extra storage space out of thin air without using any screws with this self-adhesive drawer. Attach it under any desk or table to store extra pens, chargers, and more — it can hold up to 3 pounds. It’s a breeze to open and close.

37

A magnetic knife holder that can be mounted 2 ways

Amazon
Cucino Adhesive Magnetic Knife Strip
$25

At 16 inches long, you’ll be able to fit a great amount of metal tools (whether they belong in the kitchen or the garage) on this stainless steel magnetic knife holder. It comes with both double-sided tape and screws so you can install it the way you prefer. A 10-inch version is available in the listing, as are two other finishes (black and bamboo).

38

These rug corner grippers that can be used indoors & out

StepNGrip Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack)
$12

Although these rug corner grippers will keep your indoor or outdoor rug flat on the ground, their EVA foam tip also make them easy to lift so that you don’t miss any spots when cleaning. Meanwhile, on the sides are sticky gel strips that can be renewed by simply wiping rubbing them with alcohol.

39

A stone bath mat that dries in 1 minute & also deodorizes the air

Amazon
Malu Diatomaceous Earth Bath Mat
$40

This stone bath mat will keep your floor slip-free because it can absorb water in just 60 seconds. It’s made of diatomaceous earth that’s not only naturally absorbent but deodorizing as well. It comes in three neutral shades in the listing. “I use this mat under my dogs' water bowl. I have real wood floors and was constantly wiping up water. I tried a silicone mat but it held water underneath and never dried. This mat works perfectly,” wrote one shopper.

40

An over-the-door drying rack that folds flat for storage

Amazon
Greenco Over-The-Door Drying Rack
$16

You don’t have to give up any floor space with this over-the-door drying rack. Each of the three tiers is made of a breathable polyester mesh that helps speed up air drying and it collapses flat when not in use. One fan wrote, “So far they have held everything I have dried on them including t-shirts, sweaters. [...] Each tier doesn't seem to sag at all even when I left the items on for a couple of days.”

41

A magnetic wristband with an adjustable fit

Amazon
RAK Magnetic Wristband
$14

Whether you slip it around your wrist, hang it from your belt, or keep it on a nearby appliance, this magnetic wristband will keep nuts, screws, nails, and bolts at easy reach. It’s made of smooth nylon and breathable mesh that won’t irritate the skin. Plus, it’s adjustable and 14.5 inches long, so it can fit nearly anyone.

42

A stainless steel drain protector that comes with 2 adapters & a stopper

Amazon
SinkShroom Bathroom Sink Drain Protector
$17

With a mushroom shape and perforated center cylinder, stray hairs will wrap around this drain protector and become trapped until you lift it to wipe it clean. Your pipes will be unclogged without having to use harsh chemicals or calling a pricey plumber.

43

This space-saving silicone strainer that’s heat resistant

Kitchen Gizmo Snap n Strain Pot Strainer
$13

Despite being half the size of traditional colanders, this silicone strainer can do the same job with ease. It’s equipped with strong clamps so you can drain your food without having to transfer it to a new bowl. The flexible material is heat-resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit and it’s dishwasher safe for your convenience.

44

A pocket-size book light with an 80-hour run time

Amazon
Glocusent USB Rechargeable Book Light
$16

At just 4 inches long, this book light makes the perfect travel companion. It can last for 80 hours so you can go from using it on the plane to in bed. Choose between its three different color temperature modes.

45

These bedsheet straps that reviewers say work even when you toss & turn

Amazon
5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps Set (4-Pieces)
$7

After clamping on these bedsheet straps, you will no longer have to re-tuck your fitted sheet every night. Everything will stay in place and look as crisp as a hotel bed thanks to the nylon straps and nickel clips. “I love these sheet clips! We toss and turn a lot when we sleep and our fitted sheet ALWAYS comes off. But not now! These clips actually work and our sheets stay on, even with all the tossing,” wrote one fan.

46

This tool mount with 40,000+ 5-star reviews

Amazon
Berry Ave Broom Holder & Mop Gripper
$17

No matter if your broom and mop have loops at the end or not, you’ll be able to store them on this tool mount. It has five non-slip clamps and six hooks so that you can free your floor of all your tools and sports equipment. All you need to do is stick it to any wall using the adhesive strips that are included.

47

A motion-activated light strip that can be cut to fit

Amazon
GZBtech LED Under Bed Lights
$29

With this motion-detecting light strip, you’ll save energy (by avoiding turning on the overhead lighting) and have an easier time getting around. The bulbs automatically turn on after detecting motion within 10 feet and have a lifespan of over 50,000 hours. You can even trim the 6.56-foot strip so that it fits any space perfectly.

48

An automatic toothpaste dispenser that adheres to almost any surface

Amazon
iHave Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser
$7

To avoid waste and enjoy the ease of a hands-free application, stick this automatic toothpaste dispenser above your bathroom sink. It releases the right amount each time and avoids getting your hands messy. Plus, its adhesive strip can bond to metal, wood, mirror, ceramic tile, or marble. It’s available in several colors in the listing.

49

This machine-washable headache relief cap

Amazon
Ice Beanie Natural Migraine Relief
$40

No one will know that this beanie is actually a cooling cap that’s relieving your headache or migraine. The gel tech works for both cold and heat therapy and is covered in buttery smooth fabric that won’t tug your hair. It’s even machine washable.

50

An easy-to-use garlic crusher that works on lots of other foods, too

Amazon
OTOTO Gracula Garlic Crusher
$23

To avoid washing your hands over and over to get rid of the smell of garlic, use this garlic crusher. It will also make it a lot easier to mince shallots and it can also be used for nuts, ginger, peppers, and more.

