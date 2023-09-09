50 Weird Things That Are So Freaking Cool on Amazon

Adhere this charger organizer to any laptop charger over 2.7 inches so you can control just how much of your cable hangs loose. It will keep your desk and bag neater and when not in use, it collapses down to just 5 millimeters high. “With this little widget, the cord fits nicely around its center spool and clips easily into the notches on 2 of the corners. [...] It unwraps in a flash, only when you want it to. The pop-up action of the spool tucks it out of the way while the cord is in use,” wrote one shopper.