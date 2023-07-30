Shopping
50 Smart Things Under $30 on Amazon You'll End Up Using at Least Twice a Day
Clever things you’ll want to keep within reach at all times.
There are things you buy that you use once every so often — a power drill, ice cream maker, or set of champagne glasses, for example — and then there are the standby items that are on regular rotation. I’ve rounded up a bunch of
clever things on Amazon that all fall into that latter category — you’re pretty much bound to reach for them multiple times a day. From tech gadgets to ingenious kitchen inventions to storage solutions, you’re about to discover some of the smartest things that’ll streamline your day-in-and-day-out routine. 01 This Pivoting Outlet Extender That Increases Socket Space
Thanks to the unique, swiveling design, these
outlet extenders can be pivoted to any angle. Even though they’re slim and compact, they feature three AC outlets each for extra plug-in space. Even better, they don’t obstruct your bottom outlets, so you can get maximum usage out of your wall sockets. This pair of outlets comes in classic black, but there are also packs filled with fun colors. 02 The Insulated Tumbler That Keeps Your Drink As Chilled As The Arctic
Available in dozens of eye-catching hues and patterns, this
insulated water bottle serves as a great reminder to stay hydrated throughout the day. It comes in sizes ranging from 14 ounces to 64 ounces — each one includes three different lids, so you can sip as you please. The thick stainless steel walls ensure your water stays cool for hours on end. Available sizes: 14 ounces — 64 ounces Available colors and patterns: 25 03 These Wall-Mounted Holders For Your Razors & Toothbrushes
Made out of flexible silicone, these
wall-mounted hooks offer a convenient place to store your razors and toothbrushes in the bathroom — and they can even be used to wrangle charging cables. They stick to most smooth surfaces with the strong adhesive pads, and since there are no screws required, they’re a great renter-friendly storage solution. Opt for shades such as black, white, mustard yellow, and mint green. 04 Some Highly Absorbent Dishcloths That Soak Up Household Messes
Once you discover how well these
absorbent dishcloths work, you might want to ditch your paper towels for good. When they’re dry, they’re coarse enough for scrubbing — but when they make contact with liquid, they easily soak up a wide array of household messes. And, since they’re reusable, you won’t need to constantly buy more. 05 The Produce Containers Designed To Keep Your Fruits & Veggies Fresher For Longer
If you find yourself tossing out your produce before you have a chance to use it, try these
food containers with built-in freshness technology. The tightly locking lids are designed to regulate airflow and keep your food elevated and away from moisture. You get two medium-size bins and two large bins, which you can fill with berries, lettuce, broccoli, peppers, and more. 06 These Fabric Organizing Bins That Tidy Up Shelves & Drawers
Rather than let your belongings clutter up your shelves, organize them with these
fabric bins. You can also use them to tidy up your clothing drawers — use one for socks, another for underwear, and so on. You get 12 bins in a variety of small, medium, and large sizes, allowing you to arrange them in a way that best works for your space. 07 A Multipack Of Cable Ties To Keep Your Cords Under Control
Nothing clutters up a drawer like a pile of loose cables. These
Velcro cord ties offer an easy way to keep your wires tamed and tidy. Each pack includes both 5-inch and 8-inch straps, and you can pick from both classic black and rainbow color options. Available multipacks: Assorted Colors, Black 08 This Kitchen Scrubbing Brush Set That’s Super Versatile
With this
scrubbing brush set, you’ll get tools that tackle every kitchen job, from pots and pans to tall glasses that are hard to reach into. Beyond that, this set also comes with something so incredibly useful — a storage caddy. The sturdy tray keeps the brushes and sponge propped up off the counter, so they can dry more quickly. You’ll also find that each piece has been designed with comfort in mind — a nonslip grip keeps each brush securely in your hand. 09 The Wireless Smartwatch Charger That Fits On Your Key Chain
Never get stuck with a dead smartwatch again. This portable
wireless charger measures just a few inches in length, and attaches to your key chain with the built-in ring. Despite its compact size, it’s quite powerful — it can fully charge up an Apple Watch in as little as three hours. 10 This Slim Wallet That Fits On The Back Of Your Smartphone
If you find traditional phone case wallets to be too bulky, you might just love this slim option that adheres right to the back of your smartphone. The
phone wallet is surprisingly roomy, with three card slots and one transparent ID slot. Even better, its low-profile design won’t block your phone’s camera at all. 11 An Adjustable Laptop Stand That Helps Improve Your Posture
One of the best things you can do for your work setup? Invest in this
adjustable laptop stand that’s earned a stellar 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon. Suitable for laptops ranging from 10 inches to 17 inches, the sturdy stand gives you the ability to raise or lower your computer to your liking. This way, you won’t have to crane your neck while typing or hopping on a video call — and your posture will naturally improve. Available colors: Black, Gray, Silver 12 A 2-Pack Of Metal Clips That Put An End To Toothpaste Waste
These sturdy
metal clips ensure you get every last drop out of your tube of toothpaste — none of it goes to waste. Just clamp one onto the end of your tube, then turn the crank — the paste is pushed right through the opening. Once you realize how easy this little tool is to use, you’ll never go back to squeezing again. 13 The Heat-Resistant Mat For Drying Dishes, Holding Hot Cookware & More
This heat-resistant
silicone mat is so versatile — you can use it as a drying pad for wet dishes, a resting spot for hot pots and pans, or even as a tray to keep your power tools from damaging delicate surfaces. If you do use it to dry dishes, you’ll find that the ridges across the surface enable water to evaporate more easily. Plus, a raised border keeps any excess water from spilling onto your counter. 14 This Trunk Organizer That Secures To Your Car With Adjustable Straps
Designed with multiple compartments and exterior pouches, this
trunk organizer is perfect for holding groceries, an emergency roadside kit, sports equipment, tools, and more. A set of adjustable straps secure to your car’s interior, so the storage bin stays in place — even when you take a sharp turn. The cargo net lies over the top of the organizer to ensure nothing spills out. 15 The Under-Desk Drawer That Adds Extra Storage To Your Workspace
If you need a bit of extra desk storage, you don’t have to shell out for a whole new furniture piece. This
under-desk drawer can be set up in just minutes, and it’s quite easy on the wallet. The durable sliding shelf sticks to your desk’s underside with strong adhesive strips, so it won’t permanently alter your desk in any way. 16 A Magnetic Car Phone Mount That Clips To Your Air Vent
This
magnetic car mount allows you to easily view your smartphone while you drive — whether you need navigation assistance or want to switch between songs. It clips directly to your car’s air vent, so you don’t have to worry about adhesive pads falling off when you hit a bump. Just install the included magnetic patch to the back of your phone before using. 17 This Automatic Soap Dispenser With A Sleek, Sophisticated Look
Sleek and sophisticated, this
soap dispenser just looks high-end — even though it has a surprisingly wallet-friendly price tag. Just wave your hand beneath the spout to receive the perfect dollop of soap, thanks to the infrared sensor. There are three adjustable dispensing levels, so you can control how much liquid comes out each time. 18 The Waterproof Splash Mat That Makes Pet Feeding Less Messy
If you’ve got a dog or a cat who loves to get their meal all over your floor, you’ll probably love this
silicone splash mat. The waterproof pad is designed with a raised lip that keeps bits of kibble and water droplets from hitting your floors. Thanks to its nonslip diamond pattern, it won’t slide around — even when your pet enthusiastically chows down. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 5 19 This Coffee Canister With A CO2 Valve For Freshness
Caffeine enthusiasts will get a ton of use out of this
airtight canister — it guarantees maximum freshness for your coffee beans with the help of a CO2 valve that regulates oxygen exposure. The stainless steel container even has a built-in date tracker, so you can remember exactly when you added your grounds. An included scoop gives you an exact measurement, every single time. 20 A Soda Can Organizer That Fits Neatly Inside Your Fridge
Whether you like to crack open a refreshing soda, sparkling water, or beer, having a designated spot to store your cans will make your fridge feel so much more organized. This sturdy
can holder is designed with helpful features such as a handle and an angled front opening, so you can easily grab a drink without disrupting the rest of the stack. 21 These Tall Food Canisters For Your Spaghetti, Rice & More
Ensure your dry goods stay fresh in your cupboard by placing them inside these
tall storage containers. Each one is fitted with a locking lid, keeping air and pests out. Plus, you get a set of chalkboard labels for visible, hassle-free labeling. This is one easy way to make your panty look sleeker and more organized. 22 This Clip-On Book Light With Multiple Settings
This
clip-on LED light allows you to keep reading after everyone else has gone to sleep. It features a flexible gooseneck for achieving your desired angle, multiple brightness settings, and three color temperature modes, so you get the exact viewing experience you want. Thanks to its compact size, you’ll also find it makes a wonderful travel companion. 23 A Smart Plug That Makes Any Appliance Easier To Operate
Believe it or not, adding voice activation to any appliance doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. The
Kasa smart plug connects with your smart assistant devices, giving you the power to control them with a simple verbal command. Or, if you’d rather make adjustments on your smartphone, you can do that through the user-friendly Kasa mobile app. Use this plug to set timers and schedules, or operate lights and appliances when you’re away from home. 24 This Jar Opener That’s Installed Beneath Your Cabinet
No more struggling to open up that stubborn jar or twist-top bottle. This
opening tool is designed with a sharp, serrated blade that removes your lid with a single twist. You can install it directly beneath your kitchen cabinet or shelf, so it’s always conveniently within arm’s reach. 25 These Flexible Cutting Mats That Make Food Transfer Easy
Ultra-lightweight and thin, these
cutting boards are a great addition to any kitchen. The flexible plastic material lets you funnel ingredients directly into a pot or bowl, while a small hole in the corner even enables you to hang each board on a hook. This set includes three different colors, so you can use one for produce, one for meats, and one for nuts and cheeses. 26 The Thick Blackout Curtains That Also Regulate Temperature
These thick
blackout curtains block up to 99% of the UV rays that enter your room, so it doesn’t heat up nearly as much — they also insulate against cold air in the winter. Plus, the opaque fabric blocks out light, so you can sleep like a baby — no more streetlights and early-morning sunshine interfering with your rest. Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 6 27 This 2-Tier Organizer That Fits Under Your Sink
What’s great about this
sliding organizer is that it provides two different layers of storage space — so you can pack in all of your cleaning supplies or toiletries. Even better, it fits neatly underneath your sink, giving you easy access to all of your items. Another great use for this organizer? Place it in the fridge and load it up with your produce or condiments. 28 A Moldable Glue For DIY Projects & Fixes
Available in black, white, and primary colors, this
moldable glue is perfect for patching up small holes and creating hooks on your wall. The silicone putty is tacky for 30 minutes before it starts to set — once it’s dry, it can support up to 4 pounds. It’s also waterproof and resistant to heat and cold, making it suitable for a wide range of DIY projects. 29 These Plug-In Night Lights That Automatically Turn On At Dusk
Plug these
night lights in, then forget about them — when the sun goes down, they’ll automatically illuminate your hallway, bedroom, or bathroom. Each one casts a warm amber glow, giving you just the right amount of visibility without being too distracting. There are six in total, so you can place them all around your home. 30 A Trio Of Stylus Pens With Narrow & Wide Tips
These
stylus pens are great for drawing, taking notes, scrolling, and completing various other tasks on your tablet or smartphone. And thanks to the dual-ended design, you never have to pick between a fine and narrow tip — you’ll have both at the ready at all times. And since you get three in a pack, you’ll always have a backup. 31 This Silicone Tray That Keeps Your Countertop Clean & Dry
With enough room for your dish soap, hand soap, and sponge, this
silicone tray keeps your kitchen countertop free of suds and spills — but you can also use it in the bathroom for storing hygiene supplies. The ridged surface is nonslip and encourages quick drying — when it’s time to give it a clean, simply toss it into your dishwasher. It’s also heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can even act as a resting spot for your hot cookware. Available sizes: 4 Available colors: 5 32 The Budget Planner That Makes Dealing With Finances A Little Less Intimidating
Creating a budget can be overwhelming, but this
thoughtfully designed planner makes it a whole lot easier. Complete with charts, spreadsheets, and brainstorming areas, the planner helps you stay on top of your finances without getting stressed. The included sticker labels help you keep track of pay days, bill due dates, and more. 33 This Gel Bead Eye Mask For Headaches, Dry Eyes & Sinus Pressure
Just place this
gel eye mask in the freezer for a few hours, then pop it out and stretch the elastic band around your head. The cooling beads provide a relaxing experience — if you’re experiencing a headache, the cooling effects may even alleviate your symptoms. Prefer warmth to coldness? Heat it up in the microwave and use it to relieve eyestrain and sinus pressure. Available colors: Light Blue, Navy Blue 34 A Box Grater With A Built-In Food Container
Once you’ve tried this
box grater, you may never go back to your old one. It has a built-in compartment that catches all of your food shavings, from cheese to carrots to chocolate. Then, all you have to do is release the bottom layer — your shredded ingredients can go directly into a bowl or pan. 35 This Stainless Steel Toilet Paper Holder With A Built-In Shelf
Sophisticated yet functional, this stainless steel
toilet paper holder instantly elevates your bathroom. It’s designed with a built-in shelf that can hold your smartphone, a bottle of toilet spray, or a box of wet wipes. Choose from lustrous brushed nickel or gold finishes, or opt for sleek matte black. 36 A Stretchy Armband That Holds Your Phone While You Work Out
When you’re running, having your phone on your body is clutch. This
stretchy armband offers a secure place for you to stash your device, without adding unnecessary bulk to your body. It’s made of a moisture-wicking, breathable fabric that stays cool even when you break a sweat. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 5 37 These Bamboo Utensils That Go Easy On Nonstick Cookware
Rather than mix and match your kitchen utensils, invest in this set of
bamboo spoons and spatulas. They’re durable and gentle enough use on nonstick cookware — and they’ll add a nice, uniform look to your drawer or counter. You also get a set of tongs for transferring food from pan to plate. 38 This Door-Mounted Hamper That Takes Up Minimal Space
If you’re tight on closet space, try setting up this
laundry hamper that hangs over your door. The sturdy hooks keep it securely in place — just toss your dirty clothes or towels into the wide, circular opening. A zipper at the bottom makes unloading the clothing a hassle-free experience. 39 A Double-Handled Leash That Helps You Wrangle Your Pup
Make walking your pup just a little easier with this
double-handle leash that lets you keep your dog a little closer to you when walking through crowds or near traffic. The 6-foot leash also has reflective accents for extra visibility in low-light conditions, as well as padded handles that’ll keep your hands comfortable, even when your dog pulls. Last but not least, the swiveling clip keeps tangles at bay. 40 This Mini Vacuum That Suctions Up Desktop Messes
From crumbs to paper scraps, this
mini vacuum cleaner suctions up all the bits of litter on your desk. Even better, its sleek body looks great sitting on your desk when not in use. This particular model is battery-operated, but there’s a USB-rechargeable option as well. Use it to clean up your table after dinner, too. Available colors: White, Orange 41 These Shower Curtain Hooks With Rollers That Don’t Jam
Thanks to the rollers at the top of these
shower curtain hooks, they glide quickly and seamlessly across your curtain rod — no more getting jammed up. The stainless steel construction resists rust, and the dual-sided design holds both the curtain and liner. Choose from versatile finishes such as chrome, brass, and matte black. 42 A Magnetic Storage Rack You Can Mount To Your Fridge
This sleek
metal storage rack is designed with a powerful built-in magnet, allowing you to easily install it on the side of your fridge in seconds. It has two shelves for storing jars, bottles, grinders, and more — plus, you’ll find a built-in paper towel holder below. You have your pick of both black and white options — either will lend a clean, sophisticated look to any kitchen. Available colors: White, Black 43 The Compact Bluetooth Tracker That You’ll Wish You Had Sooner
The
Bluetooth-enabled Tile attaches to your keys, bag, or backpack, giving you the ability to track its whereabouts from up to 250 feet away. What’s more, it even allows you to reverse track your smartphone — just press the Tile to activate your phone’s ringer, even when it’s on silent. Once you discover how useful it is, you’ll wish you had picked one up sooner. 44 This Self-Draining Soap Dish That Fends Off Soggy Messes
The slanted design of this
teak wood soap dish allows excess water to flow away easily, so your bar of soap will dry off much more quickly than if it was in an ordinary dish. The result? A bar of soap that’s a lot less mushy. The carved wood isn’t just sturdy — it also adds a natural touch to your kitchen or bathroom, elevating its overall aesthetic. 45 A Bedside Caddy That Fits Between Your Mattress & Frame
To set up this
space-saving caddy, just insert the board portion in between your mattress and bed frame. The other side hangs down on the side of your bed, giving you access to four roomy pouches. Store your tablet, smartphone, magazines, writing utensils, and more, without cluttering up your bedside table or dresser. 46 This Ergonomic Pillow That Supports Your Lumbar Region
Relieving your lower back pain may be as simple as using this
ergonomic memory foam cushion. Its curved design supports your spine, encouraging proper alignment while you type at a desk, drive, or watch TV. The mesh material enhances airflow, and the adjustable strap makes it easy to secure to nearly any chair. 47 The Touch Screen Cleaner That Removes Smudges Fast
Let’s be real: We should all probably be cleaning our smartphone screens more. This
handheld mister covers your touch screen in a layer of cleaning solution, then allows you to wipe it away with the built-in sponge. Measuring just a few inches in length, it’s small enough to stash in your backpack or desk drawer. Now you can look forward to a crystal clear screen that’s free of fingerprints and smudges. 48 A Chenille Bath Mat That’s So Thick & Soft
When you step out of the shower, you’ll want to land on this
high-pile bath mat. Made of plush, ultra-soft chenille with a grippy backing, the mat absorbs water quickly and won’t slip underneath your feet. Choose from loads of colors, ranging from camel to olive to teal. Available sizes: 9 Available colors: 23 49 These Memory Foam Wrist Rests That Make Computer Time Comfy
Made of ultra-thick memory foam, these ergonomic
wrist rests for your keyboard and mouse support your arms while you type and click on your computer. After a day of working, you’ll notice your wrists may even feel less strained. A slip-resistant bottom layer ensures each piece stays in place on your desk. Available colors and patterns: 8 50 This Water Jug Stand & Dispenser That Helps You Pour With Ease
Don’t let hefty water jugs get the best of your barbecue — this
