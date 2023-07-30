50 Smart Things Under $30 on Amazon You'll End Up Using at Least Twice a Day

There are things you buy that you use once every so often — a power drill, ice cream maker, or set of champagne glasses, for example — and then there are the standby items that are on regular rotation. I’ve rounded up a bunch of clever things on Amazon that all fall into that latter category — you’re pretty much bound to reach for them multiple times a day. From tech gadgets to ingenious kitchen inventions to storage solutions, you’re about to discover some of the smartest things that’ll streamline your day-in-and-day-out routine.

01 This Pivoting Outlet Extender That Increases Socket Space Amazon ETwinCoo Pivoting Outlet Extenders (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Thanks to the unique, swiveling design, these outlet extenders can be pivoted to any angle. Even though they’re slim and compact, they feature three AC outlets each for extra plug-in space. Even better, they don’t obstruct your bottom outlets, so you can get maximum usage out of your wall sockets. This pair of outlets comes in classic black, but there are also packs filled with fun colors. Available multipacks: 3

02 The Insulated Tumbler That Keeps Your Drink As Chilled As The Arctic Amazon Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle $30.85 See On Amazon Available in dozens of eye-catching hues and patterns, this insulated water bottle serves as a great reminder to stay hydrated throughout the day. It comes in sizes ranging from 14 ounces to 64 ounces — each one includes three different lids, so you can sip as you please. The thick stainless steel walls ensure your water stays cool for hours on end. Available sizes: 14 ounces — 64 ounces

Available colors and patterns: 25

03 These Wall-Mounted Holders For Your Razors & Toothbrushes Amazon Good Grips Razor and Toothbrush Holders (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Made out of flexible silicone, these wall-mounted hooks offer a convenient place to store your razors and toothbrushes in the bathroom — and they can even be used to wrangle charging cables. They stick to most smooth surfaces with the strong adhesive pads, and since there are no screws required, they’re a great renter-friendly storage solution. Opt for shades such as black, white, mustard yellow, and mint green. Available multipacks: 10

04 Some Highly Absorbent Dishcloths That Soak Up Household Messes Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Once you discover how well these absorbent dishcloths work, you might want to ditch your paper towels for good. When they’re dry, they’re coarse enough for scrubbing — but when they make contact with liquid, they easily soak up a wide array of household messes. And, since they’re reusable, you won’t need to constantly buy more. Available multipacks: 8

05 The Produce Containers Designed To Keep Your Fruits & Veggies Fresher For Longer Amazon Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Savers (Set of 4) $27 See On Amazon If you find yourself tossing out your produce before you have a chance to use it, try these food containers with built-in freshness technology. The tightly locking lids are designed to regulate airflow and keep your food elevated and away from moisture. You get two medium-size bins and two large bins, which you can fill with berries, lettuce, broccoli, peppers, and more.

06 These Fabric Organizing Bins That Tidy Up Shelves & Drawers Amazon NEATERIZE Drawer and Shelf Organizers (Set of 12) $25 See On Amazon Rather than let your belongings clutter up your shelves, organize them with these fabric bins. You can also use them to tidy up your clothing drawers — use one for socks, another for underwear, and so on. You get 12 bins in a variety of small, medium, and large sizes, allowing you to arrange them in a way that best works for your space. Available colors: 7

07 A Multipack Of Cable Ties To Keep Your Cords Under Control Amazon Wrap-It Self-Gripping Cable Ties (40-Pack) $13.98 See On Amazon Nothing clutters up a drawer like a pile of loose cables. These Velcro cord ties offer an easy way to keep your wires tamed and tidy. Each pack includes both 5-inch and 8-inch straps, and you can pick from both classic black and rainbow color options. Available multipacks: Assorted Colors, Black

08 This Kitchen Scrubbing Brush Set That’s Super Versatile Amazon Powerstone Dish Scrubbing Set (5 Pieces) $19 See On Amazon With this scrubbing brush set, you’ll get tools that tackle every kitchen job, from pots and pans to tall glasses that are hard to reach into. Beyond that, this set also comes with something so incredibly useful — a storage caddy. The sturdy tray keeps the brushes and sponge propped up off the counter, so they can dry more quickly. You’ll also find that each piece has been designed with comfort in mind — a nonslip grip keeps each brush securely in your hand.

09 The Wireless Smartwatch Charger That Fits On Your Key Chain Amazon HUOTO Portable Wireless Watch Charger $21 See On Amazon Never get stuck with a dead smartwatch again. This portable wireless charger measures just a few inches in length, and attaches to your key chain with the built-in ring. Despite its compact size, it’s quite powerful — it can fully charge up an Apple Watch in as little as three hours. Available colors: 7

10 This Slim Wallet That Fits On The Back Of Your Smartphone Amazon Gear Beast Phone Wallet See On Amazon If you find traditional phone case wallets to be too bulky, you might just love this slim option that adheres right to the back of your smartphone. The phone wallet is surprisingly roomy, with three card slots and one transparent ID slot. Even better, its low-profile design won’t block your phone’s camera at all. Available colors: 7

11 An Adjustable Laptop Stand That Helps Improve Your Posture Amazon SOUNDANCE Adjustable Laptop Stand $29.99 See On Amazon One of the best things you can do for your work setup? Invest in this adjustable laptop stand that’s earned a stellar 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon. Suitable for laptops ranging from 10 inches to 17 inches, the sturdy stand gives you the ability to raise or lower your computer to your liking. This way, you won’t have to crane your neck while typing or hopping on a video call — and your posture will naturally improve. Available colors: Black, Gray, Silver

12 A 2-Pack Of Metal Clips That Put An End To Toothpaste Waste Amazon Toothpaste Squeezer Tube Roller (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon These sturdy metal clips ensure you get every last drop out of your tube of toothpaste — none of it goes to waste. Just clamp one onto the end of your tube, then turn the crank — the paste is pushed right through the opening. Once you realize how easy this little tool is to use, you’ll never go back to squeezing again. Available colors: 8

13 The Heat-Resistant Mat For Drying Dishes, Holding Hot Cookware & More Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Dish Drying Mat $20 See On Amazon This heat-resistant silicone mat is so versatile — you can use it as a drying pad for wet dishes, a resting spot for hot pots and pans, or even as a tray to keep your power tools from damaging delicate surfaces. If you do use it to dry dishes, you’ll find that the ridges across the surface enable water to evaporate more easily. Plus, a raised border keeps any excess water from spilling onto your counter. Available colors: 5

14 This Trunk Organizer That Secures To Your Car With Adjustable Straps Amazon Drive Auto Trunk Organizer $29.99 See On Amazon Designed with multiple compartments and exterior pouches, this trunk organizer is perfect for holding groceries, an emergency roadside kit, sports equipment, tools, and more. A set of adjustable straps secure to your car’s interior, so the storage bin stays in place — even when you take a sharp turn. The cargo net lies over the top of the organizer to ensure nothing spills out.

15 The Under-Desk Drawer That Adds Extra Storage To Your Workspace Amazon COZYWELL Self-Adhesive Under-Desk Drawer $12.99 See On Amazon If you need a bit of extra desk storage, you don’t have to shell out for a whole new furniture piece. This under-desk drawer can be set up in just minutes, and it’s quite easy on the wallet. The durable sliding shelf sticks to your desk’s underside with strong adhesive strips, so it won’t permanently alter your desk in any way. Available sizes: 2

16 A Magnetic Car Phone Mount That Clips To Your Air Vent Amazon Mongoora Magnetic Car Phone Mount $11 See On Amazon This magnetic car mount allows you to easily view your smartphone while you drive — whether you need navigation assistance or want to switch between songs. It clips directly to your car’s air vent, so you don’t have to worry about adhesive pads falling off when you hit a bump. Just install the included magnetic patch to the back of your phone before using.

17 This Automatic Soap Dispenser With A Sleek, Sophisticated Look Amazon POHL SCHMITT Automatic Soap Dispenser $17 See On Amazon Sleek and sophisticated, this soap dispenser just looks high-end — even though it has a surprisingly wallet-friendly price tag. Just wave your hand beneath the spout to receive the perfect dollop of soap, thanks to the infrared sensor. There are three adjustable dispensing levels, so you can control how much liquid comes out each time.

18 The Waterproof Splash Mat That Makes Pet Feeding Less Messy Amazon Leashboss Splash Mat $19.98 See On Amazon If you’ve got a dog or a cat who loves to get their meal all over your floor, you’ll probably love this silicone splash mat. The waterproof pad is designed with a raised lip that keeps bits of kibble and water droplets from hitting your floors. Thanks to its nonslip diamond pattern, it won’t slide around — even when your pet enthusiastically chows down. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

19 This Coffee Canister With A CO2 Valve For Freshness Amazon Coffee Gator Stainless Steel Canister $24 See On Amazon Caffeine enthusiasts will get a ton of use out of this airtight canister — it guarantees maximum freshness for your coffee beans with the help of a CO2 valve that regulates oxygen exposure. The stainless steel container even has a built-in date tracker, so you can remember exactly when you added your grounds. An included scoop gives you an exact measurement, every single time. Available styles: 7

20 A Soda Can Organizer That Fits Neatly Inside Your Fridge Amazon Greenco Soda Can Organizer $16 See On Amazon Whether you like to crack open a refreshing soda, sparkling water, or beer, having a designated spot to store your cans will make your fridge feel so much more organized. This sturdy can holder is designed with helpful features such as a handle and an angled front opening, so you can easily grab a drink without disrupting the rest of the stack.

21 These Tall Food Canisters For Your Spaghetti, Rice & More Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (4-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Ensure your dry goods stay fresh in your cupboard by placing them inside these tall storage containers. Each one is fitted with a locking lid, keeping air and pests out. Plus, you get a set of chalkboard labels for visible, hassle-free labeling. This is one easy way to make your panty look sleeker and more organized.

22 This Clip-On Book Light With Multiple Settings Amazon Glocusent Horizontal Book Light $15.99 See On Amazon This clip-on LED light allows you to keep reading after everyone else has gone to sleep. It features a flexible gooseneck for achieving your desired angle, multiple brightness settings, and three color temperature modes, so you get the exact viewing experience you want. Thanks to its compact size, you’ll also find it makes a wonderful travel companion. Available colors: 4

23 A Smart Plug That Makes Any Appliance Easier To Operate Amazon Kasa Smart Plug $10 See On Amazon Believe it or not, adding voice activation to any appliance doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. The Kasa smart plug connects with your smart assistant devices, giving you the power to control them with a simple verbal command. Or, if you’d rather make adjustments on your smartphone, you can do that through the user-friendly Kasa mobile app. Use this plug to set timers and schedules, or operate lights and appliances when you’re away from home.

24 This Jar Opener That’s Installed Beneath Your Cabinet Amazon EZ Off Under-Cabinet Jar Opener $19 See On Amazon No more struggling to open up that stubborn jar or twist-top bottle. This opening tool is designed with a sharp, serrated blade that removes your lid with a single twist. You can install it directly beneath your kitchen cabinet or shelf, so it’s always conveniently within arm’s reach.

25 These Flexible Cutting Mats That Make Food Transfer Easy Amazon JULY HOME Flexible Cutting Mats (3-Pack) $9.97 See On Amazon Ultra-lightweight and thin, these cutting boards are a great addition to any kitchen. The flexible plastic material lets you funnel ingredients directly into a pot or bowl, while a small hole in the corner even enables you to hang each board on a hook. This set includes three different colors, so you can use one for produce, one for meats, and one for nuts and cheeses.

26 The Thick Blackout Curtains That Also Regulate Temperature Amazon Eclipse Thermal Blackout Curtains $19.60 See On Amazon These thick blackout curtains block up to 99% of the UV rays that enter your room, so it doesn’t heat up nearly as much — they also insulate against cold air in the winter. Plus, the opaque fabric blocks out light, so you can sleep like a baby — no more streetlights and early-morning sunshine interfering with your rest. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 6

27 This 2-Tier Organizer That Fits Under Your Sink Amazon Simple Houseware 2-Tier Organizer $20 See On Amazon What’s great about this sliding organizer is that it provides two different layers of storage space — so you can pack in all of your cleaning supplies or toiletries. Even better, it fits neatly underneath your sink, giving you easy access to all of your items. Another great use for this organizer? Place it in the fridge and load it up with your produce or condiments. Available colors: 5

28 A Moldable Glue For DIY Projects & Fixes Amazon Sugru Moldable Glue $17 See On Amazon Available in black, white, and primary colors, this moldable glue is perfect for patching up small holes and creating hooks on your wall. The silicone putty is tacky for 30 minutes before it starts to set — once it’s dry, it can support up to 4 pounds. It’s also waterproof and resistant to heat and cold, making it suitable for a wide range of DIY projects. Available multipacks: 8

29 These Plug-In Night Lights That Automatically Turn On At Dusk Amazon MAZ-TEK Plug-In Night Lights (6-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Plug these night lights in, then forget about them — when the sun goes down, they’ll automatically illuminate your hallway, bedroom, or bathroom. Each one casts a warm amber glow, giving you just the right amount of visibility without being too distracting. There are six in total, so you can place them all around your home.

30 A Trio Of Stylus Pens With Narrow & Wide Tips Amazon StylusHome Stylus Pens (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These stylus pens are great for drawing, taking notes, scrolling, and completing various other tasks on your tablet or smartphone. And thanks to the dual-ended design, you never have to pick between a fine and narrow tip — you’ll have both at the ready at all times. And since you get three in a pack, you’ll always have a backup.

31 This Silicone Tray That Keeps Your Countertop Clean & Dry Amazon Happitasa Silicone Sink Organizer $12.99 See On Amazon With enough room for your dish soap, hand soap, and sponge, this silicone tray keeps your kitchen countertop free of suds and spills — but you can also use it in the bathroom for storing hygiene supplies. The ridged surface is nonslip and encourages quick drying — when it’s time to give it a clean, simply toss it into your dishwasher. It’s also heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can even act as a resting spot for your hot cookware. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 5

32 The Budget Planner That Makes Dealing With Finances A Little Less Intimidating Amazon Clever Fox Budget Planner $17.99 See On Amazon Creating a budget can be overwhelming, but this thoughtfully designed planner makes it a whole lot easier. Complete with charts, spreadsheets, and brainstorming areas, the planner helps you stay on top of your finances without getting stressed. The included sticker labels help you keep track of pay days, bill due dates, and more. Available colors: 24

33 This Gel Bead Eye Mask For Headaches, Dry Eyes & Sinus Pressure Amazon TruHealth Gel Bead Hot and Cold Eye Mask $13.95 See On Amazon Just place this gel eye mask in the freezer for a few hours, then pop it out and stretch the elastic band around your head. The cooling beads provide a relaxing experience — if you’re experiencing a headache, the cooling effects may even alleviate your symptoms. Prefer warmth to coldness? Heat it up in the microwave and use it to relieve eyestrain and sinus pressure. Available colors: Light Blue, Navy Blue

34 A Box Grater With A Built-In Food Container Amazon Joined Box Grater and Container $14 See On Amazon Once you’ve tried this box grater, you may never go back to your old one. It has a built-in compartment that catches all of your food shavings, from cheese to carrots to chocolate. Then, all you have to do is release the bottom layer — your shredded ingredients can go directly into a bowl or pan.

35 This Stainless Steel Toilet Paper Holder With A Built-In Shelf Amazon Noonext Adhesive Toilet Paper Holder $17 See On Amazon Sophisticated yet functional, this stainless steel toilet paper holder instantly elevates your bathroom. It’s designed with a built-in shelf that can hold your smartphone, a bottle of toilet spray, or a box of wet wipes. Choose from lustrous brushed nickel or gold finishes, or opt for sleek matte black. Available colors: 5

36 A Stretchy Armband That Holds Your Phone While You Work Out Amazon E Tronic Edge Phone Armband $15.99 See On Amazon When you’re running, having your phone on your body is clutch. This stretchy armband offers a secure place for you to stash your device, without adding unnecessary bulk to your body. It’s made of a moisture-wicking, breathable fabric that stays cool even when you break a sweat. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

37 These Bamboo Utensils That Go Easy On Nonstick Cookware Amazon BlauKe Bamboo Utensils (Set of 7) $11.99 See On Amazon Rather than mix and match your kitchen utensils, invest in this set of bamboo spoons and spatulas. They’re durable and gentle enough use on nonstick cookware — and they’ll add a nice, uniform look to your drawer or counter. You also get a set of tongs for transferring food from pan to plate.

38 This Door-Mounted Hamper That Takes Up Minimal Space Amazon KEEPJOY Hanging Hamper $12 See On Amazon If you’re tight on closet space, try setting up this laundry hamper that hangs over your door. The sturdy hooks keep it securely in place — just toss your dirty clothes or towels into the wide, circular opening. A zipper at the bottom makes unloading the clothing a hassle-free experience. Available colors: 6

39 A Double-Handled Leash That Helps You Wrangle Your Pup Amazon Leash Boss Double-Handle Dog Leash $20.95 See On Amazon Make walking your pup just a little easier with this double-handle leash that lets you keep your dog a little closer to you when walking through crowds or near traffic. The 6-foot leash also has reflective accents for extra visibility in low-light conditions, as well as padded handles that’ll keep your hands comfortable, even when your dog pulls. Last but not least, the swiveling clip keeps tangles at bay. Available styles: 8

40 This Mini Vacuum That Suctions Up Desktop Messes Amazon ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner $13 See On Amazon From crumbs to paper scraps, this mini vacuum cleaner suctions up all the bits of litter on your desk. Even better, its sleek body looks great sitting on your desk when not in use. This particular model is battery-operated, but there’s a USB-rechargeable option as well. Use it to clean up your table after dinner, too. Available colors: White, Orange

41 These Shower Curtain Hooks With Rollers That Don’t Jam Amazon Utopia Bedding Rolling Shower Curtain Hooks (12-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Thanks to the rollers at the top of these shower curtain hooks, they glide quickly and seamlessly across your curtain rod — no more getting jammed up. The stainless steel construction resists rust, and the dual-sided design holds both the curtain and liner. Choose from versatile finishes such as chrome, brass, and matte black. Available colors: 6

42 A Magnetic Storage Rack You Can Mount To Your Fridge Amazon Dr.BeTree Magnetic Fridge Rack $25 See On Amazon This sleek metal storage rack is designed with a powerful built-in magnet, allowing you to easily install it on the side of your fridge in seconds. It has two shelves for storing jars, bottles, grinders, and more — plus, you’ll find a built-in paper towel holder below. You have your pick of both black and white options — either will lend a clean, sophisticated look to any kitchen. Available colors: White, Black

43 The Compact Bluetooth Tracker That You’ll Wish You Had Sooner Amazon Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker $25 See On Amazon The Bluetooth-enabled Tile attaches to your keys, bag, or backpack, giving you the ability to track its whereabouts from up to 250 feet away. What’s more, it even allows you to reverse track your smartphone — just press the Tile to activate your phone’s ringer, even when it’s on silent. Once you discover how useful it is, you’ll wish you had picked one up sooner.

44 This Self-Draining Soap Dish That Fends Off Soggy Messes Amazon HTB Self-Draining Soap Dish $8 See On Amazon The slanted design of this teak wood soap dish allows excess water to flow away easily, so your bar of soap will dry off much more quickly than if it was in an ordinary dish. The result? A bar of soap that’s a lot less mushy. The carved wood isn’t just sturdy — it also adds a natural touch to your kitchen or bathroom, elevating its overall aesthetic.

45 A Bedside Caddy That Fits Between Your Mattress & Frame Amazon Falaku Bedside Caddy $9 See On Amazon To set up this space-saving caddy, just insert the board portion in between your mattress and bed frame. The other side hangs down on the side of your bed, giving you access to four roomy pouches. Store your tablet, smartphone, magazines, writing utensils, and more, without cluttering up your bedside table or dresser. Available colors: 6

46 This Ergonomic Pillow That Supports Your Lumbar Region Amazon Samsonite Lumbar Support Pillow $20 See On Amazon Relieving your lower back pain may be as simple as using this ergonomic memory foam cushion. Its curved design supports your spine, encouraging proper alignment while you type at a desk, drive, or watch TV. The mesh material enhances airflow, and the adjustable strap makes it easy to secure to nearly any chair.

47 The Touch Screen Cleaner That Removes Smudges Fast Amazon YTT Touch Screen Mist Cleaner $12 See On Amazon Let’s be real: We should all probably be cleaning our smartphone screens more. This handheld mister covers your touch screen in a layer of cleaning solution, then allows you to wipe it away with the built-in sponge. Measuring just a few inches in length, it’s small enough to stash in your backpack or desk drawer. Now you can look forward to a crystal clear screen that’s free of fingerprints and smudges.

48 A Chenille Bath Mat That’s So Thick & Soft Amazon Yimobra Chenille Bath Mat $19 See On Amazon When you step out of the shower, you’ll want to land on this high-pile bath mat. Made of plush, ultra-soft chenille with a grippy backing, the mat absorbs water quickly and won’t slip underneath your feet. Choose from loads of colors, ranging from camel to olive to teal. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 23

49 These Memory Foam Wrist Rests That Make Computer Time Comfy Amazon Gorilla Grip Gel Memory Foam Wrist Wrests (Set of 2) $12 See On Amazon Made of ultra-thick memory foam, these ergonomic wrist rests for your keyboard and mouse support your arms while you type and click on your computer. After a day of working, you’ll notice your wrists may even feel less strained. A slip-resistant bottom layer ensures each piece stays in place on your desk. Available colors and patterns: 8