The 60 Coolest New Things We Found Under $25 on Amazon

If you love to be on the cutting edge of the coolest gadgets and must-have essentials, but also don’t want to obliterate your bank account in the process, you’re in the right place. We did a deep dive to find 60 of the coolest new things on Amazon right now. From brilliant tools that solve tricky household problems to simple upgrades that add a magical touch to your space and even things that make life just plain easier, you’ll find it on this list. And the best part might be that every single one is under $25.

01 Dual-sided kitchen sponges that look like friendly mushrooms Genuine Fred Fun Guys Mushroom Kitchen Sponges (2-Pack) $12 See on Amazon If you’re always looking for ways to add more cheer to your day, these kitchen sponges are for you. Designed to look like charming mushroom characters, they have a versatile, dual-sided design, making them perfect for getting your dishes sparkling clean. Reviewers noted they also make a great gift for the person in your life who has everything.

02 A weird-looking tool that opens packages so easily Klever Innovations Package Opener (5-Pack) $10 See on Amazon Forget about struggling with scissors and box cutters; this clever tool is designed to open packages with ease while keeping your hands away from its sharp blades. Available as a colorful set of five, each opener features recessed stainless steel blades, an ergonomic handle, and dishwasher-safe material. There’s even a hole on one end so you can hang it up to keep it handy.

03 An adorable pet hair remover for your furniture OTOTO Pet Hair Remover Tool $13 See on Amazon Made with a durable blend of silicone and plastic, this pet hair remover tool is designed to quickly (and gently) scrape fur off couches, carpets, curtains, and other upholstered items. Plus, the cute terrier-inspired design will put a smile on your face while you do it. This handy tool is endlessly reusable and super compact, so you can bring it wherever you need it.

04 A convenient storage caddy for your car seat DKIIGAME Back Seat Car Organizer $13 See on Amazon Add this back seat organizer to your car, and you’ll always have a convenient place to keep snacks, drinks, umbrellas, and other on-the-road accessories. It has a versatile design that installs easily on the back of most car seats using the adjustable strap. The heavy-duty fabric is waterproof in case of spills. And the main pocket holds larger items, while the side mesh pocket is perfect for small things you want to keep most accessible, like tissues or a phone.

05 This sleek magnet that keeps track of your dishwasher’s status Kubik Letters Dishwasher Magnet $18 See on Amazon Tired of those times when you (or whoever you share a dishwasher with) taints a load of clean dishes by adding in dirty ones? With this brilliant magnet, it’s easy to make sure everyone remembers what’s inside your dishwasher. Made of durable stainless steel, it has an attractive, modern design, with a panel you can slide back and forth to reveal the word “dirty” or “clean.” And it even comes with double-sided adhesive for dishwasher doors that aren’t magnetized.

06 A colorful touch lamp that comes with a remote control Thausdas Dimmable Touch Lamp $22 See on Amazon With this versatile touch lamp, you can ensure that the vibes in your space are always immaculate. It features a range of brightness and color settings, for an impressive 256 possible combinations in total. Operate it with a simple touch or use the handy remote to adjust the lighting and even set timers. Plus, the USB-rechargeable design means you don’t have to keep it plugged in while it’s in use.

07 A cushy wrist rest with a cute cloud design Labeol Cloud Wrist Rest $17 See on Amazon Up the comfort and the aesthetic of your desktop in one fell swoop with this foam wrist rest set. Designed to look and feel like a cushy cloud, it features supportive memory foam and comes in your choice of 13 fun colors. Each set includes a keyboard and mouse rest, so you’ll have everything you need.

08 A microwave “volcano” cleaner that uses steam to loosen stubborn messes GB Quality Volcano Microwave Oven Cleaner $9 See on Amazon If just a peek inside your microwave gives you the ick, this handy “volcano” cleaner will be an absolute game changer. Simply fill this contraption with a mix of water and vinegar, and run your microwave with it inside (the brand recommends seven minutes on high). As steam escapes from the top, hardened debris will be loosened, so you can then simply wipe it away.

09 A portable tire inflator that’ll save you in a pinch AstroAI L7 Portable Air Tire Inflator $21 See on Amazon Thanks to this rechargeable inflator, you can always be sure your tires have the right amount of air. Weighing just a pound, it’s compact enough to take anywhere, yet it’s powerful enough to fill tires to the preset pressure level fast. It even has a designated setting for motorcycle wheels, bike wheels, and sports balls, so it’s sure to come in handy time and time again.

10 Simple wall hooks that are made specifically for baseball hats Durmmur Hat Hangers (2-Pack) $8 See on Amazon Got a hat collection that needs wrangling? This hook set is a simple way to keep caps organized and within reach. They’re made of tough stainless steel and come in your choice of two finishes: black or white. And each set comes with both adhesive and screws, so you have your choice of installation methods.

11 A handy magnifier with a built-in light MagniPros Ultra-Bright LED 3X Page Magnifier $20 See on Amazon Whether you’re reading, crafting, or doing other detailed work, this magnifier and light tool will help make it easier. The slim, lightweight device gives you 5X magnification along with an anti-glare lens and three light settings for less eye strain. Available in several fun colors, it even has a built-in stand so you can use it hands free.

12 This comfy memory foam cushion that’s perfect for car seats, desk chairs, & more kingphenix Car Seat Cushion $22 See on Amazon Treat yourself to a comfier setup by adding this cushion wherever you need it, whether that’s in the car, at work, or even at the kitchen table. It’s made with supportive memory foam that holds its shape while still providing plenty of comfort. And the grippy silicone padding on the bottom helps keep it (and you) from sliding around.

13 Fairy string lights you can hang with curtains for a magical touch YEOLEH USB Fairy Lights $13 See on Amazon These pretty “fairy” lights are an easy way to add a cozy, ethereal touch to just about any room. Perfect to use with your own sheer curtains, they come with a remote control that lets you switch up the settings, with options like twinkle, slow fade, and steady on. You can even set automatic timers for ease. Plus, the lights are designed to stay cool to the touch, according to the brand.

14 A meditation light that comes in cute animal designs Rainlax Mindfulness Breathing Light $23 See on Amazon This mindfulness light is an adorable way to help you stop and take a breather when you need it. It uses the “4-7-8” breathing exercise, changing colors when it’s time to take an inhale, hold your breath, or exhale. Available in four cheerful designs (including a dog, a bear, and a penguin), it also does double duty as a night-light and white noise machine.

15 A multi-port charger for your car with a retractable cord LISEN Retractable Car Charger $20 See on Amazon Now, everyone in your car will be able to power up their devices during road trips, thanks to this multiport charger. Designed to fit into most car cigarette lighters, it features USB-C and USB-A ports, plus a built-in cord that extends up to 31.5 inches in length (so even people riding in the backseat can use it).

16 An adjustable wrench with an extra-wide jaw DURATECH Adjustable Wrench $16 See on Amazon Instead of storing multiple different sizes in your toolbox, try this adjustable wrench. It has an 8-inch length and an easy-to-modify jaw that expands to accommodate extra-large nuts and bolts. The versatile wrench has an ergonomic handle that offers extra grip, and it comes in three colors. And the laser-cut markings make the measurements easy to read, too.

17 A sleek mouse mover that comes in so many cool designs TECH8 USA Mouse Mover $20 See on Amazon For times when you don’t want your computer to go to sleep, this mouse mover is sure to come in handy. Available in five vibrant designs, it has a large surface area to fit a range of mouse sizes. And it features raised edges so you don’t have to worry about your mouse falling off. It even has an adjustable timer so you can set it to run for anywhere from one to two hours.

18 A clever fridge deodorizer that looks like a penguin Monkey Business Refrigerator Deodorizer $17 See on Amazon For a fridge upgrade that’s both fun and functional, look no further than this penguin-shaped deodorizer dubbed “Chill Bill.” Simply fill “Bill” with baking soda and leave him in your fridge to help eliminate unwanted odors. The compact size means that “Bill” won’t take up much real estate either.

19 A silicone pastry mat with a textured, nonstick surface Wolecok Silicone Baking Mat $12 See on Amazon Whether you’re whipping up a pizza or baking a fresh batch of cookies, this pastry mat can help make the process smoother. It’s made of food-grade silicone that’s heat resistant up to 456 degrees Fahrenheit. And it features a textured surface to help things cook evenly without getting stuck on, while also helping to drain unwanted oil.

20 A packable blackout curtain that’s perfect for travel DREAM ART Portable Blackout Curtain $23 See on Amazon If you have a hard time getting good sleep while you travel, this portable blackout curtain might be the unexpected solution to your problems. It features opaque, light-blocking material, and there are two ways to hang it: Velcro or suction cups. The whole thing packs up into a compact stuff sac so you can take it anywhere.

21 An innovative straw that helps eliminate hiccups HiccAway Hiccup Straw $17 See on Amazon This one-of-a-kind, reusable straw has a design that’s proven to help stop hiccups — and not only is it Shark Tank-approved, but it’s won over thousands of reviewers on Amazon, too. The portable design means you can keep it with you to use when hiccups strike. It’s clinically proven to have a 92% effectiveness rate, and it’s so easy to use, you’ll wish you found it sooner.

22 An easy-to-use tool that peels garlic in an instant Sinnsally Skin Remover Garlic Peeler (3-Pack) $7 See on Amazon Tired of struggling to peel fresh garlic? This handy peel remover is just the ticket. Simply put your garlic cloves inside it and roll the tube around on your counter or table. The grippy food-grade silicone material will effortlessly strip away the skins so your garlic is ready to use.

23 This tiny humidifier that looks like a succulent UODBUYO Mini Cactus Humidifier $15 See on Amazon From your desktop to your car and beyond, this portable humidifier can help keep the air in your space more comfortable. Designed to look like an adorable cactus, it comes in your choice of three colors. And it’s USB rechargeable, with one-touch operation for a compact humidifier that’s just as easy to use as it is to take on the go.

24 Reusable silicone lid covers with a universal fit Adpartner Silicone Can Lids (10-Pack) $10 See on Amazon For an easy way to cut back on single-use food wrap and foil, you can’t go wrong with these reusable can lids. Made of food-grade silicone, they have a universal design that stretches to fit a wide range of cans, creating a secure seal. They’re microwave safe for ease, and they can even be tossed in the dishwasher for effortless cleanup.

25 A versatile device holder for planes, trains, & more Flight Flap Foldable Airplane Cell Phone Stand Holder $11 See on Amazon The “Flight Flap” is a brilliant holder for your phone or tablet during air travel, with a versatile design that lets you position it multiple ways. But it also comes in handy at home, in an office, or at hotels. It comes in two sizes to suit a range of devices, and it weighs just 1.4 ounces, making it a breeze to pack in a bag or suitcase.

26 A combination lockbox that can stash spare keys Kingsley Guard-a-Key Lockbox $16 See on Amazon With this little lockbox, you can securely stash spare keys for yourself or a houseguest. It features a four-digit, customizable combination lock with a secure compartment that can hold three to four keys, according to reviewers. The popular lockbox has earned a 4.6-star rating on Amazon after nearly 8,000 reviewers weighed in.

27 An extendable tool that gets baseboards clean (with less effort) Baseboard Buddy Baseboard & Molding Cleaning Tool $25 See on Amazon If baseboards are the one area you seem to forget — or purposely skip — during cleaning sprees, this tool might help change that. The “Baseboard Buddy” features a convenient pole that extends up to 4 feet in length, to minimize the need for bending or crouching. And it comes with three reusable microfiber pads that can be used wet or dry to grab onto dust, dirt, hair, and other unwelcome baseboard debris.

28 A portable reading light with a built-in clock & alarm SRTCLLT Rechargeable Reading Light with Timer $20 See on Amazon Now, it’s easier to read late into the night, thanks to this deluxe reading light. The foldable LED light has a compact, rechargeable design with five color temperatures at your disposal. But perhaps most impressive is that it has an LCD display that shows the date and time, and you can even set alarms so you don’t need to get out of bed to grab your phone.

29 This special tool that helps clean your window screens MyLifeUNIT Mesh Screen Cleaner $18 See on Amazon For quick touchups, light dirt, or screens that are hard to remove, this cleaning tool is helpful to have around. It features a wide pad with long fibers that can get in between the mesh of your screens to loosen dirt, dust, pollen and other debris. Use it with the extended handle for a better reach, or use the smaller built-in handle for extra control.

30 A portable clothesline you can pack & bring anywhere Caudblor Travel Clothesline $15 See on Amazon Whether you’re camping or heading to a hotel, this portable clothesline will make on-the-go laundry less of a hassle. With sturdy carabiners at each end to secure it, it offers up to 33 feet of clothesline. And it even comes with a set of 12 wind-resistant clothespins so you’ll have everything you need but the laundry soap.

31 A cool silicone spatula that picks up almost anything Minchsrin Silicone Wide Flat Spatula $8 See on Amazon This plastic and silicone spatula is a serious multitasker in the kitchen and can flip even delicate foods like fish or crepes. The durable silicone material is heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, so it won’t melt or warp under that temperature, and it’s gentle on pans. Plus it’s dishwasher safe for quick cleanup.

32 Clever finger guards that can protect against knife cuts MAD SHARK Chef Finger Guards (2-Pack) $12 See on Amazon These stainless steel finger protectors can make it safer to cut or chop foods in the kitchen. The guards can be used on either the right or left hand, and they have an adjustable design for a universal fit. They are also rust-proof and easy to clean when they get dirty — in fact, they’re dishwasher safe.

33 A food chopper that can speed up meal prep Cambom Manual Food Chopper Vegetable Cutter $12 See on Amazon This food chopper features sharp stainless steel blades that can process items like onions or potatoes with the pull of a handle. The durable plastic casing is designed to keep fingers and hands far from the blades, and the handle is attached to a nylon drawstring that’s easy to pull. The more you pull the handle, the finer your items are chopped. Plus everything is dishwasher safe so clean up is fast.

34 A door alarm that’s incredibly simple to install Monsin Door Stop Alarm $8 See on Amazon Use this door stopper alarm at home or take it on the go, and it will alert you when the door is opened. The battery-operated stopper just needs to be placed behind the door of your choice — no other installation steps necessary. It’s suitable for a variety of floor types, and it has three sensitivity levels, so you can customize what sets off the 120 decibel alarm.

35 Silicone & glass lids that fit almost any pot or pan LSR LORESO Universal Silicone Glass Lid Set (2-Pack) $25 See on Amazon These universal lids fit a wide range of round pans and pots, allowing you to streamline your kitchen setup. The set includes two sizes of silicone and tempered glass lids that can fit everything from frying pans to pasta pots. The lids are heat resistant, dishwasher safe, and oven safe up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, making them versatile and convenient to have on hand.

36 A callus remover formula that helps you achieve smoother feet at home Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover $10 See on Amazon This callus remover formula helps you get softer, smoother feet at home with ease. To use it, simply soak your feet in warm water first, towel dry them, then use gloves to apply the gel formula and leave it on for three to seven minutes. Once you rinse it off, you can use a pumice stone or rasp to gently and easily remove dead, rough skin.

37 A portable vacuum that’s perfect for your car DRECELL Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner $22 See on Amazon This portable hand vacuum features a high-powered motor to suck up dirt, pet hair, and other debris from car upholstery. The vacuum weighs just 1.75 pounds and comes with multiple attachments to clean even tight spots, plus a washable HEPA filter for easy maintenance. To power it up, just plug the vacuum into your car’s cigarette lighter.

38 A seriously cool tool sleeve for your lighter LighterBro Stainless Steel Lighter Sleeve $15 See on Amazon This lighter sleeve is packed with seven tools and is designed to fit both BIC and Clipper lighters. It includes two screwdrivers, scissors, a knife, and a bottle opener, so you’ll have all the essentials within reach. The case comes in a variety of fun laser-engraved designs and is made of durable, 400 series stainless steel.

39 An outlet extender that has a handy built-in shelf Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender $17 See on Amazon This outlet extender features nine charging ports, a convenient shelf, and a surge protector to keep devices safe from power spikes. The six AC plugs and three USB ports make it easy to power up all your devices, and the extender is compatible with most standard grounded duplex outlets. Plus, the shelf is the perfect size for small items that need charging, like phones, electric toothbrushes, or portable speakers.

40 An extendable, magnetic flashlight that makes it easier to pick up dropped items RAK Flashlight Magnetic Pickup Tool $18 See on Amazon This telescoping flashlight features an extendable neck and three bright LED lights that can illuminate dark spaces. The flashlight is battery-powered and, in addition to the light, the tool also has a convenient magnet that can grab small metal items like nails or screws, making it the perfect companion for DIY projects.

41 A pen that’s also an essential oil diffuser Lifelines Pen Diffuser $10 See on Amazon This unique pen does double-duty as a writing tool and an essential oil diffuser. Available in multiple scents, it adds subtle fragrances like “citrus grove” or “spice rush” to the air as you write. The ballpoint pen features black ink with a fine, 1-millimeter tip, and the essential oil blends are crafted without parabens, phthalates, or dyes, for those who prefer to avoid them.

42 A convenient charging station for all your devices WAITIEE Charging Station $25 See on Amazon This charging station is a budget-friendly way to store and power up multiple devices at once. Available in an assortment of colors, the charger folds down for space-saving storage and has special spots for a phone, smartwatch, and earbuds. It’s compatible with a variety of devices and features protection against high voltage and temperatures.

43 Compressed, fruit-themed sponges that expand when wet (and are compostable) AIRNEX Biodegradable Cellulose Compressed Sponges (12-Pack) $15 See on Amazon These compressed sponges are a budget-conscious and earth-friendly way to clean dishes. The pack of 12 fruit-inspired sponges are made from plant-based cellulose that expands when wet and dries quickly. They are gentle on dish surfaces and come with six cotton ropes so you can hang them in between uses. When the sponges are all used up, they can be composted.

44 A clever carrying bag for your reusable tumbler GOEWY Water Bottle Carrier Bag $15 See on Amazon Stay hydrated and keep your water bottle accessible with this convenient carrying bag. The neoprene bag is designed to fit 30-ounce Stanley tumblers and features multiple pockets so you can stash essentials like your phone or cash. It also features an adjustable shoulder strap and a handle, so you can carry it comfortably.

45 A wearable blanket that’s ideal for lounging Waitu Wearable Blanket $25 See on Amazon Available in nearly 30 colors and in both adult and kid sizes, this cozy wearable blanket would be the perfect companion for movie nights or even outdoor tailgating. The blanket hoodie is made from an extra-soft plush material and has sleeves along with a kangaroo-style storage pocket. And you can toss it in the washing machine when it’s time for cleaning.

46 Aromatherapy tablets that can invigorate your next shower Beauty By Earth Shower Steamers Aromatherapy (7-Pack) $21 See on Amazon These shower steamers can make your bathroom feel like a spa and potentially relieve seasonal congestion. The shower steamers are designed to be long-lasting and mess-free, and they’re made with invigorating eucalyptus and menthol oils. This pack of seven tablets would also make the perfect gift for anyone who loves to feel pampered.

47 A shower mirror that stays fog-free while you’re shaving HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror $16 See on Amazon This fogless mirror helps you to multitask and shave while you’re in the shower. It’s designed to stay clear no matter the temperature and humidity of your bathroom, and it comes with strong suction cups so it can be installed on almost any smooth surface. The mirror also features a convenient hook for storing your razor.

48 A set of versatile brush tools for deep cleaning your home The Crown Choice Scrub Brushes Set (3-Pieces) $16 See on Amazon Available as a set of three, these nylon brushes are versatile enough for almost any detailed cleaning job. The strong yet gentle brushes feature a variety of bristle types and designs, including silicone tips for nooks and crevices. They’re an efficient cleaning aid, whether you need them for the kitchen, the bathroom, or tile floors.

49 An adorable night-light that looks like toast QANYI Cute Night Light $15 See on Amazon This whimsical LED lamp is shaped like a piece of toast and can be illuminated from either one side or both sides. The lamp runs on a rechargeable battery and can work for up to 50 hours on the lowest setting. You can choose from several brightness settings, and the cute “legs” double as a holder for your cell phone.

50 A phone lock that can help with focus ySky Smart Phone Timer Lock Box $24 See on Amazon This phone lock box can remove distractions and make it easier to focus. It can work for up to 30 days on a single charge, and the settings make it easy to set the timer for however long you want to keep it locked. The lightweight box is portable, and you can store your phone either face down or face up, depending on how distraction free you want to be.

51 An infrared thermometer that’s handy for the kitchen Etekcity Infrared Laser Temperature Gun $16 See on Amazon This infrared thermometer gun allows you to measure the temperature of almost anything. The easy-to-use tool is battery operated and shows the temperature on a large LCD display. To use, just pull the trigger, and you can see both the maximum and average temperature of items like food, grills, or appliances.

52 Plastic-free laundry sheets that are gentle on skin & tough on stains Sheets Laundry Club Laundry Sheets (50-Pack) $16 See on Amazon These laundry sheets are formulated as individual sheets for no waste, messy measurements, or guesswork. The sheets contain a concentrated detergent that works in both hot and cold water, and they’re free from potentially irritating ingredients like dyes, bleach, and parabens, so they’re suitable for even sensitive skin.

53 A versatile phone holder with a flexible goose neck Lamicall Gooseneck Phone Holder $22 See on Amazon The long, flexible neck of this phone holder securely grabs on to your device, allowing you to watch videos or take selfies from multiple angles. It holds devices between 4 to 7 inches in length and features a strong clamp that can adjust to surfaces like a bedroom nightstand or a kitchen counter.

54 An organizing tool that prevents headphone tangles ELFRhino Cord Organizer Earbuds Holder $7 See on Amazon This clever device organizes and stores your earbuds, chargers, and other small cords. Available in several colors, the silicone organizer features an easy-to-use snap design that’s simple to open and close. And it’s lightweight and easy to take on the go, so you can keep your earbuds and wires tangle-free anywhere.

55 A multi-purpose cleaning tool that can keep electronic devices looking like new OXO Good Grips Keyboard Cleaning Brush $9 See on Amazon This cleaning tool is designed to remove dust, dirt, and other debris from electronic devices like keyboards, cell phones, and cameras. It features retractible bristles and a silicone wiper with a storage cap, so there’s an option for cleaning multiple surfaces. The tool is also portable and lightweight so it’s easy to toss in your handbag or backpack.

56 Cool, multi-blade scissors that can quickly cut herbs Jenaluca Herb Scissors $16 See on Amazon These five-blade scissors are a cool new way to prep your favorite herbs. The scissors feature five blades that quickly cut through leafy herbs like basil and parsley, and they feature an ergonomic handle that can be used with either the right or left hand. The stainless steel scissors also come with a cleaning comb and safety cover for easy maintenance.

57 A phone mount that can hold your device in the shower Hula+ Shower Phone Mount $14 See on Amazon This suction cup phone mount works with all MagSafe phones and cases and makes it easier to take videos, watch movies, or follow exercise routines. The mount features strong suction that works on most smooth surfaces like glass, tile, and metal, and the embedded magnets securely grab on to your phone.

58 A cheese tool that helps you get the perfect slice Boska Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer $10 See on Amazon This stainless steel cheese slicer can make your next dinner party or appetizer hour feel fancy, despite the modest price tag. It can be used on both hard and soft cheeses as well as items like carrots, citrus, or even chocolate. The hollow handle makes the tool lightweight and easy to use, and it’s dishwasher safe for quick cleanup.

59 A budget-friendly hanging pocket that can organize your bedside Zafit Bedside Storage Organizer $13 See on Amazon This bedside organizer is super easy to install and works on just about any bed with a mattress and a frame. The caddy comes in an assortment of designs with multiple pockets and is perfect for storing small items like your phone, remote controls, or snacks. The organizer is made from a combination of durable Oxford cloth and leather so it can stand up to frequent use.