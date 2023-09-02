50 Cool Things Under $35 That Make Your Home Look So Much More Expensive

While you may think that you need to spend big bucks to make your home look and feel more high-end, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Amazon is a true gem for low-cost products that go a long way in upgrading different spaces throughout your residence, from a paintable TV cord cover for a mounted-installation look in the living room to a set of stepping stones that don’t get hot in the sun for your yard. And the best part is that each of these cool home upgrades is under $35 and has been vetted by reviewers, so you can rest assured that they’re worth a buy.

01 A crystal decanter that can hold an entire bottle of wine Amazon Godinger Wine Decanter $25 See On Amazon Even a $5 bottle of wine will look good (and taste better thanks to aeration) poured from this hand-blown decanter. It’s large enough for an entire bottle of wine and is designed to hold any variety. The decanter is handcrafted from lead-free crystal.

02 These effective blackout curtains that come with both panels for less than $20 Amazon ECLIPSE Blackout Grommet Curtains $20 See On Amazon These blackout curtains are as elegant as they are effective. They feature a grommeted top for effortless opening and closing, plus an ultra-soft material (in six shades) that blocks out up to 99.9% of sunlight for total privacy — they also reduce unwanted noise. The set comes with two panels for less than $20.

03 A machine-washable rug that comes in lots of colors & patterns Amazon Ottomanson Machine Washable Rug $25 See On Amazon Regardless of how filthy this machine-washable rug gets, you can rest easy knowing that you can just toss it in the wash. This option is a cotton blend and its low-pile design means it won’t get in the way of doors. There are loads of pattern and size options to pick from in the listing to match your home.

04 A sleek battery-operated picture light that comes with a remote Amazon LUXSWAY Wireless Picture Light $31 See On Amazon Install this battery-operated dimmable light over any artwork or photos on your wall to showcase the area. “What an affordable way to elevate the look of your home,” wrote one fan. The 13-inch light head is flexible to achieve the perfect angle. There are multiple brightness and color temperature settings to pick from, as well as a timer function. Tweak all of these using the included remote control.

05 A real marble turntable that’s nice enough to leave out Amazon Thirteen Chefs White Marble Turntable $35 See On Amazon Make it easier to access items in the kitchen or on a dining table with this surprisingly chic white marble turntable. Multiple reviewers praise its 12-inch size as just right (not too big or small) and one fan added that it “moves smoothly.”

06 These microfiber bedsheets with more than 21,000 5-star reviews Amazon DREAMCARE Sheet Set (6 Pieces) $35 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers have given these silky-soft bedsheets over 21,000 five-star reviews raving about the soft sateen weave, wide range of colors, and lack of wrinkling. These aren’t your usual sheets, either: They have a built-in pocket on the side of the bed to hold your phone or remote, and they also feature slip-free corner straps to keep them firmly in place, as well as a 15-inch depth for thicker mattresses. Choose from several colors, patterns, and sizes within the listing.

07 This highly rated side table with built-in storage Amazon HOOBRO Narrow Side Table $28 See On Amazon No one will believe that you scooped up this highly rated sleek gold side table for less than $30. It features an easy-to-clean tempered glass top and a handy fabric sling underneath that can be used to hold tablets, magazines, your favorite pair of slippers, and more. The side table measures 9.4 inches wide, making it easy to fit in any spot in your home.

08 This outlet shelf that can support up to 10 pounds Amazon WALI Outlet Shelf $9 See On Amazon If you have an outlet that’s in an awkward location, grab this outlet shelf. It easily installs in place of your old faceplate and has a spot within to loop and hide excess cord for a clean look. The shelf can support up to 10 pounds and it has two hooks underneath for storing towels, your keys, and more. One shopper wrote, “There is a great cable management system (completely hides the cord), the shelf is very, very sturdy. [...] Installation was a cinch.”

09 These drawer dividers that come in 3 finishes Amazon Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (Set of 4) $33 See On Amazon Make the most out of any drawer in the kitchen, bathroom, and more with this four-pack of bamboo drawer dividers. Available in three finishes in the listing, the dividers feature non-scratch pads on either end to gently grip the sides of your drawer without leaving behind scratches. They are recommended for 17- to 22-inch wide (or long) drawers.

10 A paintable TV cord cover for a mounted-TV look Amazon ZhiYo TV Cord Cover $9 See On Amazon Nothing makes a room look more put together than hiding cords; this paintable TV cord cover has ample space to hold three to six cables (depending on their size), letting you rock a mounted-TV look without the fussy and expensive installation. The trimmable cover is 31.5 inches long and available in several neutral colors in the listing if you prefer to leave it unpainted.

11 This olive wood charcuterie board that reviewers say is even nicer in person Amazon Tramanto Olive Wood Cheese and Serving Board $26 See On Amazon Upgrade your charcuterie spread with this expensive-looking serving board that’s made of olive wood with a rustic unfinished edge. It measures 16 by 8 inches and has earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “This board is even prettier than I imagined it would be. Lovely grain! I am enjoying using it as an everyday cutting board and displaying it as well.”

12 This pair of shelves that can hold up to 20 pounds each Amazon KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf $30 See On Amazon Whether you need extra storage space in the kitchen or bathroom, this pair of shelves can be installed with the included adhesive strips that are strong enough to support up to 20 pounds (per shelf). They come in several finishes in the listing and can be safely adhered to glass, tile, marble, and more. Four included hooks can be moved to wherever you need them.

13 A trim-to-fit USB-powered LED strip for your TV Amazon Power Practical LED TV Backlight Strip $20 See On Amazon Give your television a makeover with this self-adhesive LED strip that is powered via USB to reduce eyestrain. The strip can be bent to go around corners and even trimmed to perfectly fit your screen. Choose from several sizes in the listing to fit TVs ranging from 24 to 59 inches.

14 This wall-mountable surge protector with USB ports than can power 8 devices Amazon SUPERDANNY Power Strip & USB Surge Protector $17 See On Amazon Overloaded outlets look messy and chaotic; this surge protector with a 9.8-foot cord has five AC outlets and three USB ports to power eight devices in total. The power strip has an on/off master switch, is fireproof, and it has holes in the back if you’d like to mount on the wall behind furniture.

15 This memory foam bath mat with 44,000+ 5-star reviews Amazon Genteele Bath Mat $23 See On Amazon This fast-drying memory foam bath mat has nearly an inch of cushioning, a velvety cover that hides wet spots, and a non-skid backing to keep it in place. “It truly dries fast. It is the best feeling for your feet after stepping out the shower. [...] I washed it once and tumble dry on medium in the dryer and it still looks perfect,” wrote one reviewer. Choose from 21 colors and eight sizes in the listing.

16 A set of salt and pepper grinders with 5 coarseness settings Amazon Benicci Salt and Pepper Grinder (Set of 2) $15 See On Amazon Set your table with this sleek pair of salt and pepper grinders, both of which have five coarseness settings. The set comes with a funnel for spill-free refills and a brush for cleaning out the lids. Each grinder holds 6 ounces and they have caps to prevent accidents and to keep the contents dry.

17 An expandable drawer organizer with 6 to 8 slots Amazon Dynamic Gear Adjustable Bamboo Drawer Organizer $20 See On Amazon Designed to fit standard drawers, this bamboo drawer organizer can adjust to be between 13 and 20 inches wide, with 6 to 8 slots depending on how far it’s opened. The organizer is 2 inches deep to hold all of your cutlery, and it has non-skid feet on the bottom to keep it in place. A larger version is also available in the listing.

18 These weatherproof rug corners that can be used indoors & out Amazon NeverCurl V-Shape Rug Grippers $15 See On Amazon Rugs that are curling or askew can ruin the look of any room; use these easily-installed rug corners to keep rugs flat and in place. They’re even weatherproof for use on outdoor rugs, too. “I have been fighting with two rugs with turned up corners for months! I put these on them and the problem is completely solved,” wrote one fan.

19 A pair of velvet throw pillow covers that come in 45+ colors Amazon MIULEE Velvet Square Throw Pillow Covers (Pack of 2) $12 See On Amazon Velvet always has an expensive vibe and for less than $15, you can add this pair of square throw pillow covers to your couch, chair, or bed for a luxurious look. If you need inserts, these pillows are highly rated and a match for the size of the covers. Choose from over 45 colors in the listing and several sizes.

20 This water-based stain remover that reviewers say is amazing Amazon Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover $8 See On Amazon This on-the-spot stain remover spray can remove even the toughest stains (like blood, mud, and grease) on clothing, upholstery, and other fabrics. The formula is water-based and free from phosphates, formaldehyde, sulfates, and perfumes. “Red wine spilled on a white shirt, sprayed at night & gone by the next morning. Amazing stuff, won’t be without it,” wrote one shopper.

21 A highly rated rotating utensil caddy with a removable divider Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Utensil Holder $24 See On Amazon Clear space in your kitchen drawers by keeping this roomy kitchen utensil holder on the counter. It features a removable divider and rotates 360 degrees for easy access to all your favorite whisks, spatulas, and more. It’s available in five colors in the listing to fit in with your kitchen decor. It has earned a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon.

22 These battery-operated candles that look like the real thing Amazon GenSwin Gold Glass Battery Operated Flameless Candles (Set of 3) - $22 $22 See On Amazon With their real wax body and flickering flame, this three-pack of battery-operated candles look shockingly realistic — they have a 4.7-star overall rating after over 5,000 reviews. Utilize the included remote control to adjust the brightness, turn the candles on and off, set a timer, and even change the flicker mode. Other colors are available in the listing, too.

23 Some closet organizers with pull-down front panels for easy access Amazon Woffit Linen Closet Storage Organizers (Set of 3) $20 See On Amazon Give your closet a fast and easy makeover with this three-pack of linen closet organizers. The bins are large enough to hold bulky items like king-sized bedding, beach towels, winter blankets, and more. They’re also helpful for organizing out-of-season clothing. The front panel of each bin folds down for easy access to the contents and attaches back to the bin when you’re done via Velcro.

24 A magnetic knife strip that can be installed in 2 ways Amazon Cucino Adhesive Magnetic Knife Strip $25 See On Amazon You can cultivate chef’s kitchen vibes by installing this 16-inch magnetic knife strip with the included self-adhesive 3M backing (screws and anchors are also included). It has earned a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon and one shopper wrote, “LOVE how this looks in my kitchen plus I can get rid of that block of wood that took up so much room. It is sleek and I appreciate the adhesive rather than having to screw it into the tile wall.”

25 A moldable silicone glue that sets in less than 24 hours Amazon Sugru Moldable Glue (8 Pack) $17 See On Amazon Hide imperfections and repair objects throughout your home with this clever silicone glue that can be molded to fill any gap or crack. It’s waterproof, heat- and cold-resistant, and adheres to a variety of materials including wood, glass, brick, plastic, metal, and more. The set comes with eight 3.5-gram packets in black and sets with different colors are also available in the listing.

26 These eye-catching drinking glasses with 5,000+ 5-star reviews Amazon SCANDINOVIA Drinking Glasses (Set of 6) $32 See On Amazon Matching glassware exudes elegance and this six-pack of multicolored drinking glasses looks like it came from a high-end boutique. The glasses are made of durable plastic that’s safe to clean in the dishwasher and they’re stackable so they won’t clutter your cabinets. Reviewers report they’re great for use outdoors because they’re shatterproof and that the colors help keep track of whose drink is whose.

27 This set of stepping stones that will stay put & won’t get hot in the sun Amazon Bits and Pieces Riverstone Stepping Stones (Set of 3) $35 See On Amazon This three-pack of round stepping stones gives your yard a manicured look fast. Each stepping stone is 12 inches in diameter and features a waterproof mat on the back that keeps the smooth stones in place so they won’t shift with time. Reviewers noted that the poly-resin material doesn’t get hot in the sun and that they can be trimmed to fit irregularly-shaped areas.

28 A versatile marble container you can use all over the house Amazon Thirteen Chefs White Marble Salt Cellar with Lid $27 See On Amazon This solid white marble container features a sealing wood lid that can conceal salt, cooking spices, Q-tips, cotton balls, and more. The container is 4 inches tall and 4 inches across and its high-end look would be at home in any room. One shopper wrote, “Lid stays snug on and its very solid/heavy.”

29 This self-adhesive draft stopper to close under-door gaps Amazon Suptikes Door Draft Stopper $8 See On Amazon Prevent hot summer air or cold wintery weather from sneaking in under your door and get a finished look for doors with gaps with this draft stopper. It features strong adhesive on the back to hold it securely in place, and it’ll fit on most doors (including wood, metal, glass, and plastic ones) up to 39 inches in width because it can be easily trimmed.

30 A motion-sensing under-bed light that’s less than $20 Amazon Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $18 See On Amazon Install this motion-activated light under your bed to safely navigate through your bedroom; the LED light is visible (with a warm white hue), but not glaring. The automatic shut-off can be set anywhere from 30 seconds to six minutes based on your preference. The light can also be used under bathroom and kitchen counters; it’s powered by an outlet.

31 This machine-washable faux fur rug that comes in lots of colors & sizes Amazon Ashler Faux Fur Rug $18 See On Amazon Made of thick faux fur, this fluffy rug is supremely comfortable to walk on — and it brings a luxurious vibe to any space for less than $20. The rug has a non-slip backing to prevent it from bunching up and it’s actually machine-washable to always look in top shape. It’s available in tons of shades and sizes in the listing to fit any space.

32 A stainless steel drying rack that rolls up and doubles as a trivet Amazon Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $8 See On Amazon This non-slip stainless steel drying rack rolls up for compact storage and can be utilized over your sink to support up to 33 pounds. Reviewers on Amazon use the rack for more than just dishes — it also makes a great trivet (it’s heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit) and it can be used to rinse fruits and veggies.

33 This insulated bucket that reviewers say keeps bottles cold for hours Amazon Nuvantee Wine Cooler Bucket $24 See On Amazon With its double-walled insulated design, this wine cooler bucket will keep your favorite vintage chilled for as long as it takes you to drink it. It’s made from BPA-free stainless steel with a brushed matte surface that looks positively chic. “They keep champagne cold for at least 2.5 hours. [...] I’m really happy with [how] these work AND the fact there’s no condensation on the bottle or on the holder,” wrote one fan.

34 A fuzzy throw blanket that comes in several neutral shades Amazon SERTA Throw Blanket $19 See On Amazon This fuzzy throw blanket will add warmth and comfort to your living room, bedroom, or really anywhere else you decide to drape it. One shopper wrote, “It’s incredibly soft and lightweight but warm.” Choose from sizes ranging from 30 by 40 inches to 108 by 90 inches, as well as four rich neutral colors.

35 This stainless steel 2-tier turntable with a rim to keep everything in place Amazon Estilo Stainless Steel 2-Tier Lazy Susan Organizer $27 See On Amazon Keep items from getting lost in the back of your kitchen cabinets with this stainless steel turntable. It’s has a brushed finish with two tiers to hold spices, condiments, and more. Give it a quick spin to easily access whatever you need; the raised rim prevents everything from accidentally sliding off.

36 These clear refrigerator bins with a 4.7-star overall rating Amazon HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins $22 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, these clear bins are ideal for organizing the contents of your refrigerator. The set comes with eight bins with built-in handles. The organizers are made from durable, shatterproof plastic that’s a breeze to wipe down with just soap and water. Other sizes are also available in the listing.

37 A discreet outlet cover that reviewers call “genius” Amazon Sleek Socket Outlet Cover $24 See On Amazon Use this outlet cover to streamline messy cords and cables. The ultra-thin pick plugs into and covers a standard outlet, making it nearly invisible. Then, you can run the 3-foot cord to a more discreet spot to plug in your bulky electronics. It’s a best-seller on Amazon, with one fan calling it a “genius design.”

38 These intersecting cube shelves that can be hung in 2 ways Amazon Greenco Wood Floating Cube Shelves (Set of 4) $31 See On Amazon Use these floating shelves to display photos, books, and more — they’ll look great wherever you decide to hang them. The shelves are made from durable yet lightweight MDF and they can be hung vertically or horizontally. And they’re available in various finishes based on your home’s aesthetic, including a rustic white pick and even a fun turquoise option.

39 This cable management box for a streamlined charging station Amazon Baskiss Cable Management Box $19 See On Amazon Stick a power strip and electronic cords and cables inside this cable management box to organize them and create a streamlined look. The box is made from sturdy plastic with several cutouts for feeding in and out wires, and it has a bamboo lid that can be used as a sturdy surface for charging devices.

40 These fancy-looking olive wood tealight holders that are handcrafted Amazon Tramanto Olive Wood Tealight Holders (3-Pack) $31 See On Amazon These tealight holders are simply gorgeous; each one is hand-cut from olive wood into a wedge shape — the exact size will vary, which is part of the charm — and the natural grain and wood tones of caramel and chocolate will be visible. Arrange them into a centerpiece, display them on a mantle, or place them on your coffee table.

41 This magnetic cable holder that comes in 4 colors & 2 sizes Amazon Smartish Magnetic Cable Manager $30 See On Amazon Place this cable holder on your nightstand, side table, or desk, and use the magnetic surface to keep cables (like your phone charger) within reach. The non-slip bottom ensures it’ll stay firmly in place; no adhesive necessary. It looks sleek and stylish — you can’t even tell what it is at first glance — but is plenty practical. It comes in four colors and two sizes to fit in any space.

42 This $9 pen that’ll freshen up your grout lines without scrubbing Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Limited Grout Pen $9 See On Amazon Refresh the grout in your bathroom or kitchen in a snap thanks to this grout pen — no scrubbing required. Simply draw over your existing grout with the pen to make it look new again — for less than $10. The water-based colorant comes in narrow or wide tips in the listing.

43 This wooden furniture repair kit with 6 shades Amazon DAIXISM Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 12) $9 See On Amazon Scratches, scuffs, and nicks in furniture cheapen its appearance. Luckily, with this marker and crayon set you can actually repair wooden furniture pieces rather than replacing them. The set comes with markers and crayons in six different shades (including oak, cherry, maple, walnut, mahogany, and black). One reviewer wrote, “It matched my cherry wood perfectly. So easy to apply you will not be sorry you bought this Wood Repair kit. What a value for the money also. I'm happy with the results.”

44 These heavy-duty storage straps that can hold up to 50 pounds each Amazon Wrap-It Heavy-Duty Storage Straps (2 Pack) $15 See On Amazon These industrial-strength storage straps feature a hook-and-loop closure to wrap up cords, hoses, rope, and more. Each one can hold up to 50 pounds, and the metal grommet at the top allows you to hang it up if desired. The straps are weatherproof, so you can use them indoors or out.

45 A magnetic paper towel holder that can hold more than 6 pounds Amazon KES Magnetic Paper Towel Holder $18 See On Amazon Free up space on your counters with this paper towel holder that can support an impressive 6.6 pounds. It’s magnetic to attach to surfaces like your fridge or microwave and features a built-in wooden rod to hold a standard roll of paper towels, plus a shelf for smaller items. It’s made from durable stainless steel with a matte black finish for a high-end look.

46 This fabric shaver for clothes, upholstery & more with 84,000+ 5-star reviews Amazon Conair Rechargeable Fabric Defuzzer $26 See On Amazon Fuzz, lint, and pilling are no match for this fabric defuzzer; it’ll easily remove these nuisances from various fabrics (there are three settings), including clothes, furniture, and more. The device features a rechargeable battery. It’s earned a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon after over 118,000 reviews.

47 A pair of adhesive cord wraps with more than 2,500 5-star reviews Amazon AIEVE Kitchen Appliance Cord Organizer (2-Pack) $6 See On Amazon These silicone cord wraps make it easy to clean up your kitchen. Stick one of the self-adhesive cord keepers on the back of any small kitchen appliance (like a stand mixer, toaster, coffee maker, blender, or air fryer) — then use it to wrap up its cord so it stays out of the way. One reviewer wrote, “I have tried a few styles of these and they either don’t stay securely attached or they are a pain to wrap/unwrap. These have held tight even to items that get hot (instapot) and after sitting in the cabinet with Mississippi humidity.”

48 A pair of covers for your fridge handles that are machine washable Amazon OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers (2 Pieces) $12 See On Amazon If you’re tired of constantly wiping smudges or food remnants from the handles of your fridge, grab these protective covers. They’re made from a plush cotton material with a Velcro closure to fit on most standard fridge door handles. And they’re a breeze to clean because they can be tossed directly in the washing machine.

49 These battery-operated light bars that are motion activated Amazon URPOWER Motion Sensor Lights (3 Pack) $17 See On Amazon Reviewers love installing these motion-sensor lights in closets, the garage, on the stairs, and under kitchen cabinets. The bright lights (which put out a cool white hue) are powered by batteries, and they’re simple to install without tools — they come with a small 3M self-adhesive metal backing that they attach to via magnet (they can also be stuck on any metal surface with ease).