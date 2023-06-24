Shopping
60 Clever, Cheap Things on Amazon That Are Legit Fire
Yep — these are pretty cool.
We’re lucky to live in a modern age where it feels like there’s a product out there to solve nearly
any problem. The internet — particularly Amazon — is filled to the brim with cheap, clever things that make our day-to-day lives so much easier. From simple home upgrades that save you money to wildly useful gadgets, I’ve rounded up tons of brilliant items that are seriously the bomb. The only downside? You’ll wish you knew about them sooner. 01 This Multifunctional Key Chain With A Built-In Lightning Cable
Forget the Swiss Army knife — this
multi-functional keychain is what you want to have on hand. It’s equipped with a Lightning cable for charging your smartphone, so you’ll never be stuck with a dead battery again. You’ll also find a bottle opener for conveniently cracking open a cold one wherever you happen to be. 02 A Keyless Door Lock That’s Oh-So Convenient
Once you discover the convenience of a
keyless door lock, you may never go back to a traditional twist lock again. The battery-powered lock allows you to set any group of numbers as your combination — you can even create temporary codes for pet sitters or maintenance workers. Plus, it automatically locks after a set period of time ranging from 10 seconds to 99 seconds, giving you peace of mind once you enter your home. Available colors: Bronze, Nickel, Copper 03 This Large, Waterproof Picnic Blanket That’s Easily Portable
With its built-in handle and foldable design, this large
picnic blanket is perfect for carrying to the park or the beach. And, thanks to a waterproof layer on the bottom, it’s super easy to clean and won’t get soaked if you place it on damp grass. Measuring 5 feet by 6.5 feet, the soft polar fleece has a rustic buffalo check pattern that looks good in any setting. 04 These Mesh Food Tents That Protect Your Outdoor Meals From Bugs
Planning a barbecue or picnic? Play it safe and get these
mesh food tents — they protect your plates and trays from hungry flies and ants. You get three tents in a pack, each of which can be easily assembled in seconds. When you’re done using them, they fold up small to fit in the included carrying case. 05 A Colorful Pool Float That’s Wheel-y Fun
This
giant wheel float will add an extra fun element to your day at the pool or lake. Great for kids and adults alike, the 52-inch wheel features a spectrum of vibrant hues — making it a great photo prop for your Instagram, as well. The PVC float has one air chamber for simple inflating and deflating. Choose from other styles, too, like a banana, a watermelon slice, or a practical double mattress for two. 06 This Scoop Ball Game That’s Easy To Learn & Play
Whether you’re at the beach or in the backyard, the best outdoor games to play with friends or family are easy to learn. This
scoop ball game more than fits the bill. The objective is simple: Toss the whiffle ball back and forth using nothing but the lightweight plastic scoops. From there, you’re free to make up your own rules or gameplay. 07 A Handheld Cooler That’s Designed For Skinny Cans
Ideal for fans of hard seltzer, this
insulated cooler is designed specifically for slim 12-ounce cans. The double-walled stainless steel is combined with a unique copper layer to ensure your drink stays chilled as you sip. Choose from dozens of cool hues and patterns — or keep it simple with a brushed metal look. Available colors and patterns: 33 08 The Electric Swatter That Zaps Bugs Instantly
Mosquitos, gnats, and flies are no match for this
electric swatter. Designed with a powerful 4,000-volt grid, the rechargeable racket zaps bugs mid-air — so you don’t have to wait for them to land on a window or countertop. This mini size is perfect for traveling, but there are medium and large options for at-home use as well. Available sizes: 3 Available colors: Black, Red, Orange 09 This Under-Cabinet Light Strip You Can Easily Tap On & Off
It may be a little thing, but adding lighting underneath your cabinets can make your home feel so much nicer. This
LED strip adheres to wood, metal, and plastic surfaces with the included sticky tape. The power button is conveniently located next to the battery pack, allowing you to turn the lights on and off with a single tap. Use it under kitchen cabinets, bookshelves, or inside closets. 10 These Sticky Grippers That Keep Your Rug’s Corners From Curling
Stubborn, curling rug corners can easily be remedied with these
sticky grippers. The L-shaped design fits perfectly along the edges of your rug, keeping them pressed flat against the floor. Not to mention, they’re safe to use on any tile, stone, carpet, or hardwood surfaces — they’re even durable enough to use outside. 11 The Genius Grooming Apron That Keeps Your Sink Spotless
Thanks to a set of suction cups that attach to your mirror, this
grooming apron catches all the trimmings that fall from your face as you spruce up your mustache or beard. To dispose of the strands, just remove the suction cups and shake the cape over the trash can. No more tiny hairs strewn all over the sink (or clogging the drain) — genius. 12 These Wool Dryer Balls That Speed Up Your Laundry Cycle
Made of premium sheep’s wool sourced from New Zealand, these
dryer balls are the secret to a faster laundry cycle — and they work so much better than conventional dryer sheets. Not only do the balls cut down on the amount of time you need for drying clothes, they also naturally soften your laundry without any harsh ingredients or fragrances. Their anti-static properties may also help reduce wrinkling, as well. 13 These Solar-Powered Stake Lights That Sway In The Breeze
Could these solar-powered
stake lights be any more low-maintenance? Just stick them in a sunny spot and let them charge during the day — they’ll automatically turn on at dusk and shut off at dawn. Better yet, the whimsical lights sway in the breeze, emulating the soft glow of fireflies. 14 A Pumice Bathroom Scrubber That Removes Mineral Buildup With Ease
When you use the right tool, scrubbing the mineral deposits from your toilet bowl and tub doesn’t have to take a lot of effort. This handheld
pumice stone scrubber works to eradicate lime scale, calcium, and even rust — without the need for harsh cleaners. Not to mention, it has a heavy-duty handle that offers a comfortable grip while you scrub. 15 This Realistic-Looking Rock That Hides Your Spare Key In Plain Sight
Don’t agonize over where to hide your spare key. Simply place it inside this “rock.” Made out of molded poly-resin, the
key holder looks like any old stone — only you will know that your key is safely planted inside. The rock blends into bushes, grass, and flowers with ease, concealing your spare in plain sight. 16 The Clever Mosquito Net That Hangs Around Your Hammock
You should be able to swing in your hammock in peace, without any pesky bugs buzzing about. That’s why Wise Owl Outfitters designed this
clever mosquito net that fits around your entire hammock. Made of a lightweight nylon mesh, the net offers full coverage for single and double-size hammocks without interrupting airflow. Even better, it packs down into the included travel pouch for easy carrying. Available colors: Black, Blue, Green, Red 17 A Hard-Wearing Hammock You Can Set Up In Just 60 Seconds
If you’ve avoided buying a
hammock because it seems like too much work, think again. This lightweight yet durable option comes with everything you need to set it up — the entire process can take as little as 60 seconds. The 9-foot talon straps are length-adjustable, so you can control how high your hammock hangs. Simply use the carabiners to attach the straps to the hammock, and you’re all set. Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 15 18 This Hilarious Card Game For Your Next Kickback
How well do you know your friends? Well, after a round of
Scenarios, you’ll probably know them a lot better. With easy-to-explain rules for newcomers, Scenarios is perfect for your next kickback or (adult) family gathering. Each card features a different wacky scenario — simply fill in the blanks with names of people from your group, then get everyone to share their reaction with a thumbs up or thumbs down. The more thumbs ups, the better! 19 The Under-Cabinet Attachment That Opens Stubborn Jars
Tired of straining your hand and wrist while twisting open that stubborn jar? There’s a much easier way to get that lid to budge — just install this under-cabinet
jar opener. The sharp teeth effortlessly open any-size jar with barely any effort on your part. In fact, this genius attachment makes it so you can open your jar with just one hand. 20 This Fan-Favorite Pet Hair Remover With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings
With over 107,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the
ChomChom roller has proven to be one of the most effective pet hair removers on the market. Its hair-trapping technology effortlessly lifts dog and cat fur from furniture, clothes, and even carpet. To dispose of the fur, all you have to do is pop open the compartment and dump it straight into the trash. 21 A Smart Switch That Allows You To Control Your Lights From Anywhere
The
Kasa smart light switch isn’t just a light switch — it’s a tool that allows you to control your fixture from anywhere, even when you’re not at home. Compatible with smart assistant devices, the switch enables you to turn your lights on and off with a simple voice command. Or, you can set schedules and timers using the accompanying Kasa mobile app. 22 This Bamboo Shower Mat That Gives Your Bathroom A Spa-Like Vibe
Any bathroom can feel a bit more like a luxurious spa when you add this
bamboo bath mat. The elevated slats allow for maximum airflow, so it dries quickly once you step out of the bathroom. Plus, a set of anti-slip gaskets on the bottom ensures that the mat won’t slide around your floor. 23 A Rainfall Showerhead That Increases Your Water Pressure
This
rainfall showerhead manages to increase your water pressure without causing your utility bill to spike. How, you might ask? Covered with narrow plastic nozzles, the showerhead injects tiny air bubbles into each droplet — resulting in a luxurious-feeling flow that’s actually using less water than a traditional showerhead. A brass swivel ball at the base makes it easy to adjust the head to any angle you wish. 24 The Wallet-Friendly Bidet That’s So Easy To Install
Adding a bidet to your toilet doesn’t have to cost a lot of money (not to mention, energy). This low-maintenance
bidet attachment can be installed in minutes, and it’s surprisingly wallet-friendly. The dial easily turns to the left or right to adjust the temperature — hey, some like it hot, some like it cold. 25 This Glass Washer That Saves You So Much Time Doing The Dishes
This
rinsing tool is perfect for getting residue off the rims of your your wine glasses, mugs, bottles, and more. Simply press the mouth of the cup down on the gadget — a series of spraying jets blast away any smudges or stains. After cleaning, the leftover water flows directly into your sink for mess-free convenience. Doing the dishes just got so much easier. 26 The Outdoor Blanket That Packs Down To A Portable Size
Packing down to a compact size, this
outdoor blanket is great for last-minute getaways, whether you’re going camping or hanging out at the beach. Made of durable yet lightweight polyester, the waterproof blanket keeps you comfy and dry in any environment. It comes in high-visibility shades of red, blue, yellow and green, and there’s a camouflage option for those who prefer to blend into their surroundings. Available colors and patterns: 5 27 A Silky Microfiber Duvet Cover That Feels Like 5-Star Hotel Bedding
You don’t have to be on vacation to feel like you’re sleeping in a five-star hotel. In fact, you might just need this silky
microfiber duvet set. Available in calming shades like camel, sage, lavender, and ice blue, the ultra-soft duvet and pillow shams give your bed a luxurious feel. Plus, the entire set is machine-washable, making maintenance a breeze. Available sizes: Queen, King Available colors: 13 28 These Breathable Cotton Sateen Sheets That Come In Dozens Of Rich Hues
Featuring a sateen weave, these
cotton sheets are as soft as can be. Boasting breathability combined with a more silky, heavyweight feel, they’re great for hot sleepers who still like the comfort of a little heft. There are dozens of hues to pick from, ranging from soft neutrals to rich jewel tones — truly, something for every taste. Available sizes: Twin — California King Available colors: 44 29 This Doorbell Chime Cover That Instantly Makes Your Home Look Nicer
With a nature-inspired cutout pattern, this wooden
doorbell chime cover instantly elevates the look of your home. The crisp white design seamlessly blends in with any existing decor, adding a modern but soft touch to an otherwise ordinary fixture in your home. It comes with all the hardware needed for installation, so you can get it set up ASAP. 30 An Electric Citrus Juicer That Makes Mornings So Much Better
Whether you’re craving fresh-squeezed o.j. or lemonade, this electric
citrus juicer makes the process as easy as can be. It’s designed with two cones that rotate in either direction, ensuring you get as much juice as possible from each piece of fruit. There’s also an adjustable pulp strainer, so you can decide how smooth your juice will be. Plus, you’ll find measurements on the side of the 32-ounce pitcher, so you can see how much liquid the juicer has squeezed. 31 This Under-Cabinet Wine Glass Holder That’s Sophisticated & Functional
Those wine glasses gathering dust on your shelf can become sophisticated pieces of decor, thanks to this
under-cabinet holder. Made of sturdy stainless steel, the storage unit hugs the bottom of your cabinet, providing space for up to 12 wine glasses. Each glass easily slides in and out of the holder, so you can quickly grab as many as you need for your guests. Available colors and styles: 4 32 The Only Rechargeable Lighter You’ll Ever Need
Ditch your disposable lighters and invest in something that will last — this
USB-rechargeable lighter that can be used over and over again. Using plasma technology, the flameless lighter sparks up your grill, campfire, or candle without any fluid. For that reason, it’s great to have on hand in windy or rainy conditions. Plus, the extra-long neck makes it easy to reach into deep candle jars. 33 This Expandable Bamboo Bath Tray For The Ultimate Self-Care Ritual
Make bath time even more luxurious with this
expandable bamboo tray. Extending directly over your tub, the tray provides plenty of space for your self-care essentials, such as a candle, washcloth, and glass of wine. There’s even a tablet holder, so you can catch up on your favorite feel-good show. 34 A Marble Mortar & Pestle That’s As Practical As It Is Beautiful
This
mortar and pestle set is as aesthetically pleasing as it is useful. Crafted from solid white marble, each piece is designed to stand the test of time. Use the mortar and pestle to grind herbs and spices, mash guacamole, or create your own seasoning blends. Plus, it adds a sophisticated touch to any kitchen countertop. 35 This Organizing Bin That Keep Your Fridge & Freezer Tidy
If food is spilling all over your fridge and freezer shelves, this
plastic storage bin can help. Designed with handles on either end, it’s super easy to pull out from your shelves. Use it to hold produce, beverages, or frozen meals — once you see how much tidier it makes your fridge, you’ll likely want to buy a few more. Available styles: Narrow, Wide 36 The Low-Maintenance Coffee Maker For Cold Brew Fans
If you prefer a refreshing glass of cold brew to a piping cup of joe, then you’ll love this hassle-free
coffee maker. The glass carafe is designed with a removable mesh filter that allows your grounds to properly steep overnight. Then, remove the filter and pour the fresh, chilled coffee into your cup. For an added treat, top with your favorite milk before sipping. 37 A Bowl Of Glowing Himalayan Salt Crystals That Emit Negative Ions
Give any room a relaxing, spa-like vibe by setting up this
Himalayan salt crystal lamp. Featuring several large chunks of hand-carved salt inside a crystal bowl, the lamp emits a soft glow that promotes a sense of calm — it even emits negative ions that help promote a sense of well-being. Use the in-line dimmer switch to achieve the perfect brightness, then kick back and enjoy the relaxing ambience. 38 This Cool Mist Humidifier That’s Whisper-Quiet
Whether you have dry skin, chapped lips, or seasonal allergies, running a humidifier can help. Running for up to 24 hours on a single tank fill, this
cool mist humidifier adds just the right amount of moisture to the air in your home. Thanks to its whisper-quiet motor and sleek, all-black exterior, it blends right in among your room’s decor — you’ll barely even notice it’s there (but your skin and sinuses will thank you). 39 Some Self-Adhesive Marble Paper That Jazzes Up Your Shelves & Cabinets
Available in several different marble patterns, this self-adhesive film allows you to liven up the shelves, cupboards, and drawers in your home. The
peel-and-stick paper can even be used to create an accent wall or add interest to a simple table. Plus, it removes easily without any residue — so you can freshen up your home’s look on the regular. Available colors and patterns: 10 40 These Stemless Glasses That Are Great For Serving Wine & Cocktails
The next time your friends come over, serve them some wine or cocktails in these
stemless glasses. Simple yet sophisticated, the glasses proudly display whatever delicious concoction you’re serving — everything from chardonnay to mojitos to iced tea. Since they’re dishwasher-safe and don’t have delicate stems, they’re great for regular, everyday use. 41 This Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder With A Built-In Toothpaste Dispenser
The key to decluttering your bathroom counter in a multi-person household? Installing this space-saving
toothbrush holder. Equipped with a built-in toothpaste dispenser, two drinking cups, a storage drawer, and a shelf on top, the wall-mounted unit keeps all your toiletries effortlessly organized. Need even more space? It even comes in a larger size with four cups and two storage drawers. Available colors and styles: 9 42 A Magnetic Knife Bar That Keeps Your Utensils On Hand
Traditional knife blocks take up precious counter space, while this
magnetic bar simply mounts to your wall. The stainless steel rack keeps your knives secure and within arm’s reach, so you can easily reach over and grab what you need while you cook. A second level provides even more storage space for your spatulas, spoons, and whisks — just use the included metal hooks to hang them. Available sizes: 12 inches — 24 inches 43 This Bamboo Lazy Susan That Offers 2 Tiers Of Spinning Storage
With two levels for storing your spice jars, canned food, and more, this
lazy Susan keeps your pantry items organized and readily accessible. The turntable is constructed from durable, sleek bamboo wood — it looks great inside your cabinet or sitting out on your counter. Assembly couldn’t be any simpler, so you’ll have your lazy Susan up and running in minutes. 44 A Lightweight Serving Tray For Breakfasts In Bed
With this lightweight
wooden tray table, you can treat anyone (or even yourself) to a relaxing breakfast in bed. It has a set of foldable legs that keeps it propped up on any flat surface — you’ll also find that the handles make carrying the tray so easy, even when it’s loaded up with pancakes and coffee. 45 The Sun & Water Spray That Shields Your Outdoor Furniture From UV Rays & Rain
Rain or shine, this
spray-on protectant will keep your patio furniture looking fresh. Not only does the spray boost the water repellency of outdoor fabrics (as well as leather and suede), it can also help reduce fading due to constant exposure to UV rays. In other words, if you want your chairs, umbrellas, and flags to look good after enduring any type of weather, buy this. 46 This Bronze Door Knocker That Looks Like An Antique
Made of zinc alloy with a brushed bronze finish, this
lion-shaped door knocker looks like it came straight out of the world of Narnia. While it may look like a costly antique, it’s actually quite wallet-friendly. Mount it on your front door to give your residence a regal feel from the moment you step onto the front porch. Available colors: Bronze, Gold 47 A Dishwasher Magnet That Lets Your Housemates Know You’ve Run A Cycle
When you live with housemates, there’s always the question of whether or not someone has run the dishwasher. Thanks to this handy
magnetic sign, you’ll always know whether the dishes are dirty or clean. Just slide the cover back and forth to reveal the easy-to-read words — no more accidentally running the dishwasher twice again. 48 This Ultra-Soft Sofa Cover With A Subtle Geometric Pattern
Whether you have pets or young kids (or both), this machine-washable
sofa cover ensures that your furniture is protected from stray hairs and unwanted stains. Made of ultra-soft, wrinkle-resistant polyester, the cover effortlessly fits over couches of any shape — not to mention, a subtle geometric pattern adds a bit of texture to your space. Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 7 49 These Aloe Vera-Infused Bed Sheets That Feel Luxurious On Your Skin
These
microfiber sheets are unlike anything you’ve ever slept on before — they’re infused with hydrating aloe vera, which soothes your skin while you rest. Complete with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, the ultra-soft set makes any bed feel extra luxurious. Choose from subdued shades such as cream, navy, and brown. Available sizes: Twin — California King Available colors: 6 50 A Tufted Stool That Offers Hidden Storage Space
With a hollowed-out base, this
faux leather ottoman is perfect for hiding spare blankets, pillows, or dog toys in plain sight. The tufted lid gives this storage box the look of real furniture — plus, it doubles as a footrest or extra seating. A pair of handles makes it easy to carry the ottoman from room to room. 51 Some Sturdy Wooden Hangers That Hold Your Heaviest Garments
Supporting up to 15 pounds apiece, these sturdy
wooden hangers are ideal for holding heavy coats and suit jackets. Not to mention, each one has a built-in pant bar for a pair of trousers or a skirt. A notch on each arm keeps garments with spaghetti straps from sliding onto the floor, while the metal swivel hook allows you to hang your clothes in any direction you’d like. Available colors: Natural, Vintage, White 52 A Set Of Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls With Airtight Lids
Any cooking enthusiast would benefit from having these
stainless steel bowls in their kitchen arsenal. The set includes five different-sized bowls, which can be used for mixing batter, kneading dough, tossing salads, and more. Plus, you get a set of airtight plastic lids that fit snugly over each bowl, so you can place your prepped ingredients and leftovers in the fridge or freezer. 53 This Space-Saving Corner Shelf For Your Collectibles & Knickknacks
If you’re tight on space — but still want to show off your collection of mementos — this
corner shelf is for you. It has five tiers for displaying your knickknacks, picture frames, and small houseplants, and it’s surprisingly easy to assemble. Its unique design fits neatly into the corner of any room, providing a little extra storage without sacrificing precious square footage. 54 These Fancy Highball Glasses Made Of Italian-Crafted Glass
Add a little European flair to your everyday routine with these
highball glasses made of Italian-crafted glass. The modern-looking glasses are great for serving everything from orange juice to sparkling water to cocktails. The thin, cylindrical design makes them easy to hold in your hand, while the thick base ensures they won’t tip over while resting on a table. 55 A Collection Of Potted Faux Plants That Don’t Require Any Watering
A touch of greenery can make any home look nicer, but if you have a busy schedule, high-maintenance houseplants may be out of the question. Luckily, you can get the same look by investing in this set of
potted faux plants. The realistic-looking eucalyptus leaves sit in rustic holders made out of paper pulp — place them along your windowsill, on your coffee table, or any other spot that could use a little brightening up. 56 This Aesthetically Pleasing Soy Candle That Comes In Dozens Of Enticing Scents
Burning a scented candle can absolutely elevate the ambience of your home. If you’re tired of ordinary, everyday fragrances, you should check out this
soy candle from Lulu Candles. With aromas such as jasmine, oud and sandalwood, pineapple evergreen, and black amber, you’ll definitely find a scent to fall in love with. Not to mention, the sleek black vessel looks great sitting on your coffee table or bookshelf. 57 The Reusable Ear Swab That’s More Eco-Friendly
Compact and fully reusable, this
ear swab will completely eliminate your need for traditional cotton swabs. The stiff nylon wand features a textured and flexible silicone head on each end — after every use, just rinse the swab with a bit of soap and water. For added convenience, it comes with a compact travel case that fits inside your toiletry kit. 58 A Pocket Organizer That Attaches To Your Car’s Sun Visor
One way to keep your car tidy? Sliding this
pocket organizer onto your sun visor. Designed with a zippered compartment, five card slots, and a mesh sleeve, the faux leather holder offers plenty of space for your credit cards, vehicle registration papers, and phone chargers. There’s even a clip specifically designated to hold a pair of sunglasses. Available colors: Black, Gray, Beige 59 This Minimalist Desk Lamp Equipped With A Wireless Charging Dock
Streamlined and modern, this
LED desk lamp adds a minimalist touch to your work-from-home setup. But that’s not all — the base is also equipped with a wireless charger for your smart devices. With several color and brightness modes, the lamp has a totally customizable feel. There’s even a timer option that automatically shuts the light off after 40 minutes. 60 A Magnetic Dry-Erase Planner Set For Daily, Weekly & Monthly Schedules
Between work, errands, and social events, your calendar may fill up fast — which is why this
