The 50 Cheapest, Most Clever Things With Near-Perfect Reviews on Amazon

Products that will have you saying “wow!” out loud.

by Mackenzie Edwards
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
The wide variety of Amazon products you’re about to find on this list have one thing in common: Amazing customer reviews and sky-high ratings. From a bathmat to a waterproof lighter, these finds have garnered glowing reviews from people around the world. So many reviewers love these innovative solutions, and get this: They’re surprisingly affordable. These are the 50 cheapest, most clever things with near-perfect reviews on Amazon.

On this list, you’ll find cleaning tools, iPhone accessories, elegant decor, and so much more. Plus, I’ve included a rave review along with each product — just in case you need any more convincing.

01

The adhesive mesh cover to stop hair from clogging your drains

Amazon
Aire Allure Disposable Shower Drain Mesh Stickers (25-Pack)
$12

These cheap, innovative drain covers can help keep your drain hair-free. The mesh stickers adhere to your shower or bath floor and stay in place for weeks. When you notice the adhesive starting to wear away, it’s time to swap it out for another. This pack comes with 25 stickers to last a long time. Not only does it offer a sanitary way to protect your drain, but it takes just a few seconds to do.

One review: “Works great. It adheres well to my drain. Perfect size as well. Even lasts longer than it says. I’m easily able to go 3+ weeks instead of 2 weeks like I planned. Catches single strands and groups it into big clumps of hair that come off easy.”

02

This $20 bath mat that’s earned more than 55,000 reviews

Amazon
Genteele Bath Mats
$20

Turn your bathroom into a spa oasis without spending too much with this adorable and cult-favorite memory foam bath mat that feels like you’re stepping onto a cloud. The outer surface is velvet microfiber that’s soft and easy to care for. You can machine wash and dry this rug without worrying about the colors fading or the mat losing its shape. It can help keep you safe, too, since it’s so absorbent and has nonslip grips on the underside to prevent sliding. It’s available in 21 colors and eight sizes and boasts more than 56,000 reviews.

One review: “This is super comfortable and extremely cushiony, even by memory foam standards. It's absorbent yet quick to dry, and the soft, velvety fabric feels great on bare feet.”

03

The cordless LED light to keep on hand for emergencies

Amazon
Ontel Lightweight Cordless LED Light
$10

This $10 tool is handy in case of an emergency or for working on projects around the house. The cordless LED is ultra-bright, lightweight, and compact. It has a sturdy swivel base that makes it hands-free to illuminate crawl spaces, attics, or breaker switches. The magnetic base also attaches to metallic surfaces to provide 500 lumens whenever you need it.

One review: “For stormy weather, I bought all of my kids one to have on hand for emergencies and any other needs they would have. The LED light is very bright, indeed... I love it…”

04

This detergent holder that keeps your laundry room clean & neat

Amazon
Skywin Laundry Detergent Holder and Drip Tray
$20

This laundry detergent holder and drip tray is an inexpensive and functional addition to your laundry room. The holder securely stores your large detergent bottle at an angle for easy pouring and the drip tray catches any excess soap, with no mess. Plus, the rubber feet at the bottom keep the holder in place and it even comes with straps to fasten the detergent bottle so it doesn’t slip.

One review: “This product is simply amazing! The days of having to hold a little cup and the bottle to get every drop is dead. This product is worth every penny just buy it!!!”

05

A shoe & foot deodorizer made with essential oils that tons of reviewers swear by

Amazon
Elite Sportz Shoe Deodorizer
$16

This deodorizer is under $20 and has earned more than 10,000 reviews. Spray it into sneakers, boots, or sandals — or you can even apply it right to your foot. It’ll help stop unwanted odors in their track and prevent them from coming back. The spray is made of seven essential oils and 11 herbs including peppermint, tea tree, aloe vera, and coconut so it moisturizes and soothes itchy skin, as well.

One review: “Elite does the job instantaneously and keeps working. I'm pleasantly surprised and very happy I saw this.”

06

These individually wrapped stain wipes for on-the-go spot treatments

Amazon
Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover (25-Pack)
$18

With more than 28,000 reviews, this best-selling stain remover is free of chemicals or dyes but is effective at removing fresh and set-in stains from juice, baby food, formula, and even ketchup. This pack comes with 25 individual wipes to keep in your bag, purse, or backpack.

One review: “Seriously the best for getting out easy and every stain. Has gotten out blueberry, blackberry, beets, and everything in between! So impressed.”

07

This clever automatic drink dispenser for fewer spills

Amazon
The Magic Tap Automatic Drink Dispenser
$15

No more spills thanks to this clever automatic drink dispenser. The tap and straw contraption fits into narrow and wide bottlenecks such as large jugs of milk, fruit juice, or sweet tea. It features an easy-to-use trigger that you push with the edge of your cup to dispense your drink of choice without spilling any on the counters or floors. The hands-free gadget costs less than $20 and will quickly pay for itself.

One review: “These are one of those things that my husband sees and thinks ‘We NEED this.’ I rolled my eyes and pretended to be excited. To my surprise, I love them!! One of them is being used for my daughter's milk and one is on a jug of cold brew coffee.”

08

An outdoor party game with a bottle opener for parties

Amazon
Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game
$38

Here’s a game your guests and family will love: a surfboard-shaped loop and ring game. The affordable “Tiki Toss” is the perfect addition to any porch or backyard. Mount the surfboard to a post and compete to see who can first swing the loop onto the hook. On the surfboard, you’ll find a convenient bottle opener and magnetic cap catcher for spectators and competitors.

One review: “We received one of these as a gift and now we are buying one to give as a gift because of how much fun it is.”

09

A glass pour-over coffeemaker that’s under $15

Amazon
Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker
$14

This pour-over coffee maker is surprisingly affordable and makes incredible coffee. It’s made of BPA-free, heat-resistant glass and features a cool-touch collar to protect your fingers. Plus, rather than using a paper filter, it uses a fine mesh stainless steel filter, so your coffee is smoother and more flavorful — and uses less waste. This coffee maker has earned more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

One review: “Our family loves this pour-over coffee pot. It gets used almost every day! Great quality.”

10

These reusable K-Cup alternatives for buying coffee in bulk

Amazon
K&J Reusable K Cups (4-Pack)
$11

These clever reusable K-Cup alternatives are cheap and highly rated by reviewers. The coffee filters fit into Keurig dispensers, however, you can fill them with any coffee of your choice. This means you can buy coffee in bulk and save a few bucks, without giving up your coffee maker.

One review: “For the price, for the environment, and for the love of a good cup of hot coffee, these reusable filters are excellent! Buy them!”

11

An herb garden kit for newbies and experts

Amazon
Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit
$30

This herb garden kit is just $30 and has earned more than 4,000 five-star reviews. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned gardener, the DIY kit has everything you need to successfully grow herbs in your home, including non-GMO seeds, soil discs, plant markers, jute bags, shears, and an infuser. It even comes with a complete planting guide to help you nourish your plants.

12

The vegetable spiralizer that creates a fun pasta alternative

Amazon
Ontel Vegetable Spiralizer
$10

Looking for an easy and cheap dinner option? This spiralizer turns vegetables like zucchini into spirals like spaghetti. The dual stainless steel blades cut both thin spaghetti and thick fettuccine-sized noodles. It’s effortless — insert your vegetable and give the device a twist. This $10 gadget has earned more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

One review: “This is the fourth one I had bought. I use it all the time and I'm now buying these as gifts for people who see mine and love it. I use it all the time. It is so easy to use and the cleanup is very quick.”

13

The cozy slipper socks with grips on the bottom for traction

Amazon
Ontel Huggle Slipper Socks
$12

Treat yourself or someone you love to a pair of these ultra-comfy slipper socks. They boast a plush and warm inside with a nonslip sole that keeps you safe on slippery floors. The cable-knot design with fleece hem is undeniably cozy. Best of all? This pair costs less than $12.

One review: “I live in New England where we have cold nights. It’s so nice to put on the snuggle socks soon as I get home. They’re still warm and fuzzy. I have given these as gifts to members of my family and they love them!!”

14

A sleek & rustic bedside alarm clock with a lot of settings

Amazon
MEKO Wood Digital Alarm Clock
$30

Waking up is easy with this wooden-looking alarm clock. It displays the time (in 12 or 24-hour mode), date, day of the week, the temperature of the room (in Celsius or Fahrenheit), and your alarms, all at the same time. You can set two alarms at once and even adjust the volume and brightness of the large screen display. There are also voice and noise control settings, and the alarm comes with a removable mini light for late-night reading.

One review: “Super easy to set up - just read the instructions it comes with to get all your preferred settings set. There were actually more settings than I was expecting; like voice/noise activation which was cool to play around with for a while. I now have mine on the brightest setting all the time because I love to see both the time & date at a glance. & I love the way it looks; it's so sleek. Would definitely recommend!”

15

These silicone molds for the perfect ice cubes

Amazon
glacio Silicone Ice Cube Trays (Set Of 2)
$16

These premium silicone ice cube trays make easy work of chilling your beverages. Lids keep liquid from spilling while you transfer the trays to the freezer, and the flexible body lets you pop the cubes out as needed. They stack neatly to save space and are dishwasher-safe for effortless cleaning.

One review: “This ice cube tray is wonderful!! It's very easy to use & remove ice cubes after frozen. I love the cover as it helps to keep from spilling any water when refilling & putting in the freezer plus it makes it easy to stack one on top of the other to help save room in your freezer.”

16

This bracing body wash made with tea tree oil

Amazon
Remedy Soap Tea Tree Body Wash (Pack Of 2)
$15

With more than 27,000 five-star ratings, this tea tree body wash is one of the more popular cleansers on Amazon. A blend of tea tree oil, aloe vera, and mint soothes irritated skin and acts as a natural deodorizer, while coconut, jojoba, and olive oils provide moisture. While multiple reviewers found this body wash helped relieve a variety of skin conditions, it’s also suitable for normal skin types.

One review: “I really love this stuff! [...] It has a nice clean refreshing scent and a little zing to it. [...] It wakes me up and makes me feel and smell fresh!”

17

A unique corner shelf with 2 tiers

Amazon
Greenco 2-Tier Corner Shelf
$13

This unique wall-mounted corner shelf is the perfect place to display your favorite plants, family photos, or other decorative pieces to dress up your home. The two-tier unit easily mounts to the wall with the included hardware. And best of all? It costs less than $15.

One reviewer: “Good deal, it was easy to assemble. Perfect for corner display of small objects.”

18

This vehicle organizer with 50,000+ 5-star reviews

Amazon
Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer
$25

Tidy up the interior of your vehicle with the help of this fan-favorite car organizer — it has a near-perfect 4.7-star overall rating after 62,000-plus reviews. The organizer has multiple adjustable compartments and side mesh pockets to hold various items. And it even collapses down to a smaller size for more compact vehicles. The organizer features a waterproof lining and a sturdy structure for durability.

19

A highly rated cold brew coffee maker that’s just $15

Amazon
Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$15

Pour coffee grounds and water into this cold brew coffee maker and pop it in the fridge before heading to bed, and wake up to a delicious cup of caffeine in the morning. The 32-ounce coffee maker is made from borosilicate glass for durability with a silicone base to ensure it won’t slide around. Dual silicone rings and a tight-fitting cap form an airtight seal for freshness.

20

These reusable dishcloths that are super absorbent

Amazon
Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (Pack Of 10)
$18

With more than 35,000 five-star Amazon ratings, these Swedish dishcloths are a great all-purpose addition to your cleaning supply arsenal. Made from cellulose and cotton, they work as a soft cloth when wet and a gentle scouring pad when dry. The cloths are safe for most surfaces (marble, stainless steel, tile, and wood) and can be machine washed for easy maintenance.

One review: “This is an awesome alternative to traditional dishcloths--I like using these in the kitchen. They dry very quickly if you wring them out, and I don't have to worry about these building up mildew.”

21

These battery-powered lights that brighten up any room

Amazon
Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Touch Lights (2-Pack)
$10

Use these puck lights to brighten up different areas around your home, including underneath your kitchen cabinets, on the stairs, inside a pantry, and more. They’re battery-powered (each one takes three AAs), and can be installed using either the included adhesive tape or screws. The lights put out a warm white glow and they are touch-sensitive to turn them on and off.

22

A 3-pack of self-watering planters that sustain any plant

Amazon
Vanavazon 6-Inch Self-Watering Planter Pots
$17

Growing indoor plants just got a little simpler with these self-watering plastic planters. They’re designed for African violets, but according to reviewers, will work with any plant that needs access to a lot of water. Just add H20 to the clear bottom portion and click it in place to the pot above. From there, the white cotton rope (included) will soak up the liquid and deliver it to the plant above (plants not included).

One review: “These planters are great if you're like me & suck at growing plants. The plants drink the water they need, as they need it, you just fill it back up when you see the water level is low. Simple & easy.”

23

A caddy that can organize your tablet, phone, & more

Amazon
HAKACC Bedside Caddy
$6

Hang the HAKACC caddy over your bed, armchair, sofa, or table, and you have instant organization. It has three mesh pockets with a linen back for pens, phones, glasses, remotes, and more, one larger pocket for books or tablets, and can hold up to 12 pounds. Just tuck the flat board, and the leather side will keep the organizer from slipping. Never lose your essentials again.

One review: “Well made , good stitching. Fits/hangs well, hold shape. Pockets are roomy. Easily holds cell phone, remotes, pens, water bottle, magazine, normal-sized book. Very convenient, can cover with comforter , inconspicuous. Happy with purchase.”

24

A spill-free cup holder that fits between couch cushions

Amazon
Sofa Stud Couch Mug & Cup Holder
$19

This handy cup holder will keep your drinks in place, no matter where you’re sitting on a couch. Just fit the slim paddle (on the bottom) in between your couch cushions until the base of the cup holder (on the top) rests securely on the surface. Even if there’s bumping and bouncing, it’s designed to hold any 12-ounce drink or snack, remote control, or phone without spilling.

One review: “Amazingly handy - I don't have to find a coffee table to slot in the middle of my U-shaped sectional. I can sit where I want AND have a drink without the usual spill. A game changer for zooming a meeting from where II want to be without some side table. You might think you need this; trust me, you do.”

25

A space-saving bathroom organizer for toothbrushes, toothpaste, & more

Amazon
BHeadCat Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder
$28

Clean up your bathroom sink area in no time with this wall-mounted organizer. Not only can it hold six toothbrushes, but it also has two automatic toothpaste dispensers, a drawer for small items, a space on top for razors, creams, and more, plus two cups that hang upside down so water doesn’t collect in them. And installation is simple and tool-free — just wipe the smooth surface clean, apply the traceless stickers, wait 24 hours, and the organizer attaches right to the stickers.

One review: “Extra counter space! Love that it has option for 2 different tooth pastes. Kids and adults! Less mess. More counter space. No brainer. It sticks on to mirror very well.”

26

A triangular dish drying rack for the corner of your sink

Amazon
SHUYUE Triangle Dish Drying Rack
$9

This clever triangle dish drying rack is convenient and effective. It rolls up when it’s not in use, however, its compact size is ideal for keeping out all the time. It’s made of sturdy stainless steel and acts as a shelf for drying fruit, sponges, or brushes. This $9 find is heat-resistant, BPA-free, and easy to clean.

One review: “Utilitarian yet aesthetically pleasing!”

27

This karaoke microphone that lights up and even records your voice

Amazon
BlueFire 4-in-1 Karaoke Wireless Microphone
$20

Reviewers can’t get enough of this wireless karaoke microphone. The four-in-one device offers portable fun for hours. Not only can it be used as your own personal microphone, but it also connects to Bluetooth to play music and record songs, while featuring 28 colorful LED lights that sync to your tune. The high-quality speakers make you sound like a star even if the only one listening is you. It’s earned more than 15,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

One review: “My children and their friends enjoy this microphone so much! I was impressed by the sound quality and the flashing lights are really fun. It's easy to use and connect to a Bluetooth device — I connected to my phone and was able to play music through my Spotify app for music to sing along to. The kids enjoyed it so much I ordered a second one so that they wouldn't have to fight over it.”

28

A shampoo brush that has 100,000+ 5-star reviews

Amazon
HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush
$8

With more than 102,000 five-star reviews, this shampoo brush is an overwhelming favorite on Amazon. Use the tool to deep clean your strands in the shower — plus, the soft silicone pieces will provide a relaxing scalp massage at the same time. “It feels so good and ensures that I get my scalp squeaky clean! No more dandruff and product buildup for this girl!” wrote one fan. The shampoo brush is suitable for all hair types and comes in various colors within the listing.

29

The cleaning tool designed for baseboards

Amazon
Baseboard Buddy Baseboard & Molding Cleaning Tool
$25

Baseboards tend to be a neglected area of your home because they’re difficult to clean, but this cleaning tool is designed to save your back. The “baseboard buddy” has a long handle that breaks down so you can easily store it. It comes with extra-large reusable pads that each have a contoured head to conform to your baseboards or other moldings such as trim work and door molding. The entire head of the brush swivels 360 degrees and extends up to 4 feet to reach up high and down low. It’s earned nearly 20,000 reviews.

One review: “I used the mop dry and cleaned all the baseboards in my home and this tool did a great job. It was simple to assemble the handle and easy to use right out of the box. Cleaning baseboards just became trouble-free for me.”

30

This ergonomic pillow that supports the neck, back, knees, & legs

Amazon
CosyTech Bolster Pillow
$29

This half-moon-shaped pillow is designed to fit the natural curve of your neck, back, knees, and legs for pressure relief in those areas. It’s made of memory foam that’s firm yet comfortable and comes with a breathable, soft cover that’s also machine washable. The pillow is perfect for back and side sleepers looking to align their spines or anyone looking for some extra support.

One review: “Bought this one night while dealing with extreme pain from a herniated disc. It is very comfortable and, along with physical therapy and medicine, has made sleeping much easier and more comfortable. I use it under my knees or between my knees if sleeping on my side. It is neither too soft nor too firm and just the right size and shape. Great purchase. I even bring it with me when I travel.”

31

A space-saving colander that snaps onto pots, pans, & bowls

Amazon
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer
$23

With its universal design, this space-saving colander snaps onto round pots, pans, and bowls (including lipped ones) of all sizes. It’s made from heat-resistant, food-grade silicone with a built-in spout. When cooking is complete, toss the colander in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Its small size will take up minimal space in your cabinets.

32

This tool that reviewers say can unclog the most stubborn blockages

Amazon
Omont Drain Clog Remover Tool (6 Pack)
$10

Remove hair, debris, food, and other blockages from the drains in your kitchen and bathroom with this set of six clog remover tools. They’re about 20 inches in length to reach far into drains (including sinks, tubs, and more). Also included in the set is a longer stainless steel tool with a claw grip. One reviewer wrote, “I have been dealing with a stubborn drain clog in my shower that has been ongoing for months. [...] This metal claw legend went down and grabbed hold of a hair wad so freaking large I was astonished.”

33

The car phone mount that’s earned nearly 10,000 reviews

Amazon
iOttie Dash & Windshield Universal Car Mount
$24

There’s a reason this car phone mount has earned nearly 100,000 reviews and the title of “Amazon’s #1 best-seller.” The universal mount holds phones and cases of all sizes and allows you to extend the arm from 4 to 6.5-inches and pivot it on a 260-degree arc. It attaches to your dash with a single-string suction cup and adjustable foot bottom. It positions your phone at eye level while you’re driving while keeping your hands free. When you want to retrieve your phone, just tap the one-click release.

One review: “Absolutely love this phone car mount. Incredibly secure hold not only on the dashboard but with my phone. I like that it has an opening at the bottom so that I can run my USB charging cord to the phone when my phone is mounted.”

34

A flameless plasma lighter with a waterproof case

Amazon
LcFun Waterproof Lighter Outdoor Windproof Lighter
$16

This rechargeable, flameless lighter is the inventive gadget you need to add to your survival pack. The waterproof light uses plasma to ignite rather than gas or butane and instead can be charged with a USB. The windproof and rainproof lighter is a camper’s best friend when facing the elements. The waterproof case and lanyard make it easy to carry with you at all times and it has earned more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

One review: “The lighter itself looks rugged and high-quality. The fact that it’s flameless and rechargeable is so awesome! Very futuristic looking when you press the button to start up the arc lighters.”

35

This silicone toilet brush with a ventilated caddy for storing

Amazon
MagicBrush Magic Silicone Toilet Brush
$20

This cleaning tool has gained lots of traction thanks to #cleaningtok and its $20 price tag. This toilet brush has a refillable liquid soap dispenser built right into it, so you can squeeze the ergonomic handle to begin scrubbing away the grime in your toilet bowl. The entire brush is made of silicone, which is sanitary yet flexible, and the head bends easily to reach your toilet from all angles. The scratch-resistant bristles tackle soap scrum and other gunk and when it’s not in use, the brush comes with a ventilated storage caddy that keeps your hands and floor clean.

One review: “Way better than those hard-bristled ones that you have to keep replacing because they get so rusty and nasty looking after a while.”

36

The convenient one-hand dish soap dispenser

Amazon
Aeakey Soap Dispenser
$9

You have a dish in one hand and would really love to get the washing done — as soon as you drop that dish and refill your sponge with soap. Not anymore — this one-hand dish soap dispenser allows you to multitask with efficiency while cutting back on the number of products you have to store on your sink and the amount of dish soap you use. The compact tool features a compartment for filling with soap on the bottom and the perfect spot for your sponge right at the top. When you’re ready to wash, give the sponge a little push downward to fill it with soap and get to work. The genius pick has more than 15,000 reviews.

One review: “I must have seen this product several times in various platforms, because it was in my wishlist three times. I finally purchased it and it was so worthwhile! It dispenses the exact right amount of soap to get the dishes washed without being wasteful. I had previously used more of a wand scrubber which would leak leaving dish soap all over. This is controlled and fits nicely on my counter. Highly recommend!”

37

These dry cleaning sheets that freshen up clothing in the dryer

Amazon
Woolite Dry Care Cleaner
$14

You can actually skip the washing machine and head straight to your dryer when you use these unique dry cleaning sheets to spot clean, remove dirt and odors, and freshen up fabrics within minutes. Just place one to five garments that are similar in fabric and color in the dryer along with one of these sheets and tumble dry it for 20 minutes. Your clothing will emerge looking like you just picked it up from the dry cleaner.

One review: “Saves money on dry cleaning which is so important these days.”

38

An outlet with 6 sides and USB charging ports

Amazon
POWRUI 6-Outlet Extender
$18

One outlet can only do so much in your home — but this multi-tasking six-outlet extender is the answer to all of your cable and wire organization dreams. The three-sided power strip features six outlets and two USB charging ports — plus a soothing night light for good measure. It has a surge protector for safety and has amassed a whopping more than 55,000 reviews.

One review: “I love this thing. It totally rocks. I went from two outlets to six, it has a couple of USB ports, and it lights up like a Christmas donut when the sun goes down. In addition, you can control the level of brightness or shut it off entirely if you like. [...] If you want to add a bunch of outlets to a wall plug, this is a great way to go. [...]”

39

The insulated mug designed to look like a camera lens

Amazon
TMANGO Camera Lens Coffee Mug With Lid
$10

This insulated camera lens mug is a clever addition to any shutterbug’s drinkware collection. The outer plastic body is shaped like a manual lens and a stainless steel interior holds up to 13.5 ounces of your favorite hold or cold beverage. Best of all, a translucent leakproof lid makes it easy to travel with — perhaps while you’re out taking pics with your real lens.

One review: “Gave as a gift to a photographer friend. They truly thought it was an actual camera lens. They love it! The size is good, it doesn't leak and keeps the drink hot, and they get lots of compliments.”

40

A cult-favorite mold & mildew stain remover

Amazon
RMR-86 Instant Mold and Mildew Stain Remover Spray
$17

Everyone has their least favorite stain types to have to deal with, but there’s no doubt that mold and mildew are way up there for many. These notoriously difficult-to-treat stains are a lot easier to combat with this cult-favorite mold and mildew stain remover spray that boasts more than 38,000 reviews. The formula cuts through these stains and their odors on both indoor and outdoor surfaces and it’s an Amazon best-seller.

One review: “[...] After spraying several sprays to each corner of the tubs problem areas the directions recommended to let it sit for 5-10 min. I was preparing myself for the worst but when I tell you, this stuff worked almost immediately! And it didn’t just work it exceeded my expectations!! [...]”

41

The magic metal brush that removes pet hair from couches and clothes

Amazon
Uproot Cleaner Pro Reusable Cat Hair Remover
$21

Eliminate pet hair from your favorite sofa with this magic tool that should cost a lot more than $21. This metal brush features a wooden handle, which is comfortable in your hand. In addition to handling pet hair and fur, you can use this tool to gently brush your couch and trim loose strings and banish pilling. It’s Amazon’s #1 best-seller in “laundry cleaning supplies” and has earned nearly 10,000 reviews.

One review: “This thing is completely worth it. The carpet seriously looks ten times better and I didn't even realize it looked kinda faded. It was beyond easy and the results speak for themselves.”

42

An exfoliating shower towel with over 10,000 ratings

Amazon
GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel
$15

Get double the cleaning action in your bath or shower with this Japanese-made exfoliating towel that sloughs away dry skin while its lathers. The cloth can help keep breakouts at bay and is designed with a tough weave that resists rips, so it will last a long time. It has a high 4.7-star rating and more than 10,000 reviews.

One review: “This is literally the best shower scrubber/towel/whatever you want to call it ever! I am only sad I hadn't found this tool sooner. The material is solid, so don't be shy with it and it's about the size of half of a normal towel (so you can get a visual) and can be used so easily to get your back and any other hard-to-reach areas. The material is excellent for exfoliating and my skin always feels so smooth after taking a shower. Don't wait to buy this, do it now. I'm telling all of my friends about it. It's that awesome!”

43

This popular $6 way to protect delicate clothing

Amazon
BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Pack)
$8

Protect your bras, lingerie, underwear, socks, hosiery, and more by using these mesh laundry bags to extend the life of your items. Plus, they’ll keep everything corralled. Amazon reviewers are wild about this pick, giving it a 4.7-star rating overall after 68,000-plus reviews, so you can rest assured it’s worth a buy. The set comes with five bags and other options are available within the listing.

44

A powerful, portable charger compatible with tons of devices

Amazon
Anker Portable Charger
$22

This portable charger may be super slim and lightweight, but that doesn’t mean it lacks when it comes to power — the 10,000 mAh battery can fully charge an iPhone 13 twice before the device itself needs to be recharged. It’s compatible with a wide range of electronics because it has both USB-C and lightning cable slots. “A must have! [...] Light, and easy to carry for such a powerful charger,” writes one Amazon fan.

45

The stamp that help protect you from identity theft

Amazon
Miseyo Wide Identity Theft Protection Roller Stamp Set
$16

Shredding important documents and mail is a smart move, but it takes up so much time (not to mention space in your home). Make the switch to this $16 identity theft roller stamp set that’s simple to use — fill it with ink and then roll it across information that you want to keep hidden, such as social security numbers or credit card statements. It comes in five colors and has more than 22,000 reviews.

One review: “I was raised to shred anything that had my personal info on it or credit card applications. I know what an old way of doing things. Which I HATED because we get so much mail!!! [...] So I thought let's try it and it has saved me so much time. I get the mail use this handy dandy little device and throw it all in the container. For me it is a time saver and some peace of mind. Worth the buy!!!”

46

These colorful mop slippers that clean floors while you walk

Amazon
Tamicy Mop Slippers Shoes (5-Pairs)
$12

If you’re going to walk around in slippers anyway, why not wear a pair that does double duty and can clean at the same time? These fun and smart mop slippers are designed with chenille and microfiber that feel comfy on your feet and also pick up dust, dirt, fur, and hair as you glide around your wood and hard floors. Even better, they’re perfect for wearing after you actually mop floors so that they continue to prolong the cleaning session without leaving tracks behind like other slippers or shoes. Each set comes with five pairs in colorful shades — for less than $15.

One review: “We are trying to stop wearing our outside shoes in the house. In order to avoid having to take shoes off and on when we are going in and out frequently, we got these to slip on over our shoes. They work great as shoe covers plus they pick up stray dog hair from our fur baby! Win-win!”

47

A beloved dual-sided meat tenderizer with a 4.8-star overall rating

Amazon
KitchenAid Gourmet Meat Tenderizer
$17

This KitchenAid meat tenderizer that has a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon features a texturized surface on one side to tenderize meat and a smooth side on the reverse that's better suited for flattening out cutlets. The aluminum construction makes the tool lightweight and durable. And there is a hole in the ergonomic-shaped handle should you want to hang it for storage.

48

These refrigerator mats that keep your shelves tidy

Amazon
seaped Refrigerator Mats (Set Of 5)
$8

These refrigerator mats add a touch of color and cleanliness to your fridge shelves. They’re made of easy-to-clean foam and can be cut to size to fit in any space. Use them to protect surfaces from spills and stains; you can also use them to line drawers and shelves outside of the kitchen.

One review: “I Love Them! They are light yet sturdy. The adhesive dots are perfect to keep items secure. It's amazing how something so simple can brighten up your fridge and keep it clean”

49

This car foam pressure washer that attaches to a hose

Amazon
SwiftJet Car Wash Foam Gun
$39

Wash dirt off your vehicle without the need for gas or electricity thanks to this car foam sprayer. It comes with a microfiber washing mitt, along with a spray bottle that can be easily connected to a standard garden hose. Adjust the nozzle to six different spray settings (or a rinse option as well) for a squeaky-clean end result.

50

A handy cooking set for camping & other outdoor adventures

Amazon
Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set
$18

Before heading out on your next outdoor expedition, you’ll want to pick up this Stanley cooking set. Included is a stainless steel pot that can be used to boil water, make coffee, heat up meals, and more. The vented lid allows steam to escape (or it can be used to strain liquids), and the locking handle extends for cooking but folds up for storage. You’ll also get a set of two insulated tumblers that nest inside the pot.

51

These magnetic cable ties you’ll end up using all around your house

Amazon
SMART&COOL Reusable Silicone Magnetic Cable Ties (20-Pack)
$18

You’ll find so many uses for these magnetic cable ties around your home — use them to wrap up cords, hang small pieces of decor, draw back curtains, display items on your fridge, and more. The exterior of the reusable ties is made of flexible silicone, and there is a magnet at each end to secure it. The set comes with 20 ties in various bright colors. And each one is seven inches in length.

