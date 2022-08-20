The 50 Cheapest, Most Clever Things With Near-Perfect Reviews on Amazon

You have a dish in one hand and would really love to get the washing done — as soon as you drop that dish and refill your sponge with soap. Not anymore — this one-hand dish soap dispenser allows you to multitask with efficiency while cutting back on the number of products you have to store on your sink and the amount of dish soap you use. The compact tool features a compartment for filling with soap on the bottom and the perfect spot for your sponge right at the top. When you’re ready to wash, give the sponge a little push downward to fill it with soap and get to work. The genius pick has more than 15,000 reviews.

One review: “I must have seen this product several times in various platforms, because it was in my wishlist three times. I finally purchased it and it was so worthwhile! It dispenses the exact right amount of soap to get the dishes washed without being wasteful. I had previously used more of a wand scrubber which would leak leaving dish soap all over. This is controlled and fits nicely on my counter. Highly recommend!”