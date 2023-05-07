50 Cheap Things for Your Home on Amazon You'll Get a Ton of Use Out of Every Day

The only thing better than finding something on Amazon that you use every day is finding a great deal on it. From nifty gadgets for the kitchen to space-saving organizers that make the most out of your space, each item on this list will make your life easier and more comfortable. There’s no need to call a contractor or interior designer since you can easily install or set up every single one of the gems below to boost the style and organization of every room in your home. You’ll wonder how you ever lived without these home products — all of which are $35 and under.

01 This Rotary Grater That Can Also Slice & Shred Amazon Geedel 3-in-1 Rotary Cheese Grater and Vegetable Slicer $26 See On Amazon This rotary cheese grater comes with three interchangeable stainless steel blades to slice, shred, and grate. All you have to do is turn the handle a few times — no need to be near an outlet. One reviewer raved, “It's incredibly versatile and easy to use. With three interchangeable blades, I can easily switch between grating cheese, slicing vegetables, and shredding nuts. And because it's a rotary grater, it's much faster.”

02 A Sturdy Outlet Shelf That Can Hold Up to 10 Pounds Amazon WALI Outlet Shelf $12 See On Amazon With this screw-in shelf, you can make use of every outlet even when there isn’t a table or ledge nearby for you to rest your devices on. The 5-by-4-inch platform can hold up to 10 pounds (more than enough to securely balance your phone, toothbrush, or even a speaker). Because its base replaces your original wall plate, it comes with all the hardware you need to get it set up in just minutes.

03 This 50-Pack of Velvet Hangers with 360-Degree Swivel Hooks Amazon Zober Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) $28 See On Amazon With this 50-pack of velvet hangers, you’ll be able to create a more cohesive and chic look in your closet. The soft velvet is gentle on fabrics while preventing clothing from slipping off and the hangers run slim to fit more items in your closet. Plus, the hooks swivel 360 degrees to give you a full view of what you have available.

04 A Pet Hair Remover with 105,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $26 See On Amazon To remove pet hair from your upholstery and clothes, add this lint remover to your cart. The roller glides over any kind of fabric without snagging and traps even the tiniest pieces of lint by creating an electrostatic charge. When you’re done, empty the back chamber directly into the trash at the push of a button.

05 These Refrigerator Shelf Liners That Can Be Trimmed to Fit Amazon AKINLY Refrigerator Shelf Liners (9 Pack) $15 See On Amazon To keep your shelves from getting messy, slide in this nine-pack of refrigerator shelf liners. They’re made of a high-quality EVA that’s waterproof, dustproof, and oilproof, making them a breeze to wipe clean. The flexible material can be trimmed to fit, and because they have a textured design, your food and the liners themselves won’t budge.

06 A 1-Handed Jar Opener That Installs Under Your Cabinets Amazon EZ Off Under-Cabinet Jar Opener (2-pack) $17 See On Amazon Easily open stubborn containers of honey, jam, and more with one hand by installing this jar opener under your cabinets, where it remains out of sight but is still easy to access. Its sharp blades are coated in zinc to prevent rust and it can open containers as small as a water bottle or as large as a tub of sauce.

07 This Impressive Spray Bottle That Can Be Used Upside Down Amazon Hula Home Continuous Spray Bottle $7 See On Amazon This spray bottle will provide an ultra-fine continuous mist when watering your plants, applying haircare products, or cleaning your counters. It’s easy to refill, leakproof, and can even be used upside down. Pick up several of the seven available colors so you can distinguish which product is which at a glance.

08 These Fruit Fly Traps That Last 45 Days Each Amazon Terro Fruit Fly Trap (6 Pack) $21 See On Amazon These fruit fly traps that are shaped like apples won’t be an eyesore in your kitchen. Keep one in your fruit bowl to trap the pesky insects; it emits a non-staining lure to attract them and lasts for 45 days. With this six-pack, you can cover multiple areas so that your entire home is safe from unwanted visitors.

09 A Highly Rated Salad Spinner That Doubles as a Colander Amazon OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner $30 See On Amazon Rinse and dry your leafy greens in this highly rated salad spinner that doubles as a colander. It has a wide base with a non-slip silicone ring to keep it steady on your countertop and all parts are top-rack dishwasher safe. “The spinning action of this salad spinner is [...] lightning fast and incredibly effective. [...] The clear bowl and easy-to-use brake button add to its convenience and functionality,” wrote one reviewer.

10 This Personal Blender with a Built-In Travel Cup Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $22 See On Amazon This 14-ounce personal blender can whir up your morning smoothie or midday pick-me-up and when you’re done blending, just pop off the top to use it as an eco-friendly to-go cup. Its stainless steel blades can swiftly chop ice, frozen fruit, and greens. You can throw the jar, lid, and blades in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

11 This Nearly Silent Humidifier with 88,000+ Reviews Amazon AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier $30 See On Amazon Keep this cool mist humidifier next to your bed or in the room you spend most of your day in to combat the effects of dry air. It has a whisper-quiet motor and a 360-degree nozzle that disperses a fine mist. It can help with flaky skin and congestion, and it covers up to 400 square feet. A larger size is available within the listing.

12 A $10 Handheld Milk Frother That Has Tons of Uses Amazon Zulay Powerful Milk Frother $10 See On Amazon Create your own lattes and cappuccinos at home with this milk frother that can also be used to blend smoothies and protein drinks, whip eggs, and more. It has a stainless steel whisk that can be cleaned by simply placing it under hot water and turning the device on. Choose between 28 colors to match the rest of your kitchen.

13 An Adhesive Rug Pad Gripper to Prevent Curling Amazon Home Techpro Washable Rug Grippers (4-Pack) $12 See On Amazon To prevent unsightly curling and tripping over an upturned corner, apply this rug pad gripper to the bottom of your rugs. It has tiny suction pores that grip onto the floor to keep rugs of any size in place, and it can easily be peeled off without leaving marks or residue. The brand is so confident your rug will stay in place that they offer a one-year money-back guarantee.

14 These Versatile Dishcloths That Can Be Reused 100 Times Each Amazon Swedish Wholesale Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10 Pack) $16 See On Amazon Each of the reusable dishcloths in this pack of 10 lasts through 100 uses and the pack replaces 15 rolls of paper towels. They’re extremely versatile and can be used for wiping and scrubbing anything from glass to stainless steel. Use the textured surface dry to remove built-up grime from dishes or wet them to leave behind streak-free finishes on your mirrors and windows.

15 A Set Of Oil & Vinegar Dispensers with Easy-To-Read Measurements Amazon FineDine Superior Glass Oil and Vinegar Dispenser (Set of 2) $16 See On Amazon These professional-looking oil and vinegar dispensers with pouring spouts will make it easier to use the exact amount you want. Each of the shatter-resistant glass bottles holds 18 ounces and has measurement markings so you don’t need measuring cups to complete a recipe.

16 This Plush $21 Memory Foam Pillow with a Cooling Bamboo Cover Amazon Xtreme Comforts Memory Foam Pillow $21 See On Amazon With a perforated bamboo cover for ventilation, this memory foam pillow will keep you cool all night. It’s overstuffed with shredded memory foam, giving you the opportunity to unzip and remove some of the filling until you reach your desired level. The pillow is GreenGuard Gold Certified and the cover is machine washable.

17 This Textured Cutting Board Available in Several Colors & Sizes Amazon Thirteen Chefs Large Cutting Board $13 See On Amazon This highly rated cutting board with a 4.7-star overall rating comes in several colors and three sizes for different uses or food types. This half-inch-thick cutting board can be cleaned in the dishwasher and features micro texturing to maintain a grip on your counter and keep food in place while you slice and dice.

18 A Washable Microfiber Blinds Duster That’ll Save So Much Cleaning Time Amazon HIWARE Window Blinds Duster $8 See On Amazon Instead of cleaning them one by one, use this blinds duster to wipe both the top and bottom of two blinds at a time. The microfiber sleeves trap dust and dirt and slide off to throw in the washing machine. And because this pack comes with a total of five sleeves, you’ll always have a few spare sets clean.

19 These Highly Rated Oven Mitts with Silicone Grips Amazon Big Red House Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts (Set of 2) $20 See On Amazon Offering serious protection on the outside and a comfortable terry cloth lining, these oven mitts are popular with Amazon reviewers — they have a 4.7-star overall rating. Strips of silicone provide a sturdy grip on any pot or pan with protection against heat up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. The interior is made of 100% cotton, they have a loop at the top for storage, and they are machine washable.

20 A Non-Slip Knife Sharpener For Both Straight & Serrated Blades Amazon Kitchen IQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener $7 See On Amazon This knife sharpener features a contoured bottom that can grip onto the edge of your counter so that you have a sturdy position when running the blades through. It has two separate sections for straight and serrated blades. It takes just a few swipes to polish and have them ready for use. One fan wrote, “Everything noticeably cuts better after.[...] You're basically getting something that will extend the life of all of your knives for the price of a burger, it's a great investment.”

21 This Cordless Fabric Shaver with 81,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon Conair Battery-Operated Fabric Defuzzer $13 See On Amazon Use this cordless fabric shaver with an ergonomic handle to remove the fuzz from clothes and furniture by using one of the three levels of shaving depth. Your fingers will be a safe distance away from the sharp blades that get rid of lint and pilling without damaging the fabric. It’s battery-operated and a rechargeable version is also available in the listing.

22 A Versatile Over-the-Door Organizer for Just $12 Amazon ZOBER Over The Door Organizer & Storage $12 See On Amazon Thanks to this handy (and budget-friendly) over-the-door organizer, you can make use of the wasted space behind doors. Slide the sleek chrome hooks over any door and fill the six deep pockets (two smaller ones on top and four larger ones below) with towels, umbrellas, paper towels, sweaters, bags, and more. Each pocket has a clear protective cover that makes it easy to see contents at a glance.

23 These Mess-Free Salt & Pepper Grinders with a Matching Stand Amazon Willow & Everett Salt and Pepper Grinder Set $14 See On Amazon This salt and pepper grinder set comes with a matching stand and the grinders can be adjusted for coarse, medium, or fine grinds. “The carrier is great for taking it to the table and then returning it. The salt and pepper are ground from the top so there is no messy residue on the table or counter after you use them. [...] They hold quite a lot so don't have to be refilled often,” wrote one shopper.

24 This Cast Iron Skillet with 52,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet $20 See On Amazon This classic 10.25-inch cast iron skillet can be used on the stovetop, in the oven, or on the grill in order to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, and fry. It’s been pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil to give it an easy-release finish that will prevent food from getting stuck. It can handle high temperatures and offers even heat distribution and retention.

25 This Set of Terracotta Pots with Anti-Scratch Pads Amazon D'vine Dev Terracotta Pots for Plants (3-Pack) $29 See On Amazon For a classic look that seamlessly blends in with any kind of decor, pick up this set of terracotta pots. You’ll get three planters ( in 4.2-inch, 5.3-inch, and 6.5-inch sizes), all with drainage holes and matching saucers. Plus, they come with three large anti-scratch pads that cover the entire bottom of each planter to prevent damage to your furniture.

26 This Rechargeable LED Wall Light That Comes with a Remote Amazon Koopala LED Wall Mounted Sconce with Rechargeable Battery $24 See On Amazon This LED wall light is a great compact option for adding light to any spot without the need for an outlet. It’s mounted with either the adhesive strips or screws that are included and can be controlled either by touch or the included remote. It comes in several colors, offers three different warmth levels and brightnesses, and it can be set on a timer.

27 This Chic Linen-Covered Corkboard Amazon U Brands Linen Bulletin Board $25 See On Amazon This highly rated corkboard holds up push pins with ease like a classic corkboard, but it’s covered in linen for a chicer look. The cream finish and bright white frame will brighten up any room and make your work area appear a bit more elegant. It can be mounted vertically or horizontally (mounting hardware is included) and it’s available in three sizes within the listing.

28 This Leakproof Glass Pitcher with a 4.8-Star Overall Rating Amazon County Line Kitchen Glass Mason Jar Pitcher with Lid $27 See On Amazon Before you throw your next party, make sure you have this glass pitcher on hand. Because it can hold 1.9 liters, it won’t have to be refilled often and it’s a mess-free way for guests to serve themselves. Its durable lid has a silicone ring to prevent leaks and the ergonomic handle makes it easy to pour without spilling.

29 This 6-Piece Set of Cotton Towels for Just $17 Amazon Belizzi Home Ultra Soft Cotton Towel Set (6-Pack) $17 See On Amazon This shockingly budget-friendly set of towels comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. “Quite surprised at the quality - better than expected,” wrote one reviewer. Their 100% cotton fibers are absorbent, durable, and soft. Pick them up in one of the 24 gorgeous color options.

30 This Adjustable Bamboo Coat Rack with Tool-Free Assembly Amazon BMOSU Bamboo Coat Rack $27 See On Amazon While this wooden coat rack comes with up to eight hooks, you can choose how many you want to pop in. You can also choose how tall the piece is — it can be adjusted from 37.4 to 68.9 inches in height. It’s made of durable bamboo, features a tool-free assembly, and comes in four colors within the listing.

31 A Dishwasher-Safe Silicone Baking Mat That Replaces Foil & Parchment Paper Amazon MMmat Silicone Baking Mat $14 See On Amazon Instead of constantly repurchasing aluminum foil and parchment paper, add this silicone baking mat to your cart. There’s no need for oil or cooking spray when using this flexible sheet, and it evenly distributes heat and prevents food from sticking. It can be used up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and is also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Several sizes and multipacks are available within the listing.

32 A Video Doorbell with 67,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon Blink Video Doorbell $35 See On Amazon Whether you’re home or not, you can watch your front door right from your phone with this video doorbell. You’ll have full access to an HD live view, past recordings, an infrared camera for night vision, and two-way audio. It even comes with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan. You can also connect it to Alexa for a hands-free way of speaking to your guests.

33 These Ergonomic Gardening Scissors with a Safety Lock Amazon VIVOSUN Gardening Scissors Hand Pruner $6 See On Amazon To make precise cuts when deadheading, trimming, and shaping your plants, you’ll want these gardening scissors in your tool kit. They have sharp blades and spring-loaded ergonomic handles that make it easy to clip even sturdier branches. The pair is built with a safety lock to keep them closed when not in use.

34 A Space-Saving Organizer That Can Be Installed 2 Ways Amazon SimpleHouseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Holder $16 See On Amazon Pile your cutting boards, cleaning supplies, or extra grocery bags into this over-the-door organizer to free up a ton of cabinet and drawer space. It comes with screws to mount on a wall or inside a cabinet, or it can be hung over any cabinet door via the anti-scratch EVA foam-lined metal hooks. It has nearly 15,000 five-star reviews from customers who appreciate its convenience.

35 This Stackable Water Bottle Rack for Your Cabinet or Fridge Amazon Lifewit Stackable Water Bottle Organizer $14 See On Amazon For easy access and to keep bottles from rolling around or falling over, set up this water bottle rack in your kitchen cabinet or fridge. The two shatterproof plastic levels can be separated so you can choose to use one at a time, lay them side by side, or stack them. Each level can hold three bottles that have up to a 32-ounce capacity.

36 This Sink Squeegee for Cleaning Counters & Sinks Amazon KOHLER Kitchen Sink Squeegee Brush $14 See On Amazon One side of this sink squeegee is equipped with nylon bristles to sweep up messes and the other is a piece of smooth silicone to wipe spills into the sink. It rests on the edge of the sink for storage and is dishwasher safe. One fan wrote: “This is a gadget I never [knew] I needed! I use it every day [...] then wipe down my counters, it saves time and I use less paper towels and cleaning products.”

37 A Set of Adhesive Shower Caddies That Can Hold 40 Pounds Each Amazon MOFOROCO Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer Rack (2-Pack) $19 See On Amazon While this two-pack of shower caddies is rustproof, it can also be placed outside of the bath to provide shelving in any area. As long as you have a smooth surface, you’ll be able to easily mount them with the included adhesive strips. The powder-coated stainless steel has a smooth and sleek finish and each of the shelves can hold up to 40 pounds.

38 This Mini Food Processor That’s Charged Via USB Amazon MAMICOOKER Mini Veggie Chopper $17 See On Amazon This mini battery-operated chopper can grind, chop, and pulverize vegetables, nuts, and even meat. It can hold 250 milliliters, making it perfect for smaller recipes (no more mincing garlic by hand). Reviewers use it for relish, fresh salsa, tartar sauce, from-scratch dressings, and more. Plus, it’s charged via USB so you don’t need to worry about changing out the batteries.

39 An Origami-Inspired Laptop Stand That Can Support 11 Pounds Amazon MOFT Invisible Laptop Stand $25 See On Amazon To bring your device closer to eye level to reduce neck pain and eye strain, try this folding laptop stand that attaches to the back or bottom of your device with removable adhesive. It folds flat when not in use and weighs only three ounces, making it easy to travel with. Ventilation holes prevent overheating and it can be used with laptops measuring up to 16 inches.

40 This Silicone Grease Strainer That Holds Up to 1 Cup Amazon Talisman Designs Bacon Bin Grease Strainer & Collector $16 See On Amazon Instead of wasting leftover oil or bacon grease, transfer it to this grease strainer. The strainer ensures that only the liquid is saved and the container itself can hold a cup of oil or fat. It’s also an easy solution to discard grease safely without clogging your sink. The flexible silicone is heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher safe.

41 This Affordable Dumbell Set Coated in Non-Slip Neoprene Amazon Amazon Basics Dumbbell Hand Weight Set $16 See On Amazon You can put together a full-body workout with these $16 neoprene-coated dumbbells. They range from one to 30 pounds each within the listing and come in fun vibrant colors. Each is hexagonally shaped to keep them from rolling away once you set them down and they’ve earned over 64,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

42 This Versatile, Water-Resistant Power Scrubber Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 See On Amazon With a head that oscillates 60 times per second, this power scrubber can handle even the most stubborn buildup. Use it to clean grout lines, corners, crevices, and any other tight spaces in bathrooms and kitchens, as well as tools, sports equipment, and vehicles. The device is water resistant so you can use it in high-moisture areas. Plus, it comes with the four AA batteries you need to get started.

43 A Collapsible Microwave Lid That Doubles as a Colander Amazon Tovolo Large Collapsible Microwave Lid $15 See On Amazon To promote even cooking and allow steam to release from food, cover your meals with this microwave lid — it also prevents hot food from making a mess of the interior walls. When not using it in the microwave, it can be used as a colander to rinse greens and fruits. It collapses down for easy storage.

44 This Set of Garage Hooks That Can Hold 50 Pounds Each Amazon SMARTOLOGY Wall Mount Garage Hooks (4 Pack) $20 See On Amazon Hang even your heaviest tools and pieces of equipment on this four-pack of garage hooks that are wide enough that you can slide on wide handles and tangled cords. And while they’re made of heavy-duty steel, they also have an anti-scratch and non-slip PVC coating to prevent scratches and sliding. The set also comes with two wall-mount cord organizer loops.

45 A Vent Cleaner That Will Improve Your Dryer’s Performance Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Hose Kit $10 See On Amazon When you use this vent cleaner, you’ll be shocked at how much lint has built up in your dryer. Attaching this kit to your vacuum and sucking out lint and debris to increase your machine’s efficiency and prevent a fire. The flexible hose is over three feet long, giving you easy reach to tight places.

46 This 5-Slot Tray Organizer for Baking Pans, Cutting Boards & More Amazon mDesign X-Large Steel Storage Tray Organizer Rack $24 See On Amazon Place this tray organizer vertically or horizontally to organize your cabinets, making it easy to access five cooking trays or baking mats. While the rack is made of alloy steel, the bottom level has plastic feet to prevent scratches and keep it in place. It’s available in several finishes within the listing to match your decor.

47 A LED Night Light with 9 Different Color Options Amazon MAZ-TEK LED Night Light with Smart Sensor (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon While the warm white glow projected by this two-pack of LED night lights is soothing, you can also choose between the eight other color options that are available. The ultra-slim nightlights can be set to automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn, and a memory function preserves your color choice between uses.

48 An Ergonomic Garlic Press with a Peeler & Cleaning Brush Amazon Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press $12 See On Amazon Get dinner on the table faster with this garlic press. The strong pressing studs mince each clove and the handle has rubber grips that make it comfortable to hold. The set comes with a cleaning brush and a silicone tube that can be used to peel the garlic. “Finally I have a garlic press that works well and is easy to clean. It squishes every last bit of garlic out,” wrote one reviewer.

49 This Digital Food Scale with a Detachable Bowl for Easy Cleaning Amazon Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale with Bowl $16 See On Amazon Take the guesswork out of cooking and baking with this digital food scale. It can measure from 0.1 grams up to 11 pounds of ingredients and displays the amount on the backlit screen in five different units (ounces, pounds, grams, fluid ounces, and milliliters). The bowl is detachable to make cleaning a breeze.