These home products with near-perfect Amazon reviews are so genius, they should cost 5x more than they do

If you’ve been needing (or just wanting) to upgrade some items around your house, now is the time to go for it. People on Amazon cannot stop raving about how much they love the items compiled on this list. In fact, these goods regularly receive such high praise that they all boast nearly perfect ratings from reviewers. That’s saying a lot when it comes to a site that gives you access to just about everything you could possibly be in the market for, all in one place.

So start scrolling and see for yourself why people love these products so much.

01 These clip-on suspenders that secure your bed sheets Siaomo Bed Sheet Holder Straps Amazon $11 See On Amazon You won’t have to deal with shifting sheets while you’re sleeping thanks to these nifty bed sheet suspenders. The straps are made from a polyester blend that gives them flexibility and makes them durable. The clips on the end that attach to your sheets are nickel plated to protect the integrity of the fabric of your bedding.

02 A Gorilla Grip mat made to line your shelves & drawers Gorilla Grip Original Drawer and Shelf Liner Amazon $21 See On Amazon This lining mat from Gorilla Grip gives you a ton of nonslip power without any sticky adhesive. You can measure and cut it to fit the drawers and shelves in your kitchen and bathroom. There are several size options available to meet your needs and different color and design options, too.

03 This multi-outlet wall charger with power surge protection POWRUI Surge Protector and Wall Charger Amazon $14 See On Amazon Protect your devices thanks to the built-in surge protector in this multioutlet wall charger. It has six three-prong outlets and two USB ports that give you options for powering up your electronics. There is a small light on the front that indicates the surge protector is on and working.

04 These remote-operated LED pucks for easy spotlighting Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Easily add brightness and convenience to your home with these remote-controlled LED lights. They come with both mounting tape and screws, which gives you options for how to install them. The included remote has timer options, brightness levels, and the ability to turn up to 12 of these lights on and off.

05 A sleek & discreet box to manage your cables & cords D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get a discreet place to store cords and cables and keep them better organized with this cable management box. This box has three cut-out sections in the back that make it easy to use the cables you need while still keeping them out of sight.

06 These anti-curl corner grippers that secure rugs NeverCurl Rug Gripper (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you struggle to find ways to keep your rugs in place through daily wear and tear, consider getting these rug corner grippers to secure them for good. They are designed to work specifically with square and rectangular rugs as the grippers are V-shaped to fit the corners. You can also use them on outdoor rugs as they have weatherproof properties.

07 This 4-pack of motion sensor LED night lights AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can’t beat the convenience these motion sensor LED night lights bring to the table (or stairs). They’re equipped with three modes: on, off, and auto. Auto mode picks up motion and will produce light for up to 60 seconds after the last bit of movement has been detected. You can also set the brightness level on these lights.

08 This set of artful, geometric floating shelves Greenco Geometric Floating Shelves (3-Piece Set) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Create an eye-catching display with the help of these geometric floating shelves. You get three different-sized shelves in this set for a touch of variety, while the shape remains the same for consistency. Each one can hold up to 13 pounds, so they’re a great option for showcasing your favorite home decor pieces.

09 A wire basket designed to hang under shelving Tebery Under Shelf Wire Basket (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can make more storage space almost instantaneously by adding these hanging wire baskets to your shelves. They fit inside most cabinets, and can even be used inside the refrigerator. Each one is made from a metal wire that is highly durable and can withstand daily use.

10 A kitchen-tidying sponge holder with a vintage feel Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon There are a lot of reasons to love the usefulness of this sponge holder. For one, it is easy to find and grab your sponge as this provides a designated area to put it. Also, it will keep the edge of your sink from constantly having residual wet spots and let your sponge dry out between uses.

11 This wood finish stain marker for quick at-home retouches Minwax Wood Finish Stain Marker Amazon $8 See On Amazon This wood finish stain marker is a great at-home tool to fix up the nicks and scratches that tend to accumulate from the everyday use of your furniture pieces. Apply it directly to the wood that needs repairing, then wipe off any excess stain and your furniture is good as new. It is also quick drying, so you can start using your furniture again after a few minutes.

12 These super-absorbent and reusable Swedish dishcloths Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths is a great alternative to using paper towels for cleaning up messes. They are made from a cellulose material that allows the fabric to absorb large quantities of liquid quickly. The surface of the towel is also textured for better scrubbing power for your counters and tables.

13 This desk hook made for holding your headphones EURPMASK PC Gaming Headset Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use this mounted headset hook to store your headphones conveniently out of the way when you’re not using them. You can attach this to your desk, bedside table, shelving area, and more thanks to its easy-to-use spring clamp. The arm that functions as the hook can also rotate 180 degrees to keep it out of the way.

14 These antislip shock absorbers for the washing machine Sonvera Anti Vibration Washing Machine Pads (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Create a more stable base and reduce the vibration of your washing machine by using these antislip shock-absorbing pads. They are made from a high-quality rubber that can withstand the vibrations of an active machine. You’ll also notice a reduction in excess noise while using the washer.

15 A metal towel rack that is incredibly easy to install mDesign Metal Wire Over Cabinet Towel Rack Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can start using this towel rack pretty much as soon as you get it. The hooks simply slide over the top of almost any cabinet door and that’s all the time and effort it takes. There are two in this set, so you can deploy them in different areas of the house or place them side by side.

16 This wireless doorbell that installs in moments SadoTech Wireless Doorbells Amazon $14 See On Amazon Swapping out your old-school doorbell with this wireless doorbell adds a subtle touch of high-end technology to your home. If your house has different points of entry, you can program specific chimes to differentiate where your visitors are. Plug in the receiver and install the bell anywhere within a 1,000-foot range.

17 A convenient soap dispenser set for the kitchen OMAIA 4-in-1 Soap Dispenser Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon This 4-in-1 soap dispenser set serves as a major upgrade to the kitchen sink. It comes with two soap dispensers — a traditional hand pump and a special sponge pump that dispenses soap with a press. They both fit in the silicone tray that comes with them to keep excess water and suds from accumulating around the edge of your sink.

18 A 2-tiered lazy Suzan for functional storage Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Amazon $24 See On Amazon Create functional storage all over your house with the help of this two-tiered lazy Suzan. It’s made from durable bamboo that has a neutral, decor-complementing finish. The base sits on a rotating turntable that spins a full 360 degrees. You can easily put it on the kitchen counter, island, table, or in the pantry for extra storage space.

19 This little container to strain and store bacon grease Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container with Strainer Amazon $20 See On Amazon After cooking your bacon save the leftover goodness inside this clever stainless steel grease container. It comes with a fine mesh strainer that separates out unwanted bits to leave you with pure grease. Place the lid on it when you’re done to help preserve freshness. It’s delightful to reuse when frying foods or to add a surprise punch of flavor to a meal.

20 This set of silicone lids that stretch & provide an airtight seal Patelai Silicone Stretch Lids for Yogurt Jars (16-Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These silicone lids are made to stretch and fit over the opening of most cans and jars. They have an airtight and leakproof seal so you can feel confident about using them on your open containers. There are little pull tabs around the edge to make it easy to get them on and off, too.

21 A magnetic wristband that is the ultimate helping hand RAK Magnetic Tool Wristband Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get an extra helping hand when taking on household projects with this magnetic wristband. It’s made from a nylon material that has magnets strategically placed throughout the band that are great for holding onto screws, nails, bolts, and more, keeping these little bits in a secure and easy-to-reach spot.

22 This splatter screen that helps keep your countertops clean BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan Amazon $11 See On Amazon Use this splatter screen while frying foods to help prevent oil from splashing all over your counters. It’s also ideal for preventing you from getting burned by unexpected grease splatter. The super fine mesh lets the steam pass through for temperature control while keeping the oil where it belongs.

23 A pair of compact, tactical LED flashlights GearLight LED Flashlight (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon This set of high-powered tactical LED flashlights is a helpful tool to have on hand for emergency situations. Made of military-grade aluminum, they are incredibly durable and shine a super bright light. They’re small enough to keep in a hiking pack or purse and are excellent for situations ranging from camping to walking the dog.

24 This uniquely styled digital alarm clock JALL Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $22 See On Amazon The sleek, eye-catching design of this digital alarm clock will make you want to swap it out for your old one ASAP. It is made from wood and shaped like a triangular prism. The display face shows the time and temperature. You’re also able to adjust the brightness of the clock face, or completely turn off the LED lights if you like.

25 A high-quality whetstone to sharpen your knives by hand Sharp Pebble Premium Whetstone Sharpening Stone Amazon $29 See On Amazon Sharpen your knives with careful hand precision when you use this sturdy whetstone. It has a nonslip rubber base that holds it securely in place while you’re using it. This sharpening stone has two sides — a grinding stone that reshapes the edges and a grit stone to resharpen them.

26 These satin pillowcases that add a touch of luxury to your bedding ShopBedding Luxury Satin Pillowcase Amazon $11 See On Amazon There are said to be many benefits to using satin pillowcases to sleep on. It’s a sleek material that can help prevent hair damage and promote healthy skin, and is very lightweight and breathable. These have a hidden zipper closure as well, to ensure they securely stay on your pillows.

27 A 10-pack of colorful, reusable grocery bags BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Cut down on your carbon footprint and be more than prepared at the store by switching over to these reusable grocery bags. These extra-large bags can hold the same amount it would normally take two or three regular plastic bags to handle. They can hold up to 50 pounds and come in an array of fun colors.

28 A unique drain protector that helps prevent hair clogs TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector Amazon $14 See on Amazon Prevent your shower drain from clogging while having to do fewer cleans in between thanks to this nifty TubShroom drain protector. It is designed to fit with any standard tub and will catch all of those stray hairs trying to wash down the drain. And when it’s in the drain it won’t have any negative impact on the water flow.

29 A lightweight, cordless LED light for easy illumination Ontel Lightweight Cordless LED Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon This cordless LED light is incredibly useful and you’ll be surprised how often you end up using it. It is especially handy if you’re doing a task that requires both your hands. It is equipped with a swivel hook that makes it easy to hang and shine in the direction you need.

30 This kit that helps you grow bonsai trees at home Nature's Blossom Bonsai Tree Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Anyone with a green thumb or those wanting to jump into the world of botany will love this at-home bonsai tree kit. Aside from the seeds and directions, this kit also includes soil discs, seed markers, and planter pots. It has everything you need in it to be successful in your growing endeavor.

31 A memory foam bath mat that feels so good underfoot Genteele Bath Mat for Bathroom Amazon $20 See On Amazon This memory foam bath mat is a luxurious but understated upgrade to any bathroom. The outer cover is made from plush velvet that is incredibly soft to the touch. It is also super absorbent and helps your feet get dry quickly. There are plenty of color options available, as well.

32 A shoe deodorizer that can take on the toughest of smells Elite Sportz Shoe Deodorizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Even well-worn shoes are no match for the odor-fighting power of this shoe deodorizer. It is formulated to smell like peppermint which helps end bad odors. Aside from working on shoes, you can even use this spray directly on your feet if they tend to build up an unwanted odor from you going about your daily life.

33 An automatic dispensing lid you can pair with most bottles & jugs The Magic Tap Automatic Drink Dispenser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Enjoy the nifty usefulness this automatic drink tap brings to your life. The cap is made of flexible silicone that can be adjusted to fit the top of almost any bottle. It’s especially handy when you don’t want to deal with lifting heavy things to pour, like the milk jug.

34 An expandable organizer designed to fit under the sink Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This under-sink organizer will turn that empty space into a tidy oasis for overflow hygiene or cleaning products. It has a U-shape design so it maximizes an otherwise typically underutilized area. The shelving has adjustable legs, too, so you can get the proper fit you need.

35 These stackable storage bins that tidy up the fridge HOOJO Fridge Organizer Bins (8-Pack) Amazon $39 See On Amazon Using these fridge organizing bins will turn the inside of the refrigerator into one that you’d see in a commercial or TikTok video. Not only do they make it easier to arrange your food and drinks, but they save you space as they’re stackable, too. Their built-in handles make it easy to grab and hold to get a snack or restock them when empty.

36 A magnetic door screen you can put up in minutes Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $22 See On Amazon Enhance the everyday use of any door in your home with this magnetic screen. It installs in a matter of minutes with the assistance of some thumbtacks and hook and loop backing. Down the center of the mesh netting is a series of small magnets that hold the screen shut after you walk through it.

37 This leg pillow that helps you wake up feeling refreshed Zen Bamboo Wedge Pillows for Sleeping Amazon $38 See on Amazon This bamboo wedge pillow was designed to give you peaceful nights that leave you feeling nice and refreshed in the morning. It has a 45-degree angle to provide support and help enhance circulation. There is a removable cover included that makes this simple to clean, too.

38 An easy to use hair remover without the pain Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $14.94 See On Amazon This hair remover is the perfect beauty tool to get rid of any stray hairs you don’t want around. It is designed with a double ring head and will contour to your face as you glide it over the surface of your skin. Within a few minutes, unwanted hair is gone, leaving behind smooth skin.

39 A case with a testing device for your batteries The Battery Organizer, Storage Case with Tester Amazon $25 See on Amazon The helpfulness of this battery storage case can hardly be overstated. There is space for a total of 180 batteries, including AA, AAA, C, D, and more. The included tester lets you know if they’re still good before sticking them in your electronic devices. And it has a convenient handle that makes it easy to carry with you.

40 A handheld milk frother for café-worthy drinks at home Café Casa Milk Frother Amazon $14 See on Amazon Become your favorite barista and make your favorite lattes at home with the help of this handheld milk frother. But — it’s capable of more than just lattes. Blend your protein shakes, mix your matcha, or even whip up some eggs for scrambling.

41 This mesh drain cover that works like a sticker Aire Allure Shower Drain Mesh Stickers (25-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon There is a lot to love about these shower drain stickers. Each one is equipped with a waterproof adhesive, so you don’t have to worry about it sliding away while you’re showering. And instead of having to deal with cleaning out old, soggy hair from silicone ones, simply toss this one in the trash when you’re done.

42 These drawer organizers that keep undies & socks tidy Simple Houseware Drawer Organizer (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These drawer organizers are a dream find for anyone who loves to keep their dressers organized. They come with built-in panels that section off different areas to optimize your organization for small articles. There are four different sizes in this set and they come in a variety of color options.

43 These zippered storage bags that fit under furniture Zober Underbed Storage Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a creative solution to making more storage space in your home, consider investing in these underbed storage bags. They’re especially handy for holding seasonal items, whether that be clothes or decor, as you can keep them someplace easy to get to but out of the way.

44 This clever, space-saving countertop soap caddy mDesign Countertop Soap Caddy Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep the area around your sink neat and dry with the help of this countertop soap caddy. One side is a soap dispenser you can fill up with liquid dish or hand soap, and the other side is a small holding spot for a sponge. You can also choose to use this as a lotion dispenser.

45 A reusable water bottle with an infusion chamber Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep your water fresh and add a pop of flavor with this infusion water bottle. It has an infusion colander attached to the screw-on, leakproof lid. Use it to hold fruits or veggies to add a refreshing kick to your water. It can also hold ice to give you nice, chilled H2O.

46 These reusable cotton pads that are eco-friendly Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These reusable makeup remover pads are made from a natural bamboo cotton blend that will last through lots of daily use. You get 20 in this pack, which is plenty to get you through the week with fresh ones and plenty of time to get the used ones clean. They come with a mesh bag to use when washing them to preserve their durability.

47 This pair of minimalist ceramic toothbrush holders Airmoon Mini Ceramics Toothbrush Holder Amazon $10 See on Amazon These mini ceramic toothbrush holders are the perfect place to store your brushes at your sink without cluttering up extra space. Just stick the base of your toothbrush in the dent and your bristles can airdry. Its minimal design lets it blend with any surroundings.