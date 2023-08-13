Amazon Keeps Selling Out of These Weird Things Under $30 That Are Legitimately Brilliant

Not everything that goes viral is worth your hard-earned cash, but these best-selling items that Amazon can’t keep in stock have three things in common: They’re a little weird, very budget-friendly, and legitimately useful. They’ll make it easier to prepare meals, stay comfortable, and will make your life more convenient (check out the sauce containers that attach to your car vents). Prepare to meet the solar-powered lamp, burrito throw blanket, and more that you didn’t know you needed — all for less than $30.

01 A windshield shade that can reduce the temps by 40 degrees Fahrenheit Amazon EcoNour Car Windshield Sun Shade $19 See On Amazon Thanks to this car windshield sun shade, you won’t dread getting in the car during the summer anymore. It’s made of high-density polyester that blocks out UV rays to reduce your vehicle’s internal temperature by 40 degrees Fahrenheit, protecting the interior and making it easier to put on your seatbelt and grab the steering wheel. Plus, it can be folded down and put in the included storage pouch between uses.

02 This 3-in-1 wine chiller & pourer that’s less than $15 Amazon Wine Chiller 3-in-1 Stainless Steel Wine Bottle Cooler Stick $14 See On Amazon After freezing for 2 hours, this wine chiller will bring down the temperature of your bottle in just 15 minutes. It allows for drip-free pouring and aerates your wine to improve the flavor and aroma. One shopper wrote, “This is so unique and a fun gift. I like keeping white wine handy during a party - and chilled without taking it out of bucket of ice so it drips all over. Plus it caps in the bubbles for sparkling white wines.”

03 This clever tissue box cover that’s just $7 Amazon Umbra Casa Tissue Box Cover $7 See On Amazon Made of shatter-resistant plastic, this tissue box cover can be wiped down with a damp cloth to keep it dust-free. Its adorable house shape comes in a crisp white that will blend in with any decor.

04 An inflatable neck pillow that comes with an eye mask & earplugs Amazon Sunany Inflatable Neck Pillow $24 See On Amazon No matter how tight your airplane seat is, you’ll be able to catch some shut-eye with this inflatable neck pillow. It has a breathing zone, arm slots, and even a central cut out so it doesn’t push up against your stomach. It weighs less than 1 pound when deflated, making it a breeze to store in a bag. It comes with a drawstring storage mag, sleep mask, and ear plugs.

05 This 3-in-1 avocado tool with a nonslip grip Amazon OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $11 See On Amazon With just one quick twist of this avocado slicer, you’ll be able to split, remove the pit, and slice. You can also use the sharp end to scoop it all out and onto your plate. Once you’re done, just pop it in the dishwasher for a quick clean.

06 These windproof food covers for dining al fresco Amazon Affordable Metal Mesh Screen Food Cover $25 See On Amazon Don’t plan your next picnic without this three-pack of food covers. They have a fine mesh dome and are held down by their thick metal rims so that they won’t fly away in the wind and even the most persistent insects won’t reach your delicious snacks.

07 These finger chopsticks to keep your hands clean while snacking Amazon HIBILDER Snack Finger Chopsticks $6 See On Amazon If you can’t truly enjoy your chips or nuts when you have to worry about having greasy or dusty fingers after, try these finger chopsticks. They have an ergonomic design that’s simple to navigate even if you aren’t a master of ordinary chopsticks and they’ll help keep your phone’s screen grease-free.

08 A super-popular throw blanket with a 4.8-star overall rating Amazon Mermaker Burritos Tortilla Throw Blanket $20 See On Amazon Your guests will love this burrito throw blanket for its hilarious design and luxuriously soft material. It’s earned an impressive 4.8-star overall rating after over 60,000 reviews and it comes in other delicious styles in the listing like a cookie and waffle, too.

09 An adjustable hands-free umbrella hat with a cooling vent Amazon NEW-Vi Adjustable Folding Fishing Umbrella Hat $12 See On Amazon Made with a comfortable and easy-to-use lanyard cord lock, this umbrella hat can be adjusted to fit anyone who needs some hands-free protection from the elements. The top has a reflective coating to reflect UV rays and because it has a built-in vent, you’ll still be able to enjoy a breeze while hiding from the sun. It comes in several colors and patterns in the listing.

10 A 24-pack of flexible finger protectors Amazon Mr. Pen Finger Protectors (24-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Whether you're using hot glue on a picture frame or pouring hot liquids, these finger protectors will keep you safe from burns and other accidents as you complete your project. The pack comes with 24 pieces of three different sizes made of flexible silicone stretches to fit.

11 This leakproof mason jar pitcher that comes in 2 sizes Amazon County Line Kitchen Glass Mason Jar Pitcher with Lid $27 See On Amazon For your next backyard barbecue or dinner party, make it easy for guests to serve themselves by putting out this glass pitcher. You can fill its 1-quart capacity with your own homemade juice or pre-mixed cocktails so you don’t have to constantly refill everyone’s glass. A 2-quart version is also available in the listing.

12 A reading light that sits on your neck with lots of customizable settings Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $24 See On Amazon You won’t even feel this neck reading light because it’s so lightweight and slim. It feature three color temperatures and three brightness levels and can be recharged via the included USB cable. Don’t worry about falling asleep wearing it either; the light automatically shuts off after 30 minutes.

13 This fun utensil rest that’s dishwasher safe Amazon OTOTO Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest $14 See On Amazon Secure this crab-shaped utensil rest onto any pot or pan to create a sturdy spot to rest your spoon or whisk, keeping your counters clean. It can also be used to lift pot lids to vent steam. Best of all, it’s made of food-grade silicone that is safe to clean in your dishwasher.

14 A lemon-scented callus remover that works in less than 5 minutes Amazon Cacee Feet Callus Remover $12 See On Amazon With results in as little as three minutes, this callus remover will quickly break down calluses and cracks. The professional-grade formula leaves behind a lemony scent.

15 These convenient dip clips that attach to your car vents Amazon Saucemoto In-Car Dip Holder Clip $11 See On Amazon To eat on the go, you need these dip clips that snap right into your car vents and can hold a ton of different kinds of sauces from top chains. They also come with a reusable cup that you can fill with any sauce.

16 A pair of car seat organizers to keep things from falling in the gaps Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Gap Organizer (2 Pack) $16 See On Amazon Give yourself a designated area to keep all your small necessities with this two-pack of car seat organizers that cover up the gaps between seats so that you no longer have to search for a fallen phone. The organizers are made of faux leather that will slide right in and they comes with extra spacers to make sure that they sit well in any vehicle.

17 This 10-liter dry bag with an airtight seal Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Waterproof Dry Bag $13 See On Amazon Made of diamond ripstop polyester, this dry bag is not your ordinary storage pouch. It keeps out air and water even when fully submerged to keep your belongings safe while enjoying any water-based activity. And because it has a 10-liter capacity, you’ll be able to fit your devices, clothes, and more inside. It’s also sand-, dirt-, dust-, and snow-proof.

18 A silicone drink holder that adheres to lots of surfaces Amazon 30 Watt Sudski Shower Drink Holder $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re on a boat or want to take your favorite beverage into the shower, use this silicone drink holder. It can be mounted onto glass, tile, metal, and marble and its easily installed with the self-adhesive backing.

19 Some highly rated meat claws for easy shredding Amazon Cave Tools Meat Claws $7 See On Amazon To create your own shredded meat sandwiches, you’ll want these meat claws. They pull apart any kind of meat in just seconds and have a roomy handle so that you’re comfortable while using them. And when it’s time for dessert, you can use it to hold a watermelon steady without putting your fingers in danger while cutting.

20 A beard bib with suction cups for mess-free grooming Amazon BEARD KING Beard Bib Apron $12 See On Amazon When it’s time to give yourself a trim, slip on this beard bib before you pull out the razor. It has suction cups that attach to your mirror and create a pouch for all your shavings to fall into (that can easily be dumped in the trash at the end). One reviewer commented, “The ingenious design also includes a built-in tray that can hold grooming tools like a razor or comb, keeping them within reach and organized.”

21 These oven rack shields that can be trimmed to fit Amazon LeeYean Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Place this four-pack of oven rack shields on the outer rod of each level of your oven to prevent accidental burns. They can be trimmed to fit and used in your toaster oven, microwave, and air fryer, too.

22 A waterproof toilet paper holder for your next camping trip Amazon Kakaforsa Hanging Toilet Paper Holder $12 See On Amazon This hanging camping toilet paper holder will keep things neat, easily accessible, and waterproof. The tear-resistant pouch can be hung from anywhere and even zips shut for travel. There’s also an interior pocket to keep extra wipes or sprays.

23 A tortilla stand for making hard tacos at home Amazon Mi Taco Stand Holder & Fryer $20 See On Amazon This taco stand can be used for both baking and frying your own tortillas. They’re made of stainless steel that is dishwasher safe. Reviewers rave that it can also be used in an air fryer and that the tacos you make will stand up for easier filling.

24 This flexible flashlight that can last for up to 22 hours Amazon Nite Ize LED BugLit Light $15 See On Amazon This flexible flashlight has a unique bug shape that’s as fun as it is functional; you can use the tool’s flexible legs to wrap it around a belt, tent, handlebar, and more. It provides six bright lumens and can run for up to 22 hours on the easily replaced batteries.

25 A stainless steel condiment fork that stays on the side of any jar Amazon Chef'n FridgeFork Condiment Fork $8 See On Amazon This condiment fork can be hung from the rim of any pickle or olive jar thanks to the secure band that fits the rim of most jars. It makes a great addition to a charcuterie board so that guests can serve themselves without needing to dirty multiple utensils. It’s even top-rack dishwasher safe.

26 A motivational half-gallon water bottle that comes with 2 different lids Amazon AQUAFIT Half Gallon Water Bottle With Time Marker $17 See On Amazon Whether you choose to use the lid with the pour spout or the one with a built-in silicone straw, this half-gallon water bottle will make it easy to hit your hydration goal daily. It has a strap attached for convenient carrying and markings to keep track of the exact amount you’re drinking and motivate you to stay on track. It comes in lots of colors in the listing.

27 This stainless steel salad chopper that keeps your fingers protected Amazon Checkered Chef Stainless Steel Mezzaluna Salad Chopper $14 See On Amazon The unique shape of this salad chopper not only keeps your fingers tucked away and safe but it also keeps food from getting stuck to the sides. It comes with two blade covers to protect the blades and your hands when not in use.

28 A solar power bank that doubles as a flashlight Amazon BLAVOR Solar Charger Power Bank $24 See On Amazon Waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof, this solar power bank can be helpful on just about any adventure you have planned. It can quickly charge up to three devices at a time and act as a flashlight as well. The flashlight portion can illuminate 164 feet and lasts for 100 hours. It also features a small compass and carabiner for attaching to your backpack.

29 This banana holder that makes fruit last longer Amazon Banana Bungee Yellow Banana Hook Holder $13 See On Amazon Not only will hanging up this banana holder save you counter space, but it will also decrease bruising and slow the ripening of your fruit. It does this by minimizing contact points as they float freely, making it easy for you to rip one off the bunch in a hurry.

30 These tear-resistant food wraps that can be reused Amazon XGHJ Elastic Stretch Plastic Wrap Bowl Covers (200-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Reach for these food wraps instead of aluminum foil or plastic the next time you have leftovers. Each in this 200-piece pack has an opening that can be stretched to over 17 inches so you can cover wide plates, large bowls, and more. They’ll keep everything fresh for longer and will keep off dust and bugs outside.

31 A fan-favorite set of durable packing cubes that come in several colors Amazon Veken Suitcase Packing Cubes (8-Pack) $24 See On Amazon With mesh cutouts on the top, these packing cubes allow your clothes and accessories to breathe while still keeping them protected and (of course) organized. Most of the pieces in this eight-pack have two-way zippers and a traditional shape but the set also includes a toiletry bag, laundry bag, and shoe bag. They’re available in several colors in the listing.

32 These mini magnetic flashlights that come with batteries Amazon Benicci Flexible LED BBQ Grill Lights (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon One end of these magnetic flashlights features nine high-density LED bulbs and the magnetic bases can stick to any metal surface like grills, cars, and anything else you’re working near. Just use the flexible gooseneck to direct the light exactly where you need it. The flashlights come with six AAA batteries to power both and they also come with a handy carrying case.

33 This bacon grease container with a hidden strainer Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer $16 See On Amazon With a 5-cup capacity, this bacon grease container has enough room to hold the leftover oil or grease from numerous meals, reducing food waste and adding flavor to upcoming dishes. The stainless steel strainer separates out small particles and all pieces are dishwasher safe.

34 A cat bed that attaches to a window and can hold up to 40 pounds Amazon PEFUNY Cat Window Hammock $25 See On Amazon This window cat bed features a cozy flannel pad so your furry friend will be comfortable and entertained in its unique perch. The strong suction cups can support up to 40 pounds, making it a great option for pets of many sizes. It’s also available in black in the listing.

35 A flexible, compact colander that has 24,000+ 5-star reviews Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $16 See On Amazon With this silicone strainer, you get all the functionality you need in half the storage space. The flexible piece clamps onto any size pot or pan so you don’t have to transfer your pasta or veggies back and forth when draining. Keep the meal all in one place while keeping your hands safely away from boiling water.

36 A USB-powered LED light strip that can reduce eye strain Amazon Power Practical USB Bias Lighting $20 See On Amazon You’ll have more than enough to work with when wrapping this USB-powered LED light strip around the back of your TV or computer monitor. Doing so increases ambient light to reduce eye strain. Several lengths are available in the listing to fit screens ranging from 24 to 59 inches.

37 A cordless milk frother that takes just 15 seconds to use Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $12 See On Amazon You’ll feel like a professional barista using this milk frother that has a stainless steel whisk and ergonomic silicone handle. It takes just 15 seconds to whip up foam you can add to lattes and cappuccinos. You can also use it to blend smoothies or whisk eggs.

38 A sturdy laptop stand with a 4.7-star overall rating Amazon Office Owl Portable Laptop Desk Stand $21 See On Amazon By raising your screen over five inches, this laptop stand reduces neck and eye strain. Its open aluminum construction allows the device’s vents to breathe to prevent overheating. It’s also equipped with rubber padding that keeps your device in place and prevents scratches.

39 These reusable dishcloths that can replace 150 rolls of paper towels Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths (10-Pack) $19 See On Amazon The cellulose and cotton blend that makes up these reusable dishcloths is what gives them the power to be soft when wet and able to scrub when dry. Each in this 10-pack can absorb up to 20 times its weight in liquid and can take the place of 15 rolls of paper towels.

40 This condensation-free slim can cooler that comes in 25 colors & patterns Amazon Maars Slim Beer & Hard Seltzer Can Cooler $7 See On Amazon Coming in a ton of different fun colors and patterns, this slim can cooler will keep your drink ice cold for up to 12 hours. Because it’s double walled, it won’t gather condensation. It’s designed to hold 12-ounce slim cans and has earned a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon.

41 A dishwasher-safe set of silicone utensils that are just $2 each Amazon Hot Target Silicone Spatula Set (9-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Replace worn out kitchen tools and have the right implement for every job with this budget-friendly nine-piece silicone utensil set. It comes with whisks, spatulas, and tongs of various sizes and their flexible coating prevents sticking and resists heat up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Two other color options are available in the listing.

42 This water-resistant fanny pack with 2 hidden pockets Amazon OlimpiaFit Fanny Pack $17 See On Amazon This lightweight fanny pack has six total pockets to hold your things; there are two large zippered compartments, two hidden pockets to prevent theft, and two exterior compartments. The belt’s length can be adjusted so you can wear it around your waist or shoulder comfortably. It comes in four colors in the listing.

43 A collapsible popcorn maker that makes enough for a crowd Amazon POPCO Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper With Handles $13 See On Amazon Able to hold up to 15 cups, you’ll have enough popcorn for a crowd when you use this silicone popcorn maker. Thanks to the built-in handles, you can use it as a serving bowl as well. It’s collapsible for easy storage, BPA- and PVC-free, and dishwasher safe.

44 This collapsible, waterproof trunk organizer with 53,000+ 5-star reviews Amazon Drive Auto Collapsible Car Organizer $24 See On Amazon To cut down on clutter and keep things from rolling around your car, place your tools, groceries, and more in the three compartments of this trunk organizer. Use the exterior mesh pockets to store smaller items that you don’t want to lose track of. And if anything happens to leak or spill, the waterproof lining will keep your interior safe.

45 These eco-friendly silicone straws that come with a cleaning brush Amazon Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws + Cleaning Brush (20-Pack) $18 See On Amazon To reduce waste when drinking from larger tumblers, make sure you have these bent silicone straws at home. The pack comes with 20 pieces and the set comes with a specially designed cleaning brush and reusable storage bag. A straight version of the straws is also available in the listing.

46 A stainless steel mesh splatter screen that comes in 4 sizes Amazon BergKoch Frying Pan Splatter Screen $13 See On Amazon This versatile 13-inch splatter screen can rest on almost any pot or pan to protect your skin and walls from hot splattering oil or grease. It’s made of fine stainless steel that stops 99% of drops and remains rust-free. Resting feet let you place it on the counter without leaving behind a mess. Several sizes are available in the listing.

47 A handwoven bamboo basket that keeps food pest-free Amazon mwellewm Bamboo Food Serving Tent Basket $22 See On Amazon Whether for use inside your home or to transport snacks to a picnic, this bamboo basket is sure to come in handy. The bottom is hand woven from bamboo while the top is made of a fine mesh that will keep out both bugs and dust.

48 This rechargeable clip ring light with 10 brightness levels Amazon GearLight Computer Selfie Ring Light $11 See On Amazon Thanks to its compact size, this ring light is just as convenient to use on your phone as it is on your laptop. Its USB-rechargeable battery gives you up to 2 hours of brightness that can be adjusted between 10 levels. You can also choose between color modes that range from pearly white to sun-kissed warm.

49 A 3-cup coffee maker with a cool-touch handle Amazon Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker $23 See On Amazon You won’t have to buy paper filters when using this pour over coffee maker. It comes with a reusable stainless steel mesh filter and the handle stays cool even during use. At less than $25, it’s a budget-friendly way to make three to four cups of coffee at a time.