The names that we attribute to celestial objects originate from the names of famous figures from Ancient Greeks, Romans and Arabs.

But perhaps it is time for an update. Rather than ancient gods and mythical warriors, we should consider renaming some of these cosmic beings after the icons of today. Inverse has put together a list of cosmos to pop culture comparisons that will keep you up to date with the latest of what's happening in our universe.

The Wolfe Disk is the J.Lo of galaxies

Astronomers recently discovered a massive rotating disk galaxy that formed only 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang, shaking up everything they thought they knew about how galaxies formed. The newly discovered galaxy DLA0817G, nicknamed the Wolfe Disk, was much older than astronomers had anticipated, forming in the early chaos of the universe, and yet it had a well-defined rotating disk.

Astronomers were fascinated by the Wolfe Disk the same way we are constantly in awe of Jennifer Lopez, the pop star who rose to fame in the early chaos of the 2000s music scene and yet still manages to shake up our own ideas of how age works. J.Lo's own form of a well-structured rotating disk; her abs.

"We were amazed that it showed characteristics of what we thought was rotation," Marcel Neeleman of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, Germany, and lead author behind the new study, tells Inverse. "We were expecting more chaotic movement, stuff moving around in random motion."

Indeed, the same way we were expecting J.Lo to fall out of stardom the same way many of her peers from that era have, and yet she still persists, even starring in a blockbuster movie, Hustlers, and shutting it down during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Live on, Wolfe and J.Lo. Live on.

The Sun is the Tom Hardy of stars

Right now, a brave little spacecraft, NASA's Parker Solar Probe, is venturing closer to the Sun than any other spacecraft has gone before. The spacecraft will get as close as 4 million miles from the Sun, and is built to withstand the scorching temperatures of the surface of the star that can reach up to 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, just to get to know the elusive star a little better.

For as long as we've known the Sun, there's still so much we don't know about our host star, namely what causes its eruptions of solar flares, why does it run on an 11-year solar cycle and the reason for the extreme temperatures of the Sun's Corona.

The Sun is hot — but mysterious — just like English actor Tom Hardy.

Hardy has been on the scene for years, and starred in major features like Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, and Mad Max. But how much do we really know about him, and have we even seen his full face in a movie yet?

And yet we will not stop making attempts to get closer to the dreamy star, the same way we try to approach our hot, but elusive host star with one spacecraft after another.

Baby planetary body is the North West of planets

A recent observation by the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT) is theorized to be the first look at a baby planet as it coos its way into the vast universe.

Scientists have long theorized about the way planets are birthed into the vast universe, but have never seen the process take place. Therefore, the baby planet pictured in these newly released images is set to be the coolest of all planets, the same way North West is schooling the rest of us on how to be cool.

We all witnessed the birth of North, the daughter of reality superstar Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, and have been captivated by her sense of style and eerie confidence that makes her way ahead of her time. By now, she is pretty close to stealing the spotlight from her celebrity parents, the same way the baby planet stole the spotlight from its star system.

The astronomers behind the new images were observing a young star system, dubbed AB Aurigae, when they noticed disturbances in the surrounding gas that was being kicked-up by the baby planet coming into its form.

You can just tell by the pictures, this baby planet already knows its self-worth, the same way North struts on the stage during Kanye's Sunday Service and grabs the microphone from her dad.

Mud flows on Mars are the Lana Del Rey of disappointing discoveries

From a distance, satellite images of Mars revealed thousands of channels that extend for hundreds of miles, and resemble lava flow structures similar to those seen on Earth. Scientists have long hypothesized that these hypnotic land forms are the result of volcanic eruptions on the Red Planet, but have never been able to prove their origin.

However, a new study suggests that these may not be lava at all. Instead, it's just mud.

The recent discovery is the Lana Del Rey of all space discoveries, looks cool from afar but very disappointing the closer you get to it. The singer, songwriter came on the scene around 10 years ago, and fans were captivated by her laidback mystery. However, the more you know about Lana Del Rey, the less impressed you are.

The same way scientists zooming in on the origins of these marks that extend across parts of Mars were disappointed to find out that it was just mud, fans have been finding out more and more about Lana Del Rey's problematic views and manufactured image.

IceCube Observatory is the Ice Cube of observatories

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory is a first-of-its-kind observatory, designed to detect subatomic particles from deep within the South Pole.

The observatory doesn't look like much, just a lone building aggressively posted up in the middle of nowhere, but it is conducting some of the most intricate work in particle physics, all by itself. The IceCube Observatory shares an eerie resemblance to rapper and actor Ice Cube.

Both 'cubes' are not concerned with their surroundings, they move to their own beat, and yet whatever comes out of them is pure genius.

We're grateful to have these stoic figures in our lives.