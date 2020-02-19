Viral 'ice drop' video scientist reveals the fascinating glacier science behind it

As it clatters down a 300-foot ice hole, a small fragment of ice reverberates, producing a series of unusual sounds. First a clang, then the distinct pew of a “cartoon gun,” and finally a thumping heart beat.

Apart from the wild acoustics, the video of an “ice drop,” taken on a glacier in Antarctica, has a more important story to tell about our climate, and how the Earth is rapidly changing.

Inverse spoke to the scientist behind the ice drop to learn more about how those pew-pews and thumps reveal crucial information about the planet's warming poles.

Peter Neff studies glaciers at the University of Washington. Every few years, he travels to Antarctica to sample ice cores — and occasionally have some fun, too. In 2018, a video of Neff and other scientists dropping small pieces of ice down a glacier bore hole went viral on Twitter.

The strange sounds in the video are explained by the Doppler effect, which describes how waves of sound (or light) change based on the location of an object — in this case, a chunk of ice — relative to its observer, Neff says.

As the shard travels down the tunnel, it hits its icy sides, producing the clanging noise. The “cartoon gunshot,” as Neff describes it, is the sound of the ice hitting bottom, and the heart beat is the sound wave reverberation as the waves bounce upwards to the surface.

Now, Neff regularly posts photos and videos on Twitter and Instagram (follow him @icy_pete) featuring his team's glacier research.

“It’s a really great entryway for people to see what we do,” Neff tells Inverse.

The ice-drop video, which has had more than 10 million views on Twitter, was taken during the 2015-2016 Antarctic summer, which lasts from November to February. The bore hole was on Taylor Glacier, in Antarctica. The data the ice contain are, frankly, as cool if not cooler than the video itself.

Simply put, a glacier is a “stack of snow,” Neff says. And it is “the space between the fingers of snowflakes” — the trapped pockets of air that contain historical information about the Earth's atmosphere — that allows him and other researchers to study the planet's past climate conditions.

“You get a heck of a lot of information, certainly at the resolution of centuries to thousands of years," Neff says. “We can learn a lot from the chemistry of the ice, and also from the air bubbles that are trapped by it.”

Drilling for glory

Ice cores help researchers track marine salts, which reveal how the storm cycle changes both season-to-season and year-to-year. They can also determine historical levels of elements like lead, sulfur, and plutonium. The clean ice in Antarctica is particularly good for isolating these historical elements.

“There is so much more ocean in the Souther hemisphere, relative to land,” Neff says. “There are these fantastic records, where we can ask a huge range of environmental questions.”

Those records also cast a grim spotlight on what people have done to the environment — and how we have cleaned up their act. Take lead contamination: Records show a huge decrease in lead concentrations from 1070s to 1980s as lead was phased out as a component of gasoline.

“That decision, nationally and internationally, to phase out lead use in gasoline, has a clear impact in reducing the levels of lead contamination in glaciers” Neff says. This isn't just good news for the fight against pollution as a whole, he says. Glaciers are crucial water sources for communities across the world, so there are immediate, downstream benefits here, too.

The ice offers a way to “point the finger,” Neff says. Through it, we can identify how humans alter the environment.

Similar finger-pointing could come in handy in dealing with climate change, he says. Ice core data has shown not only how much carbon dioxide and methane there was in the past, but where the globe-warming greenhouse gases are coming from. Spoiler alert: It is us. In a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature, for instance, scientists used ice core data to reveal that humans are adding up to 40 percent more methane to the environment than previously believed — and that non-human methane sources are smaller than expected.

Ice cores definitively show that carbon dioxide concentrations today are about 40 percent higher than pre-industrialization levels — for methane, current levels are more than 200 percent greater, Neff says.

“Ice cores really provide a context for us to place the current rates of change that we’re seeing," he says.

Reaching people online

Over the years, Neff has spent a year on the South Pole boring holes in glaciers.

“You get hooked on the experience of going to these amazing places, and being able to sort of represent them back home to people,” he says. And what better way to reach the masses than the internet?

On Tuesday of this week, Neff posted a video on Instagram revealing behind-the-scenes shots from one of his research expeditions: A landing plane, researchers setting up camp, buckets of ice-core segments.

Another recent video features a giant ice razor boring into the ground, 60 meters down. When he shared the video with his 12,500 Instagram followers, Neff was bombarded with a slew of questions:

“How old is the ice?” asked jenni_11.15. The ice in the video was from the 1800s, but in places with less snow it can be up to 1,000 years old, Neff replied.

“How big of a piece can you dig out at a time? And how fast does it drill?” asked burrito___babe. The researchers drill 1 meter at a time, either 4 or 9.5 inches in diameter, Neff says. And it rotates at 60 rpm — 20 to 30 meters per drill cycle, up to a depth of 240 meters.

Not every photo or video resonates so closely with his followers, Neff says.

“I treat every tweet like a bit of an experiment,” he says. Seeing how many times people interact with a post can reveal what they care about, what they don’t.

People are curious — but their understanding of the science varies hugely, he says.

“Because we don’t have a baseline of climate science education in classrooms, there is not a baseline understanding of how dynamic the Earth is," he says.

Ultimately, Neff wants to bring climate science to people who might not be getting taught it in school. There is no national curriculum for climate change in the United States, and talking about climate change in schools can court controversy. Public school teachers in Fairfax, Virginia, recently got into hot water for showing students videos that downplay humans’ impacts on the climate, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Social media offers a “fascinating and super productive” way for scientists to communicate with each other, too, Neff says.

“Certainly there is no shortage of opinions on Twitter,” he says.