Despite its commonness, seborrheic dermatitis is often misunderstood. It typically occurs on the scalp but can also affect other areas of the face and body. Even its appearance can be irregular. But the most complex thing about seborrheic dermatitis is its origin. While the skin’s microbiome has long been considered a main cause, recent studies point to a possible link with the gut microbiome.

Previous research has shown a connection between gut microbiota and inflammatory skin conditions. However, a recent study examines the mechanisms behind it more closely. The research team used a Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis to evaluate the role of gut microbiota in inflammatory skin diseases such as eczema and seborrheic dermatitis. They found that 10 inflammatory cytokines may mediate the link, suggesting a possible genetic connection between the gut microbiome and inflammatory skin disorders.

Skin vs. Gut Microbiomes

Malassezia, a yeast naturally found on the skin surface, is well associated with seborrheic dermatitis. It disrupts the skin’s microbiome, causing inflammation and irritation. Experts say the concept is similar to the microbiota in your gut. “Think of microbes as residents with different personalities choosing neighborhoods where they thrive. Skin is drier, saltier, and more acidic than the nutrient-rich gut,” says Kseniya Kobets, Director of Cosmetic Dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care. Each location has its own set of microbial agents that thrive in its habitat, but when the balance is disturbed, issues can occur.

Patients with inflammatory skin diseases are commonly characterized by an imbalance of microorganisms in the microbiome. As beneficial bacteria decrease, opportunities arise for potentially pathogenic bacteria to increase. “The recent study suggests that they have identified specific inflammatory cytokines released in the gastrointestinal tract when the gut microbiome is out of balance,” says Alicia Zalka, M.D., FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate clinical professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine. She explains that these cytokines may contribute to the inflammatory cascade, leading to seborrheic dermatitis skin changes.

Understanding The Connection

Our body systems are designed to work in harmony, which means everything is connected in its own right. Although your gut may seem like a distant connection, it plays a vital role in how your skin behaves through what’s called the brain-gut-skin axis. Kobet explains that the trio communicates through nerves, immune signals, and substances produced by microbes.

So, what does that mean for people dealing with inflammatory skin issues? “It means your focus should be on both your skin and gut microbiome,” says Zalka. If you’re struggling with seborrheic dermatitis, it’s a good idea to monitor your gut health with the same enthusiasm you put into your skin care routine. Your gut is a complex environment that, as Kobet notes, “houses more microbes than your skin.” An imbalance can cause issues, and in the case of your skin, it can result in an irritating rash and pesky itch.

Moving Forward

The link between gut microbiota and seborrheic dermatitis offers insight into why seborrheic dermatitis behaves as it does, but it’s important to note that the cause is not singular. “The gut connection is still a possibility rather than an established explanation,” says Kobet. She adds that while changes in gut bacteria and the intestinal barrier may affect inflammation elsewhere, it doesn’t mean every skin problem starts in the gut. “We know stress can affect the skin barrier, causing inflammation and dandruff, but we can’t say that happens through gut bacteria,” she says.

Determining the gastrointestinal root of a dermatitis flare-up is even more difficult to do on your own. A disturbance in your skin’s microbiome yields a physical reaction, such as discoloration or flaking. “On the other hand, gut issues, such as bloating and gas, can easily go unnoticed if the gut microbiome is unbalanced,” says Zalka. The underlying mechanisms linking gut microbiota and inflammatory skin diseases still require further investigation. But recent research has given us a better understanding of how they may intersect and how we can approach these conditions moving forward.

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