Undiscovered stories of weird space discovery

The ever-expanding universe keeps getting bigger and new surprises baffle scientists every day. The more astronomers probe strange corners of the galaxies, the more one thing becomes clear — what we don’t know about the universe could fill it.

From eye-opening images of how a planet is born to discoveries of black holes we didn’t think were possible, scientists continue to stumble upon revelations, hidden like Easter eggs, all throughout the Milky Way — and completely by accident.

In this episode of The Abstract, we discuss the unexpected surprises in the universe that astronomers continue to find.

Our first story is about the newly discovered images that reveal how a baby planet is born. Thanks to the European Southern Observatory's very large telescope, astronomers were able to see a newly born planet coo its way into the universe.

Our second story is about the nearest black hole to Earth. Of the billions of black holes that could be lurking in space, astronomers spotted a new black one that is just 1,000 light-years away. The discovery of the nearby black hole poses the question: Are there other black holes in the Milky Way galaxy?

We're hosted and produced by Tanya Bustos

