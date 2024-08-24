Is Cold Water Better For Your Dog? A Vet Reveals a Hidden Trick to Get Your Pup to Hydrate

Many people love a cold beverage on a hot day, whether it’s a lemonade or beer or just a tall, cool glass of water. Our pets, however, are typically limited to bowls of water from the tap, left to languish at room temperature. So should we be giving them cold water, too, especially on a scorchingly hot summer day?

For dogs and people, water is life

A healthy canine’s body temperature runs between 99.5 to 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit, says Kaitlyn Krebs, a veterinarian and assistant professor of clinical primary care at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. When it’s hot out, our doggy friends have a few ways of lowering their body temperature. “Dogs will cool off by panting and they also will sweat through their paws, which are quite inefficient ways of cooling themselves,” Krebs tells Inverse.

Drinking water is another way dogs cool themselves down when they’re hot. That’s why it’s crucial that dogs have access to water on hot days — otherwise they can overheat and potentially suffer heat stroke. But Krebs says that in this case, the presence of water is far more important than water temperature, just so long as it’s not scalding hot. “I'd say room temperature water is just fine as long as your dog is able to stay hydrated,” Krebs says. “Having access to fresh water at all times is important.”

If you have a water bowl that sits outside, especially a metal one, Krebs advises to keep an eye on it and refresh it regularly. A scorching sun can heat the metal bowl and in turn the water, so it’s best to make sure the water doesn’t heat too much. Ultimately, water availability is more important than temperature for your dog’s health.

As to what temperature water dogs prefer, the research is pretty limited. One 2005 paper published in the journal Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition in Australia that used 11 dogs of mixed breeds found that when the dogs had access to bowls of differing temperatures throughout the day, the dogs demonstrated a significant preference for the coolest one.

Water access is far more important than water temperature. NickyLloyd/E+/Getty Images

An Easy Trick to Get Your Pup to Drink Water

If you are having trouble keeping your dog hydrated, Krebs does have a trick.

“Things like putting ice in water can also help dogs drink more, which will help keep them hydrated,” Krebs says. She says she gives her two giant labs ice to play with sometimes when it’s especially hot out. If they play with ice, the more hydrated they’ll be, which will keep them healthier in the hot summer sun. And, if your dog does have a penchant for cold water, then they may drink more, which will keep them healthy.

A fresh bowl of clean water is most important, and your dog probably won’t become a water snob even if you crack open the most expensive bottle you can find. But should you conduct your own experiment, you might be surprised to find that your dog also likes chilled beverages.