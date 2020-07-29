Mars 2020: 20 facts about the Perseverance mission that are slightly mind-blowing

NASA is preparing to send its latest robotic explorer to Mars , and this mission is packed with a number of exciting firsts that will surely lead to fascinating discoveries about the Red Planet.

The goal of the rover named Perseverance is to look for clues of ancient life on Mars. These clues may help scientists understand the history of the planet, which is hypothesized to have once been a wet, habitable world. The rover will also collect Martian samples, stowing them away for a future return to Earth.

On Thursday, the mission for NASA's Perseverance rover will have officially begun. The launch window opens at 7:50 a.m. Eastern, as an Atlas V rocket prepares to lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Before we wave goodbye to the rover as it sets off on its journey to Mars, here is all the information you need to know about the mission and the interesting tidbits that make Perseverance truly unique.

An engineering model of the Perseverance rover out on a test drive in a Martian-like terrain known as the Mars Yard.