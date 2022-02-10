If we ever find them, aliens may be disappointing. They’re more likely to be single-cell blips than the floppy-headed geniuses that live in our collective consciousness. But although it’s impossible to know for sure what alien life looks like, a new theory could help scientists get a much better idea.

Aliens eat dinner, too! Radio Times/Radio Times/Getty Images

“Does alien life exist?” asks Charles Q. Choi. To answer this question, astronomers typically scavenge for biosignatures, or evidence of life like oxygen, but there’s a tricky possibility that alien biosignatures are completely different from what we’re used to on Earth.

This is where “epsilon machines” come in. “An epsilon machine is a series of sophisticated algorithms designed to compute the statistical complexity of data,” writes Choi. So, not a tangible machine, but still cool. In a new paper published Monday in Nature Astronomy, scientists propose using an epsilon machine to “look at several factors — including how complex the systems in the world seem to be — to use it as a sign of life, even if the conditions don’t quite seem like Earth.”

Wait, what? “In order to find life that, for example, is based on silicon instead of carbon,” writes Choi, “we should look at if it has richer dynamics of the world as a whole — a complex atmosphere, for instance — and see it as a potential biosignature.” Oh, okay.

Like Neptune, but puffier. Erik Simonsen/Photodisc/Getty Images

Mini-Neptunes, which sounds like a cereal brand but just indicates the exoplanet is smaller than Neptune, “typically contain rocky cores and puffy, gaseous atmospheres,” writes card story editor Jennifer Walter. They share this type of atmosphere with their larger namesake Neptune, but some Mini-Neptunes want to shed the connection.

“Some Mini-Neptunes might be shape-shifters,” writes Walter. “Researchers observed two losing their atmospheres — suggesting that they may eventually morph into a different type of planet.”

Though the final result of their transformation is unclear, it’s possible these exoplanets will end up looking like Super-Earths, which are “smaller than Mini-Neptunes and common among exoplanets found in the Milky Way,” writes Walter. Click through the card story for the surprising visual and more about these molting planets.

“It all started with my mother.” Russell Thurston/Photodisc/Getty Images

Mental health is difficult to safeguard under normal conditions, let alone during a global pandemic where going outside and hugging loved ones can feel scarier than they should be. “To make matters worse, necessary stay-at-home measures hamper access to care,” writes Nick Keppler. “In the gap, some people have turned to mental-health apps for solace.”

These apps seem to provide it all — cognitive behavioral therapy, guided meditation, all from the comfort of your own home — but a new study published in PLOS Digital Health suggests these claims are too good to be true.

“Generally, the apps were more effective than no treatment at all,” writes Keppler, “but their usefulness waned when they were compared to other treatments or interventions for mental health.” That said, many people find mental health care to be inaccessible or confusing to navigate, and these apps could be better than nothing.

Iron Man would be great at football. Clasos/LatinContent Editorial/Getty Images

Recently, Inverse entertainment editor Eric Francisco teamed up with the Clio Awards to talk through some of the Super Bowl’s most memorable advertisements, and pop culture writer Isaac Feldberg is zeroing in on the Super Bowl’s greatest sci-fi commercials.

In this installment, Feldberg revisits Disney’s marketing campaign for The Avengers, which eventually overlapped with the 2012 Super Bowl. In some ways, the fact that Disney had already been heavily promoting The Avengers before the Super Bowl put extra pressure on the company. “In 30 seconds, [a Super Bowl teaser] would heighten audience anticipation for what was already shaping up to be one of the biggest films of 2012,” writes Feldberg. But Disney pulled it off.

