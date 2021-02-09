Destination Mars: The Arab World's first interplanetary mission defies all odds

After seven months journeying through space, the Emirates Mars Mission's Hope Probe arrived at its destination on Tuesday. The mission is historic, and brings the Arab World decisively into the space race — an area traditionally dominated by the United States, Europe, and China.

On Tuesday, the Hope spacecraft entered Mars' orbit, a feat accomplished by just 50 percent of all spacecraft sent to Mars. When the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) announced the plan for the Hope probe in 2014, the country didn't even have a space agency. The success of this mission is a lesson in the power of going big, or going home.

The Emirates mission made history Tuesday, bringing the Arab World into the space race. Francois Nel/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Here's a recap on the U.A.E.'s Hope mission to Mars:

The Hope Probe took off from the Tanegashima Space Center, located on a remote island in southwestern Japan, on July 20, 2020.

The probe flew onboard a 174-foot rocket that carried it into space.

The probe is named al-Amal — which translates as "Hope" in English.

On February 9 at 10:57 a.m. Eastern time (7:57 p.m. U.A.E. local time), the probe sent out a signal confirming it entered orbit around Mars.

The probe is designed to examine the planet's atmosphere and weather during the next four years.

Why it matters — The Hope probe is the culmination of an effort to put science at the forefront of the U.A.E.'s national priorities.

"We've never had the science and technology portfolio within the government until this mission."

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri is the chairperson of the U.A.E. Space Agency and minister of state for advanced technology. She tells Inverse that the mission represents a break with the past and a commitment to science.

Al Amiri hopes the ongoing Mars mission will inspire the rest of the region to aim for space. UAE Space Agency

"For us, we've never had the science and technology portfolio within the government until this mission was established," Al Amiri says.

"And for us, the Emirates Mars Mission was a method by which you can develop a sector that didn't exist before."

The U.A.E. target on Mars mirrors the efforts of the more traditional players in space. The Red Planet is at the heart of several ongoing missions, including NASA's Perseverance Rover, which is scheduled to land on Mars on February 18.

Emirates Mars Mission: Goals and science objectives

The mission objective — "The sweet spot for us considering the timeline and the cost of this overall mission was a study of the atmosphere, and an understanding of the weather dynamics on Mars," she says. Essentially, the U.A.E. sought out a mission that filled the gaps left by ongoing missions, Al Amiri says.

Mars is a dry, desolate world today, but scientists believe it was once a warm, wet planet which may have hosted life.

To unlock clues about Mars' past, scientists need to understand the process by which the Red Planet lost its atmosphere (and, by extension, its water), something which likely happened over millions of years through a process known as atmospheric escape.

Over the past six years, a team of engineers at the UAE built the most ambitious space probe the region had ever seen. UAE Space Agency

To figure out how gases like oxygen and hydrogen manage to escape through Mars' atmosphere and into outer space, the Hope Probe will observe Mars from a near-equatorial orbit, meaning it will be able to observe the lower and upper atmosphere of Mars at all times. The probe will collect data on the interactions between the two atmospheric layers.

The mission aims to determine how energy, dust, and different gases travel from the lower atmosphere to the upper atmosphere, essentially tracking how these essential gases may have been lost to space.

"What you're doing is you're fitting in different pieces of the puzzle across different scientific groups to answer different questions," Al Amiri explains.

This time-lapse video captures a portion of the path that tiny moon Phobos takes around Mars. Now, Hope will be joining Phobos in orbit around Mars. NASA, ESA, and Z. Levay (STScI)

The Mars probe was fittingly named al-Amal, which translates to Hope. The name is a nod to the desire to accomplish more than its scientific objectives, but inspire other countries to venture into space.

The U.A.E. is made up of seven emirates and located along the Persian Gulf. In the 1950s, the discovery of oil fueled the U.A.E.'s massive economic growth that made it one of the richest countries in the world.

However, as the global prices for oil decreased by nearly half of its previous value, the U.A.E is desperate to diversify its economic portfolio.

As it stands, only major players are well-known in the space race; the United States, China, and Russia. However, countries from the Middle East rarely get to compete beyond Earth's orbit.

Emirati men are pictured at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai on July 19, 2020, ahead of the expected launch of the "Hope" Mars probe from Japan. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

The U.A.E. has previously sent satellites into Earth's lower orbit through their national space program based in Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. The Gulf state also crossed a major milestone last year, sending the first Arab astronaut to board the International Space Station.

Hazzaa al-Mansoori, 35, launched to space in September 2019.

However, a mission of this scale has never been attempted by the region before.

"We, as a nation, could have played it safe"

"We, as a nation, could have played it safe, we were going down a gradual trajectory of building our space program, bit by bit, using Earth observation satellites," Al Amiri says. "But if you want to become a global player, there's no getting ahead without taking on large risks.

Hessa Rashid Al Matroushi, Deputy Project Manager-Science, speaks to the media during a press conference at Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre on February 06, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

"We're doing, this front-and-center, on the global stage."

At the time that the U.A.E. signed off on this mission, they were well aware that 50 percent of missions headed towards Mars do not make it to the Red Planet.

"It was signed off as a program with those odds in mind because that's the only way you can change and shift an entire generation," Al Amiri says.

A new generation of space leaders

The Hope probe was not only a way to look to the future, but reflect on the past as well.

Centuries ago, Arab astronomers were at the forefront of space discoveries, with the names for many celestial object originating in Arabic such as the famous star Betelgeuse which was originally called ibṭ al-jawzā (or the armpit of the central one). However, over time, the region fell out of the global space race which was largely dominated by western powers.

Omran Sharaf, project manager for the Emirates Mars Mission, had to create objectives for the mission that would satisfy more than just the basic objects of any other space mission.

Omran discussing the Hope Probe with UAE's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. UAE Space Agency

"The requirement was not just to put something on Mars, it was about inspiring the Emirati youth, inspiring the Arab youth and using this project as a catalyst for a disruptive change in multiple sectors," Sharaf tells Inverse. "So when it came to actually formulating the solution, we had to think about it not just from a technical point of view but also from a strategic point of view."

Destination: Mars

When the Hope probe reached the Red Planet, the spacecraft fired its six Delta-V thrusters for 27 minutes to slow the spacecraft down from a cruising speed of 121,000 kilometer per hour to 18,000 kilometers per hour for its orbital insertion.

Orbital insertion is perhaps the most critical part of the whole mission — six years of effort depended on that 27 minutes.

The Hope probe will explore the Martian atmosphere, and find out how the planet evolved to the way it is today. NASA

Now that the probe is in the capture orbit, it will settle into the right path to start conducting its scientific mission over the next two months. The spacecraft will begin gathering data in April, and will spend four years orbiting Mars.

"With this enormous milestone achieved, we are now preparing to transition to our science orbit and commence science data gathering,” Sharaf confirmed in a statement following Tuesday's news.

Already, the team on the ground say the mission is a success — it has helped stir the conversation on space science within the Middle East.

"For me, one of the valuable lessons that I've personally learned is the importance of taking on risk if you want to move the needle forward," Al Amiri says.

"We want people to go into STEM, we want people to become entrepreneurs in the field of science and technology," Sharaf says.

"I think we have enough burger places and cupcake places in the Arab World. Instead, we need to have the future SpaceX of the Middle East, the future Amazon of the Middle East, we need to have the future Boeing of the Middle East," he says.

"And to do that, you need to have the ecosystem that incubates that and nurtures that, and this is an example of how things could be done," he says.