Can humans save the Earth?

How long have you been a citizen of Earth? For me, the answer is 32 years and counting. Now, consider: What makes you a citizen of Earth?

To be a citizen implies some civic responsibility and participation. You are not merely here on this planet, you are a part of it. Humans live on Earth, but we also drive Earth’s climate, pushing the planet to new, unpredictable extremes. Humans, some say, are the cause of Earth’s seeming descent into chaos — but we could also be the solution.

On April 22, Inverse celebrates Earth Day with our latest special issue: How to Save the Earth .

Over the course of this week, you can read stories on a landscape architect whose ideas have shaped the cities we live in — and future cities to come, the people building climate-resilient homesteads among the desert soil, and on cleaning up our (off-Earth) environment. We also have an opinion essay on why we need to rethink how we represent our species on an interplanetary scale and a story on why some scientists think manmade clouds could help us preserve the planet we currently call home, as well as a deep dive into a novel way to generate clean electricity.

Together, these six stories offer up six ideas on how we could save our world. They are stories of adaptation to change, of human ingenuity and creativity, and how innovation can shape lives lived hundreds of years in the future.

Check back in through the next week to read them all. Thanks for being with us, fellow Earthlings.