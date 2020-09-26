Is dwarf planet Ceres potentially habitable?

salty
NASA/ESA/J. Parker (Southwest Research Institute), P. Thomas (Cornell University), L. McFadden (University of Maryland, College Park), and M. Mutchler and Z. Levay (STScI)
Ceres was discovered in 1801, and originally classified as an asteroid. But it is much larger than its Asteroid Belt companions, so its status is now 'dwarf planet.'
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA
Ceres was the first dwarf planet to receive a visit from a spacecraft with NASA's Dawn mission, which arrived at the strange world in 2015.