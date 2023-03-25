With all due respect to Apple trackpads, there are times when a mouse can offer more comfort and precision while working from your laptop. With customization features that will help improve your workflow, the best mice for MacBook Pros feel good in your hand and sync seamlessly with your device using Bluetooth technology.

What to Consider When Shopping for the Best Mice for MacBook Pros

Connectivity

All the mice below feature Bluetooth technology, which can offer seamless connection for MacBook Pros. Some options also have the option to connect via a USB receiver (aka a “dongle”) that plugs into a USB-A port; this method is typically associated with a faster connection between devices, which is more important for precise tasks like gaming. But recent MacBook Pro models only have USB-C ports, which means you may need a dedicated adapter to connect via a dongle.

Power Source

Another consideration is a mouse's power source. Some mice run on rechargeable batteries, while other models depend on disposable batteries. If you opt for a rechargeable mouse, it’s worth noting that some options can’t be used while they’re charging (so think about whether that’s a dealbreaker for you). Otherwise, you might want to opt for a disposable battery, so you’ll only need to think about power once every year or two.

Hand Feel

If you’re buying a mouse to alleviate hand fatigue, be sure the shape is right for you. Most of the mice on this list are easy to maneuver, but you will have the choice of minimalist, flat designs and curved designs that fit neatly in your palm. And for those who prefer to hold something more substantial, there is an ergonomic mouse that positions your hand in a neutral, vertical posture. Also note that some mice are designed for your right or left hand, while ambidextrous options can be used by either hand.

Other Features

You should also think about what you plan to use the mouse for. A basic budget mouse will serve you well if you’re mostly web browsing and word processing, and operation will be relatively foolproof. However, if you use a mouse for gaming or editing software, you may want a model with customizable options that let you program multiple buttons. (You may also want to add one of the best gaming mouse pads to your setup to ensure optimal performance.)

Finally, don’t forget aesthetics. There are mice with minimalist designs and others with neat lighting effects. If color coordination is important, you can easily find a mouse to match your MacBook.

If you’re ready to add a new mouse to your computer setup, keep reading to find the best mice for MacBook Pros.

Shop the Best Mice for MacBook Pros

In a hurry? These are the best mice for MacBook Pros:

01 A Tried-and-True Mouse for the Brand Loyalist Amazon Apple Magic Mouse $64 See On Amazon Pros: ambidextrous design; customizable multi-touch surface Cons: can’t be operated while charging, less ergonomic than other options I'd be remiss not to include the Apple Magic Mouse on a list of the best mice for MacBook Pros. This lightweight device is wireless and rechargeable, and it has the minimalist flavor you'd expect from an Apple product. A multi-touch surface allows you to swipe and scroll with ease (the scrolling wheel is invisible), and a USB-C to Lightning cable is included for charging. While you can't use the mouse when it’s charging since the port is on the underside, a two-hour charge can last for as long as one month. Syncing with your MacBook Pro is automatic via Bluetooth, but OS X 10.11 (El Capitan) or later is required. One reviewer wrote: “I bought this mouse to use with my work laptop (a Mac) which pairs seamlessly. This mouse uses touch technology so you can swipe on the top to navigate up and down, sideways, and back page if you're in a browser. [...] You could buy a cheap mouse but you're going to get a basic functional mouse - which a lot of people are okay with. Or you can [get] this mouse and have the same functionality as your laptops track-pad.” Connectivity: Bluetooth | Power source: rechargeable lithium battery | Charging time: up to 1 month (per 2 — 3 hour charge) | Available colors: 2 (white or black)

02 A Budget-Friendly Mouse That Comes in 26 Colors Amazon KLO Rechargeable Bluetooth Mouse $12 See On Amazon Pros: most budget-friendly mouse on the list; available in 20+ colors & styles Cons: brand doesn’t specify if it works for left-handed users (some reviewers noted it can) If you're shopping on a budget, this Magic Mouse alternative is a wallet-friendly option for your laptop setup. It has a similarly ultra-thin build, but unlike the Magic Mouse, it has a physical scrolling wheel, which some users may prefer. Either way, just note that the mouse in general won’t mimic the full functionality of your MacBook trackpad the way the Magic Mouse will. That being said, the low cost might be worth the tradeoff — not to mention the fact that you can charge this mouse while it’s in use. It runs on a rechargeable lithium-polymer battery that provides up to 168 hours of use per charge (via the included USB charging cable), which should last about a month if you have a 40-hour workweek. To conserve battery life, the mouse goes to sleep after eight minutes of being idle and immediately restarts upon clicking. It’s Bluetooth enabled for easy, wireless operation, and it’s available in more than 20 colors — as well as options with fun LED lighting effects. One reviewer wrote: “It’s classic intuitive design is good for anyone who’s looking for a normal mouse. One of the the feature i do love about this mouse is that its charging port is in the front of the mouse instead of the bottom or the back of the mouse. This mouse also allow usage while simultaneously charging the mouse.” Connectivity: Bluetooth | Power source: rechargeable lithium battery | Battery life: up to 168 hours (per 1.5—2.5 hour charge) | Available colors: 26

03 A Premium Mouse With an Ergonomic Design Amazon Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse $70 See On Amazon Pros: unique design keeps the hand in a neutral position, right- and left-handed options available Cons: most expensive pick on the list With its unique vertical shape, the Logitech Lift is designed for comfort, and it’s available in both right- and left-handed options. Curved contours help keep the wrist in a neutral alignment, and the scrolling wheel is positioned at an angle for easy movement. There are also four customizable buttons that can be set for different apps. The mouse connects to your laptop via Bluetooth or a USB receiver, and a single AA battery can provide up to 24 months of use. Note that this particular mouse is designed for small- to medium-size hands (which Logitech defines as 6.9 to 7.5 inches long) — if you have larger hands, Logitech recommends the similar MX Vertical wireless mouse. One reviewer wrote: “It definitely takes some getting used to, but it’s worth it for the relief my wrist feels! Funky looking design but it’s fun and it works! I use it with a MacBook Pro.” Connectivity: Bluetooth or USB receiver | Power source: AA battery | Battery life: up to 24 months | Available colors: 3 (graphite, rose, white)

04 A Sleek Logitech Mouse That’s Highly Rated Amazon Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse $25 See On Amazon Pros: ambidextrous design; sleek, modern aesthetic Cons: some users may find it less ergonomic With its sleek silhouette and quiet operation, it’s hard to find many faults with this Logitech mouse for Mac — and it’s earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 30,000 Amazon reviews. The wireless device can connect with your laptop via Bluetooth or a USB receiver, and one AA battery can keep it going for up to 18 months. Its pebble shape accommodates both right- and left-handed users, while clicking and scrolling are designed to be 90% less noisy than competing mice, according to the brand. What’s more, multiple MacBook Pro users have praised its fast performance and comfortable design. One reviewer wrote: “I bought this mouse to work with my 2018 MacBook Pro laptop. It was so easy to connect using Bluetooth. I was particularly delighted to not have to use a dongle and use up one whole port on my laptop. It connects reliably, doesn’t eat batteries and the tracking is great on both my wood surface desk or desk pad. [...] I definitely recommend this to any Mac user!” Connectivity: Bluetooth or USB receiver | Power source: AA battery | Battery life: 18 months | Available colors: 7

05 An Ergonomic Mouse That’s Designed for Gaming Amazon Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse $40 See On Amazon Pros: ergonomic construction designed with gaming in mind Cons: does not intuitively support MacBooks, only available in right-handed design If you’re a gamer, this ergonomic gaming mouse is a popular pick on Amazon for its comfort and performance. Razer claims that it operates 24% faster than competing mice, and a single AA battery can provide up to 450 hours of use via Bluetooth connection. Alternatively, you can forego Bluetooth and opt for the mouse’s HyperSpeed wireless technology for lag-free gaming sessions — just access the compatible dongle that’s stored in a compartment underneath the top cover. But, depending on your MacBook Pro model, you may need a USB-A to USB-C adapter. The mouse has six programmable buttons, but Apple users will need to use third-party freeware to customize them. Despite this, many MacBook Pro users still found this mouse to be an impressive choice for gaming as well as for work and other tasks. One reviewer wrote: “I'm not an Apple fan-boy, but I do love my MacBook Pro 14 M1 Pro...just love it. With that in mind, I wanted to flex the mini-LED screen of my beloved with games like CoD, so of course I needed a decent gaming mouse that would be up to the FPS tasks the game would throw at me [...] if you're looking for an inexpensive, no frills, but effective, dual-connectivity mouse with great ergonomics, I recommend giving this one a go.” Connectivity: Bluetooth or USB receiver | Power source: AA battery | Battery life: up to 450 hours | Available colors: 1 (black)

About the Recommender

Debbie Lee has been a shopping writer for Bustle, Mic, and Inverse since 2021. Prior to this, she wrote about cooking and kitchen gear for various publications including The New York Times and Men's Journal. An Apple devotee and owner of four MacBooks, she can attest to the usefulness of a mouse when it comes to her workflow.