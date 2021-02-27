While a mousepad may not be the first thing you think of when putting together your PC gaming setup, it’s an accessory that can help maximize your performance. The best gaming mousepads have a nonslip base that won’t slide around your desk and a smooth surface that allows your mouse to easily glide across it with precision.

When selecting a gaming mousepad, first consider your desk set up. If you have a ton of room on your desk, you might want to spring for an all-in-one pad that can fit both your keyboard and mouse. Bigger is in fact better when it comes to gaming mousepads, as players who need to quickly dart their cursor across the screen can do so more quickly on a larger pad without having to reposition their mouse. For those with smaller desks, it makes more sense to get a dedicated mousepad so you can shift keyboards, notebooks, or other desk items around when needed.

Another factor that separates a good gaming mousepad from a great one is the fabric. For optimal performance, the surface of the mousepad should be smooth enough for your mouse to move around uninterrupted. Most mousepads will also feature a grippy rubber backing to prevent them from sliding around during gameplay or regular use.

With that in mind, here are the best gaming mousepads that are available on Amazon.

1. The best overall

Size: 31.5 x 12 inches

This giant desk pad is made from cloth with rubber bakcing, and covers enough surface area that you can place both your keyboard and mousepad on it. The thin strip of LED lights along its edges can enhance your gameplay by providing fun ambient light, and further immersing you in your game. The lights have 10 different modes, and installation is as easy as plugging the mousepad in via a USB connection. This desk pad has a ton of performance features, like a water-resistant, micro-textured surface that allows your mouse to glide smoothly for better precision. It is also incredibly thin, so it won’t change the position of your wrist on the keyboard. A true fan favorite, it has over 7,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote: “This thing is WAY cooler than expected. [For 18 bucks, I wasn't expecting much, but [...] this surpasses what it looks like in the pictures. The black surface is a true black, not a greyish black like some cheaper ones. The Blade Hawks logo looks clean without being obnoxiously large. And it is legitimately water repellent. My water bottle dropped some water from the perspiration, and the water droplets sat on the surface instead of being absorbed.”

2. The best simple mousepad

Size: 14.6 x 11.8 inches

This oversized mousepad is great for those who want a durable, solid surface for their mouse but can’t commit to a full desk pad. The sides have reinforced stitching to hold the soft woven fabric together, and the rubber nonstick backing keeps the pad in place, so this option will last through countless hours of gaming. Players of FPS or rhythm games will appreciate the mousepad’s large surface area, which is also helpful for people who use their mouse for photo editing or graphic design. At just 0.08 inch, this mousepad is impressively thin, and if you ever need to clean up a spill or crumbs, it’s easy to rinse or wipe clean.

One reviewer wrote: “This is more of a mouse 'mat' than it is a pad. But it's very low profile, and works great for gaming. Great register even if you set your DPI very high. It lays pretty flat, so it's comfortable on the arm. And there's a wide area for gaming so you don't have to worry about falling off the mousepad. And it cleans up well too. I'd recommend and purchase again!”

3. The best mousepad for wrist support

Size: 8.66 x 9.84 inches

A padded mousepad can help facilitate ergonomic wrist positions to alleviate the discomfort that can be associated with long hours of gaming. Reviewers love that this mousepad has a soft gel cushion for added comfort — it has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with more than 16,000 ratings. The smooth Lycra surface makes scrolling and darting around with your mouse easy, and since this pad is on the smaller side, it’s also great for people who have more limited desk space.

One reviewer wrote: “I've decided after months of extended use to give a review. This thing has endured months of 8-10 hour days and many weekend days for just as many. While it has lost some comfort it's not that noticeable (it should be noted I'm using this far more than the average user).”