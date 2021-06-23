Blast off! A rocket scientist ranks 6 classic UFOs by the ability to fly

Out there
The most likely design for an alien spacecraft isn’t what you think.
As we await the release of the Pentagon’s UFO report, the same question comes up again and again: “Are they aliens?”
But actually, you would do better to ask this instead: “Could those UFOs even fly?”
David Wall/Moment/Getty Images
To find out, Inverse asked rocket scientist Haym Benaroya, a mechanical and aerospace engineering professor at Rutgers University, to rank six classic alien craft designs.
Three are alleged UFOs spotted in Earth’s skies.
Three are spacecraft from fiction that travel to Earth or Earth-like planets.