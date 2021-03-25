Listen to these 9 stunning sounds from outer space
David Wall/Moment/Getty Images
AAVSO / Lithopsian via Wikimedia Commons
Despite what Star Warswould have you believe, there’s no sound in space — but that doesn’t mean it’s quiet. Light waves have a peculiar hum that can be teased out by converting the data into sound.
AAVSO / Lithopsian via Wikimedia Commons
9: Black Widow Pulsar
Pulsars are the remnants of stars that exploded in supernovae. The Black Widow Pulsar got its name because it appears to be eating another celestial body — thought to be a massive planet or brown dwarf.
Credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/ASTRON/B.Stappers et al.; Optical: AAO/J.Bland-Hawthorn & H.Jones