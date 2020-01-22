5 tech fixes that could save us from climate change

Climate Solutions
These solutions, taken together, could make a big impact.
Shutterstock
Climate change has already touched human lives in the form of shifting natural disasters and weather patterns, and so far it seems that the worst is yet to come. But researchers and entrepreneurs are working on technology that could help, by improving the ways in which we interact with our natural environment. Often, this means producing less waste and pollution along the way. Here's a breakdown of what science promises to offer in 2020 and beyond.