There was a time, in the first season of The Rings of Power, when the Elf warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) could have been a useful tool for Sauron (Charlie Vickers). The Dark Lord was working tirelessly toward his goal of “healing” Middle-earth, even while disguised as the charming human Halbrand. By the time he revealed his true form to Galadriel at the end of Season 1, it seemed as though she was almost tempted to rule the realm by his side. Fortunately, Galadriel is not fated to become the Dark Lady of Sauron’s dreams. Quite the opposite, actually: she might just be his most formidable adversary moving forward.

Throughout Season 2 of The Rings of Power, Galadriel has been on a path to redemption after being totally duped by Sauron. He unlocked the door to her mind in Season 1, and many of her allies believed that their mental connection hadn’t yet been severed. She doesn’t get the chance to prove them wrong until the Season 2 finale, which brings these star-crossed frenemies face-to-face for the first time in months. Episode 8, “Shadow and Flame,” reestablishes Sauron’s mental connection with Galadriel, and suggests that it might be stronger than ever. But it also reveals just how strong Galadriel is in turn, bridging the gap between the series and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 8.

Sauron’s mind control

Galadriel’s will is majorly put to the test in the Season 2 finale. Prime Video

Like every battle in the Rings of Power finale, Galadriel’s duel against Sauron is not without major casualties. Not only does Sauron mortally wound his former ally; but he also seizes the nine Rings of Power she’d been tasked with protecting. Sauron nearly gets Galadriel’s ring, Nenya, as well, simply by entering her mind. Galadriel seems powerless to resist his coercion — but at the very last moment, she regains control over her mind, sacrificing herself to keep Nenya out of Sauron’s grasp.

It’s a moment that truly surprises Sauron; it may be the first time he’s been caught off-guard in years. According to Charlie Vickers, it’s a mistake that makes for “an interesting parallel” with their showdown in Season 1.

“I think he’s underestimated her before and he’s continuing to underestimate her a bit,” Vickers tells Inverse. Sauron claims that “the door is still open” between his mind and Galadriel’s — and that may be true for now, but she’s become strong enough to resist some of his charms.

“She’s stronger than he gave her credit for,” continues Vickers. “I think he’s slowly realizing that she will be a great foe for a long time and not someone that he can use to bend to his will.”

The door is shut

Sauron could enter Galadriel’s mind at will in Season 1 — not so this time. Prime Video

Galadriel’s big showdown with Sauron isn’t just an epic moment for the character; it also adds context to Galadriel’s role in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Though she doesn’t have a major presence in Tolkien’s books, there is one scene that serves as the blueprint for her character, particularly where Sauron is concerned.

In The Fellowship of the Ring, Galadriel tells Frodo that she can “perceive” Sauron’s mind, “or all of his mind that concerns the Elves.” Sauron, meanwhile, “gropes ever to see me and my thought. But still the door is closed!”

That small exchange became a lifeline for J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the creators of The Rings of Power when it came to Sauron’s deception. “That felt like a really loaded statement to us, speaking to some kind of a relationship,” Payne told Esquire in 2022.

Now The Rings of Power seems to be showing us how Galadriel gained her mental fortitude against Sauron. The door between her mind and his isn’t totally closed by the end of Season 2, but the fact that Galadriel was able to resist his commands is still major progress. If we take Vickers’ word, it may be some time — years, or even centuries — before Galadriel is strong enough to oust Sauron completely. But that’s just one of the many journeys that The Rings of Power will be able to explore, should it be renewed for a third season.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Prime Video.